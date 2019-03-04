April 02, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Final Week: All the Marbles Edition: This is the final week of the regular season Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, starting with tonight's TNT doubleheader and ending on April 10 with an ESPN doubleheader. Pick the 11 games and try to defeat Florida Man, who leads by 34 with NoMich and Howard_T in second and third.
This Week's Games
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)
Denver at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)
Milwaukee at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at Indiana on ESPN (Friday)
Portland at Denver on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Minnesota on ABC (Sunday)
Boston at Washington on TNT (Tuesday)
Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)
Orlando at Charlotte on ESPN (Wednesday)
Minnesota at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)
Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City, L.A. Lakers, Golden State, Denver, Boston, Minnesota.
Last Week's Results
Oklahoma City 107, Indiana 99 (6 < 8 < 10)
Utah 115, L.A. Lakers 100 (10 < 15 < 20)
Houston 112, Denver 85 (19 < 27 < 35)
Boston 114, Indiana 112 (1 < 2 < 3)
Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 109 (6 < 9 < 12)
Golden State 137, Charlotte 90 (33 < 47 < 61)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
Utah by 12 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Boston by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 20 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Utah by 12 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Boston by 11, 5 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 15, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
Utah by 12 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Boston by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Oklahoma City by 8, 10 points
Utah by 10 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
Indiana by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points
Utah by 13 [lock], 16 points
Indiana by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 20 points
Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|561
|57
|NoMich
|527
|52
|Howard_T
|440
|26
|bender
|436
|56
|Ufez Jones
|431
|54
|tron7
|398
|0
|scooby10672
|229
|0
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:52 AM - 6 comments
SLAM Oklahoma City (Tuesday) by 7 SLAM
Denver (Tuesday) by 4
Milwaukee (Thursday) by 3
SLAM Golden State (Thursday) by 8 SLAM
SLAM Indiana (Friday) by 5 SLAM
SLAM Denver (Friday) by 6 SLAM
SLAM Minnesota (Sunday) by 12 SLAM
Washington (Tuesday) by 4
Houston (Tuesday) by 5
Charlotte (Wednesday) by 5
SLAM Denver (Wednesday) by 17 SLAM
posted by bender at 02:28 PM on April 02
TUESDAY
Oklahoma City by 14
Golden State by 8
posted by NoMich at 05:28 PM on April 02
Not much time to get this done, so I will make tonight's picks now and get the rest later this evening.
Tuesday, Apr. 02:
The Biblical question was, "Has anything good ever come out of Nazareth?" Tonight the question is whether anything good can come out of the Lakers. Naaah. Oklahoma City by 14 SLAM
KD thinks it's good to be in 1st place. Denver would like to disappoint him. Golden State by 8
posted by Howard_T at 05:50 PM on April 02
Tue:
OKC by 7
GSW by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:11 PM on April 02
Night owl here. Just looked at the results for Tuesday, and it looks like 21 to start the week. Maybe I should quit while I'm ahead. Now for the rest of the picks.
Thursday, April 4:
Bucks and 76ers are set in their respective playoff positions, so perhaps neither team will be playing its regulars. I'll just go with the home team here. Philadelphia by 9
If the Lakers were smart, they would just forfeit this one and go out and party. The NBA frowns on that, so I guess they'll have to play. Golden State by 18 SLAM
Friday, April 5:
Celtics and Pacers are in a battle for 4th place vs 5th place in the East. Pacers are very tough at home, but Celtics play fairly well on the road. Indiana by 6
Without Nurkic Portland has a real problem. Denver still has a good shot at overtaking Warriors, so they will be playing hard. Denver by 7 SLAM
Sunday, April 7:
Thunder appear to have a playoff spot locked up, but they are tied with Spurs for 7th and have a shot at overtaking Clippers for 6th. Oklahoma City by 12
Tuesday, April 9:
With the Wizards hopelessly out of it and missing their best, this one should be an easy win for Celtics. However, lately there is no such thing as an easy win for Celtics. Boston by 9
Rockets also have playoff position in mind this week. They are only 1/2 game ahead of Trail Blazers for 4th place, and 1 1/2 games behind Nuggets for 2nd. With Thunder trying to move up, this game could be a great one. Houston by 6
Wednesday, April 10:
More playoff scrambling. Magic are 1/2 game behind Heat for the final playoff spot in the East. Hornets have slipped, and they now appear to be out of the picture, but it's possible. Orlando by 11
Things should be settled by the time Nuggets host the T-Wolves. Denver by 16 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 03:14 AM on April 03
Oklahoma City by 9
Denver by 9
Philadelphia by 4
Golden State by 10
Indiana by 7
Portland by 8
Oklahoma City by 8
Washington by 6
Oklahoma City by 8
Orlando by 7
Denver by 9
posted by rcade at 12:18 PM on April 02