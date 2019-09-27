September 26, 2019

Koharski's Donuts Returns on ESPN Fantasy Hockey: SportsFilter's ESPN Fantasy Hockey league Koharski's Donuts is back for its seventh consecutive season. We'll be drafting Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you'd like to play, please leave a message. There could be openings or we might expand the league from 10 teams to 12 depending on interest.

posted by rcade to hockey at 02:33 PM - 1 comment