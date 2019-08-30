August 28, 2019

CFL Pick ‘Em, Week Twelve : It’s here. It’s Labour Day weekend. The season’s finally real, so make your picks inside.

posted by Reever to fantasy at 09:51 AM - 8 comments

A blow-out, a nail-biter, a grind-it-out defensive battle, and a battle for first place in the West - that, in a nutshell, was Week 11 in the CFL.

Winnipeg beats Edmonton to take solo possession of first in the West, Saskatchewan runs over Ottawa, Hamilton gets it done in BC, and Montreal holds off Toronto in the Maritimes.

WEEK 12

Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 1)
Winnipeg is without the league's top running back for the next two games after Andrew Harris tested positive for a banned substance, while Saskatchewan QB Cody Fajardo is playing like a man on a mission.

Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, September 2)
Hamilton has found a bunch of ways to grind out some ugly wins in recent weeks even without their star QB, while Toronto has found a bunch of ways to lose. And the Big Donut has never been a fun place for Toronto to play.

Edmonton @ Calgary (Monday, September 2)
Flip yer coin! Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, and both has been weak when they needed to step up. Edmonton is coming off a loss to Winnipeg, and Calgary a bye week after an OT loss to Montreal.

Dr. J is away on vacation this week, but he'll update the standings in September! Enjoy!

posted by Reever at 09:53 AM on August 28

Let's get it started.

Saskatchewan by 6

Hamilton by 4

Edmonton by 3

posted by Reever at 09:55 AM on August 28

Saskatchewan by 9

Hamilton by 7

Edmonton by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 10:54 AM on August 28

Saskatchewan by 8
Toronto by 10
Calgary by 1

posted by bender at 02:02 PM on August 28

riders by 3

argos by 3

Stampeders by 3

posted by argoal at 03:00 PM on August 28

Saskatchewan by 6

Hamilton by 18

Calgary by 11

posted by tommytrump at 03:57 PM on August 28

Saskatchewan by 6

Hamilton by 12

Calgary by 3

posted by ic23b at 06:21 PM on August 28

ssk by 4;

ham by 7;

edm by 3.

posted by JPR at 09:12 AM on August 30

