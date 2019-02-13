February 12, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 18: Prohibited Expression of Interest Edition: This week's national slate of NBA games is shortened by All-Star Weekend. It begins tonight when the Celtics visit the Sixers on TNT. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I won the week with 49, pulling to within a point of NoMich. Howard_T hangs on to third. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Boston at Philadelphia on TNT (Tuesday)
Utah at Golden State on TNT (Tuesday)
Houston at Minnesota on ESPN (Wednesday)
Golden State at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City at New Orleans on TNT (Thursday)
Teams playing more than once: Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 117, Denver 110 (5 < 7 < 9)
New Orleans 122, Minnesota 117 (3 < 5 < 7)
Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112 (3 < 5 < 7)
Philadelphia 143, L.A. Lakers 120 (16 < 23 < 30)
Golden State 120, Miami 118 (1 < 2 < 3)
Houston 120, Dallas 104 (11 < 16 < 21)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 12, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Houston by 11, 0 points
Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 9, 5 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 16, 5 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points
scooby10672's picks
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
New Orleans by 2 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 2 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Denver by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 8, 0 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Golden State by 17 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|445
|40
|rcade
|444
|49
|Howard_T
|370
|25
|tron7
|355
|20
|bender
|315
|34
|Ufez Jones
|310
|35
|scooby10672
|244
|5
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:49 AM - 7 comments
hey rcade - I had a lock on the Sunday Philly game that didn't make it to the scoreboard, so should have an extra 5 points.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:22 AM on February 12
Philadelphia by 4 (Tuesday)
SLAM Golden State by 14 (Tuesday) SLAM
Houston by 3 (Wednesday)
Golden State by 2 (Wednesday)
SLAM New Orleans by 5 (Thursday) SLAM
posted by bender at 01:59 PM on February 12
TUESDAY
Philadelphia by 7
Golden State by 10
WEDNESDAY
Houston by 8
Portland by 7
THURSDAY
Oklahoma City by 12
posted by NoMich at 02:12 PM on February 12
Tuesday:
Philly by 8
Golden State by 9 (SLAM)
Wednesday:
Minnesota by 6
GSW by 8
Thursday:
OKC by 16 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:08 PM on February 12
Double, double, toil and trouble Cauldron burn and cauldron bubble
Pardon the Macbeth, but all is not well in the land of the Green. The portents auger ill for a team that many touted as the favored one. So they do for the Spofite who favors the Green more than any other and who seems slowly to be sliding down the ladder. Time to do better.
Tuesday, Feb 12:
No Kyrie Irving tonight and a locker room that "isn't having fun" bode ill for the Celtics. They have overcome adversity in the past, but sadly not tonight Philadelphia by 12
Jazz can't make music when the Warriors are ballin'. Golden State by 9
Wednesday, Feb 13:
Beware of Greeks hosting bearded ones, but the only wooden thing here is the floor Minnesota by 11
Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back with travel might have a bit of trouble. Trail Blazers are no pushover. Portland by 4
Thursday, Feb 14:
How much love, in terms of AD's minutes, does the Pelicans' ownership show the fans? My guess is the minimum necessary to avoid heavy fines from the league. Oklahoma City by 9 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 05:58 PM on February 12
Philadelphia by 5
Golden State by 12 <-- dunk (Tuesday)
Minnesota by 6
Golden State by 8 (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City by 12 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 10:11 PM on February 12
Please doublecheck your scores. I'm working on a MacBook for the first time in my life and my fingers are all thumbs.
posted by rcade at 09:52 AM on February 12