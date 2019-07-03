February 26, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 20: Skipped Week Edition: This week is here as a placeholder.

This Week's Games

Orlando at New York on NBA TV (Tuesday)

Last Week's Results

Toronto 120, San Antonio 117 (2 < 3 < 4)
Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147 (1 < 1 < 1)
Houston 118, Golden State 112 (4 < 6 < 8)
Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96 (19 < 27 < 35)
New York 130, San Antonio 118 (8 < 12 < 16)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Toronto by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points
New York by 5, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Toronto by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 14, 5 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 13 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks

Toronto by 8, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 16 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 16 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks

Toronto by 12, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 12 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks

Toronto by 8 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Toronto by 11 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
rcade45910
NoMich4500
Howard_T3865
tron736510
bender35015
Ufez Jones34115
scooby106722290
Goyoucolts760

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:03 PM - 1 comment

There were no picks last week because I forgot to post this.

posted by rcade at 02:09 PM on March 05

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.