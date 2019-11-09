September 11, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 2: Broken Clavicle Edition: Week 2 of the NFL season begins Thursday with the Buccaneers visiting the Panthers. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, grum@work opens in front with 110, followed by Howard_T 7 points back and ic23b 19. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina on NFL (Thursday)
San Francisco at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Detroit on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday)
Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Arizona at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Denver on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets on ESPN (Monday)

Last Week's Results

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 32, Washington 27 (3 < 5 < 7)
Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12 (11 < 16 < 21)
Baltimore 59, Miami 10 (34 < 49 < 64)
Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26 (10 < 14 < 18)
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13 (21 < 30 < 39)
L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24 (4 < 6 < 8)
Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20 (1 < 1 < 1)
San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17 (10 < 14 < 18)
Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17 (13 < 18 < 23)
Arizona 27, Detroit 27 (tie)
New England 33, Pittsburgh 3 (21 < 30 < 39)
New Orleans 30, Houston 28 (1 < 2 < 3)
Oakland 24, Denver 16 (6 < 8 < 10)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Chicago by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Arizona by 8 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points

Boaz's picks

Green Bay by 7, 10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Chicago by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 5, 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 9, 5 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 5 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points

cl's picks

Chicago by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points

grum@work's picks

Green Bay by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 19 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Chicago by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 16 [lock], 16 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Oakland by 9, 8 points

ic23b's picks

Green Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 12, 5 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 24 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Chicago by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 1, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
New England by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points

jjzucal's picks

Chicago by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Seattle by 11, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Chicago by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 4, 5 points

rcade's picks

Chicago by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points

rumple's picks

Chicago by 10, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 9, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 14, 5 points
Seattle by 11 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points

tahoemoj's picks

Chicago by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 8 points
Oakland by 6, 8 points

tommytrump's picks

Green Bay by 11, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 14, 10 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 1, 5 points

tron7's picks

Green Bay by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 16 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Denver by 4, 0 points

truthhurts's picks

Chicago by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 8 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Chicago by 8, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points
Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Denver by 6, 0 points

wfrazerjr's picks

Chicago by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
Philadelphia by 11, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 5 points
Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 1, 0 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 2, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Houston by 2, 0 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
grum@work110110
Howard_T103103
ic23b9191
cixelsyd8989
tahoemoj8787
rcade8686
NoMich8383
jagsnumberone8383
tron78181
bender7474
jjzucal7373
truthhurts7373
Ufez Jones7373
tommytrump6868
wfrazerjr6666
rumple5858
cl5353
Boaz1010

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 12:00 AM - 6 comments

Carolina by 7
Cincinnati by 3
L.A. Chargers by 3
Minnesota by 7
Tennessee by 3
New England by 20 (lock)
N.Y. Giants by 6
Pittsburgh by 3
Dallas by 3
Baltimore by 10 (lock)
Houston by 7 (lock)
Kansas City by 7 (lock)
Chicago by 3
L.A. Rams by 3
Atlanta by 3
Cleveland by 3

I like the Vikings, Giants and Falcons as upsets this week, though Vegas flipped from Atlanta to Philly as favorite and it's still only a 1.5-point spread. I'm going sharply against Yahoo consensus by picking the Vikings and Bengals.

The most exciting game looks to be Saints at Rams. I can't believe New Orleans comes into this game 1-0, when all Houston had to do was play the receivers at the line! Brees was never going to throw a hail mary needing seven yards for field goal range and just enough time to call timeout for the kicker.

posted by rcade at 10:09 PM on September 10

Panthers by 7

posted by truthhurts at 11:06 PM on September 10

Uh, that was a pretty amazing week for me! Hitting all 7 of my locks (and two of them with bonus points) seems pretty unsustainable.

Let's do it again!

Carolina by 6
San Francisco by 13
L.A. Chargers by 12
Green Bay by 9
Indianapolis by 7
New England by 20
Buffalo by 3
Pittsburgh by 3
Dallas by 13
Baltimore by 10
Houston by 7
Kansas City by 17
Denver by 6
L.A. Rams by 7
Philadelphia by 3
Cleveland by 9

posted by grum@work at 11:07 PM on September 10

Carolina by 4

Cincinnati by 3

Detroit by 3

Green Bay by 3

Tennessee by 7

New England by 26 (LOCK)

N.Y.Giants by 3

Pittsburgh by 6

Dallas by 10 (LOCK)

Baltimore by 21 (LOCK)

Houston by 12 (LOCK)

Kansas City by 14 (LOCK)

Chicago by 3

New Orleans by 3

Philadelphia by 3

Cleveland by 4

posted by ic23b at 12:29 AM on September 11

Better get this one in quick because we're on vacation in the Maritimes. We're in PE Island right now and heading to Nova Scotia this afternoon. The storm has really raised hell in this end of Canada. PEI is a mess, and the B&B we are staying at was running on generator until yesterday afternoon. We'll see how Nova Scotia fared tonight. This storm is a heavy blow to the economy, since much of the Maritimes depends on tourism.

Buccaneers and Panthers is hard to call. Neither looked good in week 1,so which one will wake up first. Carolina by 9.

I'll post the rest later.

posted by Howard_T at 08:15 AM on September 11

Carolina by 8

Cincinnati by 3

Detroit by 5

Green Bay by 8

Indianapolis by 5

New England by 37

Buffalo by 2

Seattle by 5

Dallas by 7

Baltimore by 9

Houston by 14

Kansas City by 16

Denver by 9

Philadelphia by 14

L.A. Rams by 6

Cleveland by 14

posted by tommytrump at 08:46 AM on September 11

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.