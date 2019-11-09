September 11, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 2: Broken Clavicle Edition: Week 2 of the NFL season begins Thursday with the Buccaneers visiting the Panthers. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, grum@work opens in front with 110, followed by Howard_T 7 points back and ic23b 19. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina on NFL (Thursday)

San Francisco at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Detroit on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at Pittsburgh on Fox (Sunday)

Dallas at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Arizona at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Denver on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27 (3 < 5 < 7)

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16 (1 < 1 < 1)

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12 (11 < 16 < 21)

Baltimore 59, Miami 10 (34 < 49 < 64)

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26 (10 < 14 < 18)

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13 (21 < 30 < 39)

L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24 (4 < 6 < 8)

Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20 (1 < 1 < 1)

San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17 (10 < 14 < 18)

Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17 (13 < 18 < 23)

Arizona 27, Detroit 27 (tie)

New England 33, Pittsburgh 3 (21 < 30 < 39)

New Orleans 30, Houston 28 (1 < 2 < 3)

Oakland 24, Denver 16 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Chicago by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points

Philadelphia by 2, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 2, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points

Arizona by 8 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points



Boaz's picks Green Bay by 7, 10 points



cixelsyd's picks Chicago by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 5, 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 9, 5 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 5 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 8, 5 points

San Francisco by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

New England by 3 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 6, 8 points



cl's picks Chicago by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Cleveland by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points



grum@work's picks Green Bay by 9 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 19 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Chicago by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 16 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 16 [lock], 16 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

New England by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

Oakland by 9, 8 points



ic23b's picks Green Bay by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 12, 5 points

Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 24 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Chicago by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 2, 5 points

Baltimore by 8 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 1, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

New England by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points



jjzucal's picks Chicago by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 8, 0 points

Cleveland by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points

Seattle by 11, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 9, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 5, 5 points



NoMich's picks Chicago by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

New England by 5, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Oakland by 4, 5 points



rcade's picks Chicago by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points



rumple's picks Chicago by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 9, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 14, 5 points

Seattle by 11 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 6, 8 points



tahoemoj's picks Chicago by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 8 points

Oakland by 6, 8 points



tommytrump's picks Green Bay by 11, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 11, 5 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 5, 5 points

Kansas City by 14, 10 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 2, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 1, 5 points



tron7's picks Green Bay by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 10 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 16 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

New England by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Denver by 4, 0 points



truthhurts's picks Chicago by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 8 points

Cleveland by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 5 points



Ufez Jones's picks Chicago by 8, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 20 points

Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 8 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

New England by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

