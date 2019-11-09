September 11, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 2: Broken Clavicle Edition: Week 2 of the NFL season begins Thursday with the Buccaneers visiting the Panthers. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, grum@work opens in front with 110, followed by Howard_T 7 points back and ic23b 19. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina on NFL (Thursday)
San Francisco at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Detroit on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday)
Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Arizona at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Denver on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 32, Washington 27 (3 < 5 < 7)
Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12 (11 < 16 < 21)
Baltimore 59, Miami 10 (34 < 49 < 64)
Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26 (10 < 14 < 18)
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13 (21 < 30 < 39)
L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24 (4 < 6 < 8)
Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20 (1 < 1 < 1)
San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17 (10 < 14 < 18)
Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17 (13 < 18 < 23)
Arizona 27, Detroit 27 (tie)
New England 33, Pittsburgh 3 (21 < 30 < 39)
New Orleans 30, Houston 28 (1 < 2 < 3)
Oakland 24, Denver 16 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Chicago by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 8 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Green Bay by 7, 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Chicago by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 5, 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 9, 5 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 5 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points
cl's picks
Chicago by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 19 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Chicago by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 16 [lock], 16 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 12, 5 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 24 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Chicago by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 1, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
New England by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
jjzucal's picks
Chicago by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Seattle by 11, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Chicago by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 4, 5 points
rcade's picks
Chicago by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
rumple's picks
Chicago by 10, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 14, 5 points
Seattle by 11 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Chicago by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 8 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
Green Bay by 11, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 14, 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 1, 5 points
tron7's picks
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 16 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
truthhurts's picks
Chicago by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 8 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Chicago by 8, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points
Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
wfrazerjr's picks
Chicago by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 11, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 1, 0 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 2, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Houston by 2, 0 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|grum@work
|110
|110
|Howard_T
|103
|103
|ic23b
|91
|91
|cixelsyd
|89
|89
|tahoemoj
|87
|87
|rcade
|86
|86
|NoMich
|83
|83
|jagsnumberone
|83
|83
|tron7
|81
|81
|bender
|74
|74
|jjzucal
|73
|73
|truthhurts
|73
|73
|Ufez Jones
|73
|73
|tommytrump
|68
|68
|wfrazerjr
|66
|66
|rumple
|58
|58
|cl
|53
|53
|Boaz
|10
|10
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Panthers by 7
posted by truthhurts at 11:06 PM on September 10
Uh, that was a pretty amazing week for me! Hitting all 7 of my locks (and two of them with bonus points) seems pretty unsustainable.
Let's do it again!
Carolina by 6
San Francisco by 13
L.A. Chargers by 12
Green Bay by 9
Indianapolis by 7
New England by 20
Buffalo by 3
Pittsburgh by 3
Dallas by 13
Baltimore by 10
Houston by 7
Kansas City by 17
Denver by 6
L.A. Rams by 7
Philadelphia by 3
Cleveland by 9
posted by grum@work at 11:07 PM on September 10
Carolina by 4
Cincinnati by 3
Detroit by 3
Green Bay by 3
Tennessee by 7
New England by 26 (LOCK)
N.Y.Giants by 3
Pittsburgh by 6
Dallas by 10 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 21 (LOCK)
Houston by 12 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 14 (LOCK)
Chicago by 3
New Orleans by 3
Philadelphia by 3
Cleveland by 4
posted by ic23b at 12:29 AM on September 11
Better get this one in quick because we're on vacation in the Maritimes. We're in PE Island right now and heading to Nova Scotia this afternoon. The storm has really raised hell in this end of Canada. PEI is a mess, and the B&B we are staying at was running on generator until yesterday afternoon. We'll see how Nova Scotia fared tonight. This storm is a heavy blow to the economy, since much of the Maritimes depends on tourism.
Buccaneers and Panthers is hard to call. Neither looked good in week 1,so which one will wake up first. Carolina by 9.
I'll post the rest later.
posted by Howard_T at 08:15 AM on September 11
Carolina by 8
Cincinnati by 3
Detroit by 5
Green Bay by 8
Indianapolis by 5
New England by 37
Buffalo by 2
Seattle by 5
Dallas by 7
Baltimore by 9
Houston by 14
Kansas City by 16
Denver by 9
Philadelphia by 14
L.A. Rams by 6
Cleveland by 14
posted by tommytrump at 08:46 AM on September 11
Carolina by 7
Cincinnati by 3
L.A. Chargers by 3
Minnesota by 7
Tennessee by 3
New England by 20 (lock)
N.Y. Giants by 6
Pittsburgh by 3
Dallas by 3
Baltimore by 10 (lock)
Houston by 7 (lock)
Kansas City by 7 (lock)
Chicago by 3
L.A. Rams by 3
Atlanta by 3
Cleveland by 3
I like the Vikings, Giants and Falcons as upsets this week, though Vegas flipped from Atlanta to Philly as favorite and it's still only a 1.5-point spread. I'm going sharply against Yahoo consensus by picking the Vikings and Bengals.
The most exciting game looks to be Saints at Rams. I can't believe New Orleans comes into this game 1-0, when all Houston had to do was play the receivers at the line! Brees was never going to throw a hail mary needing seven yards for field goal range and just enough time to call timeout for the kicker.
posted by rcade at 10:09 PM on September 10