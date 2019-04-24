April 22, 2019

Trump's Fed Pick Would've Been Banned from SportsFilter: Stephen Moore, picked by Donald Trump to be on the Federal Reserve Board, wrote some incredibly sexist and juvenile commentaries on sports for National Review which have been unearthed by CNN KFile. Moore wrote in 2002, "Here's the rule change I propose: No more women refs, no women announcers, no women beer vendors, no women anything. There is, of course, an exception to this rule. Women are permitted to participate, if and only if, they look like Bonnie Bernstein. The fact that Bonnie knows nothing about basketball is entirely irrelevant." He also said Bernstein should wear halter tops.
Well- he is an economist, and he makes an economic argument. Pretty badly, because he uses women athletes to talk about an impact to an entire economy. Which is why politicians should stay wide of sports commentary. Its inevitable that you will piss someone off. And why athletes, no matter how sincere, will always piss someone else off if they delve into politics.
posted by Leominster at 10:40 AM on April 23
Most of his argument isn't economic, though. It's just sexist asshattery like his dismissive response about Bernstein. I have a low opinion of National Review but I'm still a little surprised it ran this hyuk-hyuk stuff. And the right wonders why it has trouble with women.
posted by rcade at 12:36 PM on April 23
Moore has said that the column was written as a spoof, and not as a serious matter. Of course, I have on many occasions attempted to inject what I thought to be humor into a conversation only to be met with rather disapproving stares. Some of us have a better understanding of social skills than others. It wasn't funny in 2000; it's even less so in 2019.
posted by Howard_T at 01:09 PM on April 23
The ban hammer would be appropriate.
posted by BornIcon at 02:02 PM on April 23
Jeebus--even this asshole's economic arguments fail. Women's tennis players like Serena make the money they make because they put asses in the seats, plain and simple. Serena makes endorsement money because she is arguably the most dominant and exciting player in the history of the sport (I guess when he wrote that, she was merely on her way to that title, and not there yet, but still). People want to pay money to watch her do what she does. Even if several male players might beat her.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:08 PM on April 23
If I was doling out money to women's and men's tennis players based on my level of interest, it would be 75/25 women. I find their matches more watchable because there are better volleys.
posted by rcade at 06:14 PM on April 23
He's not quite Trump government material yet. Got the sexist angle covered but have not heard anything about racist organization affiliations.
posted by cixelsyd at 06:22 PM on April 23
Maybe I'll call up to Maine to ask Sen. Collins how she plans to vote when he comes up for confirmation. Her principles are a moving target, but this guy would be a fair test.
posted by beaverboard at 03:48 PM on April 22