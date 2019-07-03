February 26, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Skipped Week Edition: This week is here as a placeholder.
This Week's Games
Orlando at New York on NBA TV (Tuesday)
Last Week's Results
Toronto 120, San Antonio 117 (2 < 3 < 4)
Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147 (1 < 1 < 1)
Houston 118, Golden State 112 (4 < 6 < 8)
Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96 (19 < 27 < 35)
New York 130, San Antonio 118 (8 < 12 < 16)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Toronto by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points
New York by 5, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Toronto by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 14, 5 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Toronto by 8, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 16 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 16 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Toronto by 12, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Toronto by 8 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Toronto by 11 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|459
|10
|NoMich
|450
|0
|Howard_T
|386
|5
|tron7
|365
|10
|bender
|350
|15
|Ufez Jones
|341
|15
|scooby10672
|229
|0
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:03 PM - 1 comment
There were no picks last week because I forgot to post this.
posted by rcade at 02:09 PM on March 05