February 12, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Prohibited Expression of Interest Edition: This week's national slate of NBA games is shortened by All-Star Weekend. It begins tonight when the Celtics visit the Sixers on TNT. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I won the week with 49, pulling to within a point of NoMich. Howard_T hangs on to third. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Boston at Philadelphia on TNT (Tuesday)

Utah at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)

Houston at Minnesota on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)



Teams playing more than once: Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 117, Denver 110 (5 < 7 < 9)

New Orleans 122, Minnesota 117 (3 < 5 < 7)

Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112 (3 < 5 < 7)

Philadelphia 143, L.A. Lakers 120 (16 < 23 < 30)

Golden State 120, Miami 118 (1 < 2 < 3)

Houston 120, Dallas 104 (11 < 16 < 21)



Player Scores

bender's picks Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Philadelphia by 12, 5 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Houston by 11, 0 points

Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 9, 5 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

NoMich's picks Philadelphia by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 5, 10 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

rcade's picks Philadelphia by 8, 8 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 16, 5 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points

scooby10672's picks Philadelphia by 2, 5 points

New Orleans by 2 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 2 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Denver by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 8, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 445 40 rcade 444 49 Howard_T 370 25 tron7 355 20 bender 315 34 Ufez Jones 310 35 scooby10672 244 5 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

