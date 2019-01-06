May 29, 2019

Blues Win in Overtime to Tie Stanley Cup Final at 1: The St. Louis Blues have won their first game in a Stanley Cup Final on their 14th attempt. Carl Gunnarsson beat Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask three minutes into overtime Wednesday night for a 3-2 win. The teams each scored 2 goals in a wild first period and then couldn't get another in regulation. Game 3 is in St. Louis on Saturday.

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:54 PM - 1 comment