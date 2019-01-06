May 29, 2019

Blues Win in Overtime to Tie Stanley Cup Final at 1: The St. Louis Blues have won their first game in a Stanley Cup Final on their 14th attempt. Carl Gunnarsson beat Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask three minutes into overtime Wednesday night for a 3-2 win. The teams each scored 2 goals in a wild first period and then couldn't get another in regulation. Game 3 is in St. Louis on Saturday.
This game, the B's looked rusty. Pasta and Marchand took 12 or 13 playoff gamee to show up - looks like the 10 day rest put them back to sleep. So-so first, lousy second, strong but unproductive third. In OT, they juat looked lost. It'd be nice if they'd push to the net more and play for rebounds instead of getting fancy looking for the perfect shot (those no-look drop passes that create turnovers drive me nuta). .
posted by kokaku at 04:10 AM on May 30