April 22, 2019

Trump's Fed Pick Would've Been Banned from SportsFilter: Stephen Moore, picked by Donald Trump to be on the Federal Reserve Board, wrote some incredibly sexist and juvenile commentaries on sports for National Review which have been unearthed by CNN KFile. Moore wrote in 2002, "Here's the rule change I propose: No more women refs, no women announcers, no women beer vendors, no women anything. There is, of course, an exception to this rule. Women are permitted to participate, if and only if, they look like Bonnie Bernstein. The fact that Bonnie knows nothing about basketball is entirely irrelevant." He also said Bernstein should wear halter tops.

posted by rcade to general at 03:30 PM - 8 comments