September 26, 2019

Koharski's Donuts Returns on ESPN Fantasy Hockey: SportsFilter's ESPN Fantasy Hockey league Koharski's Donuts is back for its seventh consecutive season. We'll be drafting Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you'd like to play, please leave a message. There could be openings or we might expand the league from 10 teams to 12 depending on interest.
This is a good chance to join an NHL fantasy league that players care about. Rumple, my brother and I have played all of the seasons. Four other players have been around for four.
posted by rcade at 02:35 PM on September 26