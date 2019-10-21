October 20, 2019

Enter SportsFilter's NBA Pick 'Em Contest: The NBA season tips off Tuesday night, which means the return of the SportsFilter Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em for a fifth year. The rules remain the same: Choose the winners of each game and the margin of victory. Make any game a slam dunk to double your points in victory or lose points in defeat. The champion wins an official NBA game ball (details inside).

SportsFilter is running a season-long NBA Pick 'Em contest and awarding a prize to the season's winner: an official NBA game ball ($109 value).

To play, pick who you think will win and by how many points. You then get points based on the result:

Picked the winner? You get 5 points

Picked the winner and a spread within the margin of error? You get 3 more points

Picked the winner and the exact spread? You get 2 more points

What's the Margin of Error?

A window around the spread that's defined as the following:

spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)

You get rewarded for being close to the spread. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate predicting a blowout as a close game.

Examples:

Actual Spread Margin Starts at Margin Ends at 1 1 1 4 3 5 7 5 9 11 8 14 20 14 26

Outcome Your score Miami by 20 8 points (winner + spread within MoE) Miami by 10 5 points (winner only) Miami by 15 10 points (winner + nailed spread) Miami by 5 0 points

So if you picked, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:

Slam Dunks

You can choose any game as a slam dunk. This doubles the points you win for that game, but if that team doesn't win, you lose 10 points (even if you get the spread). You can make as many picks a slam dunk as you like or pick no dunks at all.

The Small Print

In order to receive the prize, you must respond to our email within 14 days of the winner announcement. Make sure you have a valid email address on SportsFilter or contact me within that time period. The prize does not include international shipping, so in that situation you can pay the cost or receive an equivalent cash prize over Paypal.

Hall of Champions

2015-16: Howard_T

2016-17: Ufez Jones

2017-18: NoMich

2018-19: rcade

This Week's Games

New Orleans at Toronto on TNT (Tuesday)

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)

Boston at Philadelphia on ESPN (Wednesday)

Denver at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at New Orleans on ESPN (Friday)

Utah at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: New Orleans, L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers.

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:27 PM - 2 comments