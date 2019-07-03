February 26, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Skipped Week Edition: This week is here as a placeholder.

This Week's Games

Orlando at New York on NBA TV (Tuesday)



Last Week's Results

Toronto 120, San Antonio 117 (2 < 3 < 4)

Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147 (1 < 1 < 1)

Houston 118, Golden State 112 (4 < 6 < 8)

Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96 (19 < 27 < 35)

New York 130, San Antonio 118 (8 < 12 < 16)



Player Scores

bender's picks Toronto by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points

New York by 5, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Toronto by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 14, 5 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Toronto by 8, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 16 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 16 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Toronto by 12, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Toronto by 8 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Toronto by 11 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 459 10 NoMich 450 0 Howard_T 386 5 tron7 365 10 bender 350 15 Ufez Jones 341 15 scooby10672 229 0 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:03 PM - 1 comment