February 22, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: He Blew Through His Shoe Edition: There are five NBA games to pick this week, beginning tonight with Spurs/Raptors on ESPN and ending Sunday with Spurs/Knicks on NBA TV. In the Pace Mannion, Bender wins the week with 20 points after locking New Orleans over Oklahoma City while the rest of us blew that one up. NoMich still leads by one over Florida Man and Howard_T keeps his iron grip on third. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
San Antonio at Toronto on ESPN (Friday)
Utah at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)
L.A. Clippers at Denver on NBA TV (Sunday)
San Antonio at New York on NBA TV (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: San Antonio.
Last Week's Results
Boston 112, Philadelphia 109 (2 < 3 < 4)
Golden State 115, Utah 108 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 121, Houston 111 (7 < 10 < 13)
Portland 129, Golden State 107 (15 < 22 < 29)
New Orleans 131, Oklahoma City 122 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
Golden State by 2, 0 points
New Orleans by 5 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 12, 0 points
Golden State by 9, 8 points
Minnesota by 11, 8 points
Portland by 11, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Portland by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points
scooby10672's picks
Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 2, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 16 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|450
|5
|rcade
|449
|5
|Howard_T
|381
|11
|tron7
|355
|0
|bender
|335
|20
|Ufez Jones
|326
|11
|scooby10672
|229
|-15
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:10 AM - 8 comments
Friday:
Toronto by 11 (SLAM)
OKC by 6
Saturday:
GSW by 9 (SLAM)
Sunday:
Nuggets by 12 (SLAM)
Spurs by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:36 PM on February 22
Ufez: I fixed your missing lock from last week.
posted by rcade at 03:11 PM on February 22
Toronto by 12
Oklahoma City by 4
posted by rcade at 03:12 PM on February 22
Thanks!
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:27 PM on February 22
FRIDAY
Toronto by 8
Oklahoma City by 7
SATURDAY
Golden State by 14
SUNDAY
Denver by 16
San Antonio by 16
posted by NoMich at 03:29 PM on February 22
SLAM Toronto by 12 (Friday) SLAM
SLAM Oklahoma City by 8 (Friday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 11 (Saturday) SLAM
L.A. Clippers by 5 (Sunday)
New York by 5 (Sunday)
posted by bender at 03:41 PM on February 22
Still trying to get a handle on the case of a frequent guest at Celtics' home games. I don't expect to see him again in the "seat of honor" next to Celtics ownership under the basket at the west end of the floor.
Friday, Feb.22:
Happy REAL George Washington's Birthday.
Resilient Spurs at Excellent Raptors. While Spurs have shown remarkable staying power for a rebuilding team, Raptors are hungry for the top spot in the East. Toronto by 8 SLAM
Thunder is the best defensive team in the West. Jazz play hard. Oklahoma City by 14
Saturday, Feb. 23:
Happy birthday to my elder sister.
Rockets at Warriors pits two of the best against each other. Is the power of the beard enough to overcome a team with much power? Golden State by 9 SLAM
Sunday, Feb. 24:
Happy birthday Steve Jobs, Emperor of Apple, and Charles V, former Holy Roman Emperor.
My rooting interest is the Clippers, merely for their draft pick. Celtics own it if Clippers don't make the lottery. Problem with this is that Nuggets probably have way too much for Clippers, and the Nuggets are at home. Denver by 13 SLAM
While Spurs might be licking their wounds after a clawing by the Raptors, they are still a bit better than the train wreck in New York. San Antonio by 11 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 07:04 PM on February 22
Toronto (Friday) by 8 - SLAM
Utah (Friday) by 4
Golden State (Saturday) by 17 - SLAM
Denver (Sunday) by 12 - SLAM
San Antonio (Sunday) by 8
posted by tron7 at 01:36 PM on February 22