October 30, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 2: Woeful Warriors Edition: There are six national TV games this week on ESPN and TNT, beginning tonight with Bucks at Celtics. In SportsFilter's NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts opens in the lead with a 62-point week, followed by Florida Man at 49 and Ufez Jones at 38. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Milwaukee at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Clippers at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)
Miami at Atlanta on TNT (Thursday)
Denver at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Brooklyn on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)
Last Week's Results
Toronto 130, New Orleans 122 (6 < 8 < 10)
L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102 (7 < 10 < 13)
Philadelphia 107, Boston 93 (10 < 14 < 18)
Denver 108, Portland 100 (6 < 8 < 10)
Milwaukee 117, Houston 111 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Clippers 141, Golden State 122 (13 < 19 < 25)
Dallas 123, New Orleans 116 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Lakers 95, Utah 86 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
Goyoucolts's picks
Toronto by 8 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Portland by 10, 0 points
Milwaukee by 8, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 8 points
Utah by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Toronto by 11, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 8 points
Portland by 5, 0 points
Milwaukee by 13, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 15, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Toronto by 6, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Portland by 7, 0 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points
rcade's picks
Toronto by 8, 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
Milwaukee by 4, 8 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Toronto by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 2, 0 points
Houston by 2 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Toronto by 14, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Denver by 6, 8 points
Milwaukee by 6, 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 11, 5 points
Dallas by 12, 5 points
Utah by 8, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Goyoucolts
|62
|62
|rcade
|49
|49
|Ufez Jones
|38
|38
|Howard_T
|28
|28
|NoMich
|21
|21
|scooby10672
|5
|5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Mine got directed to the Spam folder on Gmail
posted by NoMich at 10:21 AM on October 30
We're off to a not so great start this season, but it could have been a lot worse. Watch tonight's Celtics vs Bucks game and my wife and I will wave to you from our usual place in TD Garden, section 316, row 5, seats 9 & 10. GO CELTICS
Wednesday, Oct. 29:
I would love to be there for a Celtics win tonight, but there's this Antetekoumpo fellow. Milwaukee by 6
The good doctor has his team off to a fast start. Los Angeles (non-purple) by 10
Thursday, Oct. 30:
Hawks are just good enough to best the betting line in this, but... Miami by 8
Hast thou forsaken me, oh Zion? OK, so it's not your fault. Denver by 4
Friday, Oct.31:
On the eve of the Christian Feast of All Souls one team will feast while the other will be tricked. Houston by 13
I wonder if Darryl Morey and Lebron James will shake hands before this one? Los Angeles (purple and gold) by 5
Notice hit my in box with no problem, as usual.
posted by Howard_T at 02:11 PM on October 30
WEDNESDAY
Milwaukee by 5
Utah by 6
posted by NoMich at 05:07 PM on October 30
Wed:
Bucks by 6
Jazz by 4
e-mail went to my spam folder.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:45 PM on October 30
Tuesday
Boston by 4
L.A. Clippers by 8
posted by rcade at 08:42 PM on October 30
THURSDAY
Miami by 8
Denver by 7
posted by NoMich at 08:14 AM on October 31
Let me know if you got the pick 'em email I just sent. I'm checking whether all email sent from this server is being filed as spam.
posted by rcade at 09:53 AM on October 30