February 22, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 19: He Blew Through His Shoe Edition: There are five NBA games to pick this week, beginning tonight with Spurs/Raptors on ESPN and ending Sunday with Spurs/Knicks on NBA TV. In the Pace Mannion, Bender wins the week with 20 points after locking New Orleans over Oklahoma City while the rest of us blew that one up. NoMich still leads by one over Florida Man and Howard_T keeps his iron grip on third. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

San Antonio at Toronto on ESPN (Friday)

Utah at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)

L.A. Clippers at Denver on NBA TV (Sunday)

San Antonio at New York on NBA TV (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: San Antonio.

Last Week's Results

Boston 112, Philadelphia 109 (2 < 3 < 4)

Golden State 115, Utah 108 (5 < 7 < 9)

Minnesota 121, Houston 111 (7 < 10 < 13)

Portland 129, Golden State 107 (15 < 22 < 29)

New Orleans 131, Oklahoma City 122 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

bender's picks Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Golden State by 2, 0 points

New Orleans by 5 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Philadelphia by 12, 0 points

Golden State by 9, 8 points

Minnesota by 11, 8 points

Portland by 11, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 9 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 2, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Oklahoma City by 10, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 16 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 450 5 rcade 449 5 Howard_T 381 11 tron7 355 0 bender 335 20 Ufez Jones 326 11 scooby10672 229 -15 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:10 AM - 8 comments