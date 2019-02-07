June 30, 2019

BIRGing and CORFing: The Unique Neurology of the Sports Fan’s Brain or, why we get off on the game—and are better off for it.
When my team is losing, I usually practice CRAPing. It means that I Completely Reject All Probable reasons while I take the newspaper and head for the bathroom.
posted by Howard_T at 11:04 AM on July 01
I'm still BIRGing a month after Liverpool's sixth European Cup!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on July 01
Still waiting for the acronym for whatever it is that fans from Cincinnati experience--which is pre-game pessimism, followed by early game resignation, followed by mid-game cautious hope, followed by late mid game elation, followed by end of game crushing defeatism.
I'll donate a cup of my spit every week during baseball and football season to this study. although the only difference between pre- and post-game will be the spiked level of alcohol and bitterness (at my parents for raising me in Cincinnati).
posted by tahoemoj at 03:02 PM on July 01
At least Cincy fans can lie back and think of the mid 1970's.
And the memorable games that were played at Riverfront Stadium. Which, coincidentally, opened its gates 49 years ago yesterday.
posted by beaverboard at 07:12 PM on July 01
That illustration at the top is pretty dagum grand!
posted by NoMich at 09:40 AM on July 01