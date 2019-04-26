April 26, 2019

Celtics Great John Havlicek Dies: John Havlicek, an NBA champion eight times with the Boston Celtics, has died in Jupiter, Florida. He was 79. After 16 seasons with the Celtics, Havlicek retired as the team's all-time points leader with 26,395 points and is still 16th overall in the league. He was the 1975 MVP of the NBA Finals.
RIP Hondo
.
He came to the Celtics while I was in college, and his first role was to take over as the 6th man. This is the role that Frank Ramsey first perfected, and ultimately the 6th man became a staple of the NBA. His career stats are more remarkable when you realize that he played in the era before the 3-point shot was adopted. When you look at his teammates on the Ohio State NCAA championship squad from 1960, you might be tempted to think that that team was one of the best college teams ever assembled. 17 is in the TD Garden rafters, and John Havlicek will be forever in the hearts of Celtics fans.
The first autograph I got as a kid, was his and Tommy Heinsohn's. They played in a pre-season game at UD Arena. After the game the two of them went to a local restaurant that my dad happen to be eating at. My dad knew I was a big fan of Hondo's and when he went over to get his autograph for me, they invited him to eat with them. He became my dad's favorite player after that/lol.
John Havlicek was my first favorite NBA player. Dallas didn't have a team yet and I loved the team he played on with Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens.
I can't find proof it happened, but on the ABC Superstars competition he was the only athlete I ever saw who fell in the water on the obstacle course. To my chagrin this became part of the opening credits.
