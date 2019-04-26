April 26, 2019

Celtics Great John Havlicek Dies: John Havlicek, an NBA champion eight times with the Boston Celtics, has died in Jupiter, Florida. He was 79. After 16 seasons with the Celtics, Havlicek retired as the team's all-time points leader with 26,395 points and is still 16th overall in the league. He was the 1975 MVP of the NBA Finals.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:34 AM - 5 comments