January 29, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 16: Don't Trade Dennis Edition: There are eight national NBA games to pick this week, stretching from Wednesday to Sunday. The first game is Pacers/Wizards on ESPN tomorrow. In the Pace Mannion, I remain in the lead by 7 over NoMich after tying Bender and Ufez for the top weekly score of 13. Tron7 holds on to third. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Indiana at Washington on ESPN (Wednesday)

Utah at Portland on ESPN (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)

Philadelphia at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at New York on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at Denver on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)

Oklahoma City at Boston on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Golden State, Boston.

Last Week's Results

Houston 121, Toronto 119 (1 < 2 < 3)

Golden State 115, Boston 111 (3 < 4 < 5)

Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112 (4 < 6 < 8)

Golden State 132, Indiana 100 (22 < 32 < 42)

Atlanta 123, L.A. Clippers 118 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

bender's picks Toronto by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 5, 8 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Houston by 8, 5 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 15 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Milwaukee by 6, 0 points

Indiana by 7, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 8 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 7 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Houston by 2, 10 points

Boston by 2, 0 points

Milwaukee by 2, 0 points

Golden State by 2 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Toronto by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 14, 5 points

Milwaukee by 5, 0 points

Golden State by 9, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 18, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Toronto by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 14 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 363 13 NoMich 356 10 tron7 318 10 Howard_T 313 10 bender 276 13 Ufez Jones 260 13 scooby10672 219 10 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:40 AM - 9 comments