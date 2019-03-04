April 02, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Final Week: All the Marbles Edition: This is the final week of the regular season Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, starting with tonight's TNT doubleheader and ending on April 10 with an ESPN doubleheader. Pick the 11 games and try to defeat Florida Man, who leads by 34 with NoMich and Howard_T in second and third.

This Week's Games

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)

Denver at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)

Milwaukee at Philadelphia on TNT (Thursday)

Golden State at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at Indiana on ESPN (Friday)

Portland at Denver on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Minnesota on ABC (Sunday)

Boston at Washington on TNT (Tuesday)

Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Tuesday)

Orlando at Charlotte on ESPN (Wednesday)

Minnesota at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)



Teams playing more than once: Oklahoma City, L.A. Lakers, Golden State, Denver, Boston, Minnesota.

Last Week's Results

Oklahoma City 107, Indiana 99 (6 < 8 < 10)

Utah 115, L.A. Lakers 100 (10 < 15 < 20)

Houston 112, Denver 85 (19 < 27 < 35)

Boston 114, Indiana 112 (1 < 2 < 3)

Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 109 (6 < 9 < 12)

Golden State 137, Charlotte 90 (33 < 47 < 61)



Player Scores

bender's picks Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

Utah by 12 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Boston by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 20 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Utah by 12 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Boston by 11, 5 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 15, 5 points

NoMich's picks Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

Utah by 12 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Boston by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Oklahoma City by 8, 10 points

Utah by 10 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

Indiana by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Oklahoma City by 6, 8 points

Utah by 13 [lock], 16 points

Indiana by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], 20 points

Golden State by 19 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 561 57 NoMich 527 52 Howard_T 440 26 bender 436 56 Ufez Jones 431 54 tron7 398 0 scooby10672 229 0 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

