October 30, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 2: Woeful Warriors Edition: There are six national TV games this week on ESPN and TNT, beginning tonight with Bucks at Celtics. In SportsFilter's NBA Pick 'Em, Goyoucolts opens in the lead with a 62-point week, followed by Florida Man at 49 and Ufez Jones at 38. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Milwaukee at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Clippers at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)

Miami at Atlanta on TNT (Thursday)

Denver at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Brooklyn on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Lakers at Dallas on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

Toronto 130, New Orleans 122 (6 < 8 < 10)

L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102 (7 < 10 < 13)

Philadelphia 107, Boston 93 (10 < 14 < 18)

Denver 108, Portland 100 (6 < 8 < 10)

Milwaukee 117, Houston 111 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Clippers 141, Golden State 122 (13 < 19 < 25)

Dallas 123, New Orleans 116 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Lakers 95, Utah 86 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

Goyoucolts's picks Toronto by 8 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Portland by 10, 0 points

Milwaukee by 8, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 8 points

Utah by 7, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Toronto by 11, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 8 points

Portland by 5, 0 points

Milwaukee by 13, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 14, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 15, 5 points

NoMich's picks Toronto by 6, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Portland by 7, 0 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points

rcade's picks Toronto by 8, 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 8 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

Milwaukee by 4, 8 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Toronto by 5 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 2, 0 points

Houston by 2 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 2, 0 points

New Orleans by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 2, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Toronto by 14, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 8, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

Denver by 6, 8 points

Milwaukee by 6, 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 11, 5 points

Dallas by 12, 5 points

Utah by 8, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Goyoucolts 62 62 rcade 49 49 Ufez Jones 38 38 Howard_T 28 28 NoMich 21 21 scooby10672 5 5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

