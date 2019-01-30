January 29, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 16: Don't Trade Dennis Edition: There are eight national NBA games to pick this week, stretching from Wednesday to Sunday. The first game is Pacers/Wizards on ESPN tomorrow. In the Pace Mannion, I remain in the lead by 7 over NoMich after tying Bender and Ufez for the top weekly score of 13. Tron7 holds on to third. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Indiana at Washington on ESPN (Wednesday)
Utah at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)
Milwaukee at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at New York on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at Denver on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)
Oklahoma City at Boston on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Golden State, Boston.
Last Week's Results
Houston 121, Toronto 119 (1 < 2 < 3)
Golden State 115, Boston 111 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112 (4 < 6 < 8)
Golden State 132, Indiana 100 (22 < 32 < 42)
Atlanta 123, L.A. Clippers 118 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Toronto by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 5, 8 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 8, 5 points
Boston by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 15 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Milwaukee by 6, 0 points
Indiana by 7, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Boston by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 8 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], -10 points
scooby10672's picks
Houston by 2, 10 points
Boston by 2, 0 points
Milwaukee by 2, 0 points
Golden State by 2 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Toronto by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 14, 5 points
Milwaukee by 5, 0 points
Golden State by 9, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 18, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Toronto by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|363
|13
|NoMich
|356
|10
|tron7
|318
|10
|Howard_T
|313
|10
|bender
|276
|13
|Ufez Jones
|260
|13
|scooby10672
|219
|10
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:40 AM - 9 comments
Washington (Wednesday) by 7
Utah (Wednesday) by 6
Toronto (Thursday) by 8
Golden State (Thursday) by 14 - LOCK
Boston (Friday) by 13 - LOCK
Houston (Friday) by 8 - LOCK
Golden State (Saturday) by 10 - LOCK
Oklahoma City by 6
posted by tron7 at 10:48 AM on January 29
Weird how Golden State won for everyone last night except me :).
Glad you caught that! When the same team plays on multiple nights I have to include the date of the game for a player to get credit for picking that team.
posted by rcade at 01:54 PM on January 29
SLAM Washington by 8 (Wednesday) SLAM
Portland by 4 (Wednesday)
SLAM Toronto by 11 (Thursday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 15 (Thursday) SLAM
Boston by 3 (Friday)
Houston by 5 (Friday)
Golden State by 7 (Saturday)
Oklahoma City by 6 (Sunday)
posted by bender at 03:40 PM on January 29
WEDNESDAY
Washington by 6
Portland by 5
THURSDAY
Toronto by 8
Golden State by 12
FRIDAY
Boston by 14
Denver by 6
SATURDAY
Golden State by 16
SUNDAY
Boston by 6
posted by NoMich at 04:43 PM on January 29
Wednesday:
Utah by 6
Washington by 8
Thursday:
Toronto by 6
Golden St. by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:50 PM on January 29
Wednesday Ind by 2 SLAM Port by 2
Thursday Tor by 2 SLAM GS by 6
Friday Bos by 9 SLAM Den by 3
Saturday GS by 8 SLAM
Sunday Bos by 5
posted by scooby10672 at 03:29 PM on January 30
Just finished moving 3 or so inches of snow out of the driveway and off of the walks. Still in my skiing long johns, so I am plenty warm for the exercise of making picks.
Wednesday, Jan. 30:
Do the Pacers without Oladipo have enough to handle the Lizards, er Wizards? Washington has lots of problems, basketball included. Indiana by 8
If ever there was a pick that could be called a coin flip, it is this one. 10th and 11th in the power rankings and a good defense against a good offense make this anyone's game. Portland by 11
Thursday, Jan. 31:
Bucks have maintained their excellence throughout the season, while Raptors have been in a slow decline. Perhaps it's merely reversion to the mean, perhaps there are problems. Milwaukee by 9
76ers are another team that just doesn't quite put things together despite having a lot of good pieces. I watched Warriors last week, and the difference between them and the very good teams is quite pronounced. Golden State by 7 SLAM
Friday, Feb. 1:
Celtics might be without Kyrie Irving (left hip) for this one, but with help from 2 unexpected scorers (Smart and Baynes) they were able to handle Nets on Monday. The Knicks? They are still the Knicks. Boston by 6
Nuggets have lost a bit of their glitter, but Rockets too have fizzled some. Houston matches up well against Nuggets. Houston by 13
Saturday, Feb. 2:
Who will be on the court for Lakers? Will Lebron be back? Will they put together a trade package that includes a 20% share of Disney and get Davis? Doesn't matter, they're in Oakland against Warriors. Golden State by 17 SLAM
Sunday, Feb. 3:
Bad news, I can't make it to this one. I have things to do at church that will keep me there from about 6:30 AM to about 2:30. Good news, my son and his friend have the tickets, and I am sure they will enjoy it. Celtics will need to put together an effort like that against Warriors, and make a few less mistakes in order to win this one. Boston by 4
posted by Howard_T at 04:29 PM on January 30
Indiana by 3
Portland by 4
posted by rcade at 06:49 PM on January 30
Weird how Golden State won for everyone last night except me :).
