January 24, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: Harden in the Garden Edition: There are five NBA games to predict this week, beginning Friday night with Raptors/Rockets on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion my lead has suffered grievous harm. NoMich won the week with 56 and cut my lead from 45 to 4. Tron7 is in third. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Toronto at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
Golden State at Boston on ABC (Saturday)
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Sunday)
Golden State at Indiana on NBA TV (Monday)
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers on NBA TV (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Golden State.
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 96 (17 < 24 < 31)
L.A. Lakers 138, Oklahoma City 128 (7 < 10 < 13)
San Antonio 116, Minnesota 113 (2 < 3 < 4)
Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 94 (13 < 18 < 23)
Oklahoma City 117, Philadelphia 115 (1 < 2 < 3)
Houston 138, L.A. Lakers 134 (3 < 4 < 5)
New Orleans 105, Memphis 85 (14 < 20 < 26)
Philadelphia 121, Houston 93 (20 < 28 < 36)
Golden State 130, L.A. Lakers 111 (13 < 19 < 25)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Indiana by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 2, 8 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 5, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Indiana by 11, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 23 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 5, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Indiana by 9, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points
San Antonio by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points
rcade's picks
Indiana by 7, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Memphis by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
scooby10672's picks
Indiana by 4 [lock], -10 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 2, 0 points
Golden State by 2 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 2, 5 points
Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 2 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Indiana by 4, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 16 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 11, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 7, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|350
|15
|NoMich
|346
|56
|tron7
|308
|36
|Howard_T
|303
|36
|bender
|263
|23
|Ufez Jones
|247
|25
|scooby10672
|209
|20
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:35 AM - 9 comments
Fri - Toronto by 4
Sat - GSW by 7
Sun - OKC by 8
Mon - GSW by 18 (SLAM); Clips by 14 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:15 PM on January 24
Toronto (Friday) by 6
Golden State (Saturday) by 14
Milwaukee (Sunday) by 5
Golden State (Monday) by 9
L.A. Clippers (Monday) by 18
posted by tron7 at 05:01 PM on January 24
No way I'm slam dunking any results this week
FRIDAY
Houston by 7
SATURDAY
Golden State by 7
SUNDAY
Milwaukee by 6
MONDAY
Indiana by 7
L.A. Clippers by 8
posted by NoMich at 09:52 PM on January 24
Toronto by 7 (Friday)
Golden State by 5 (Saturday)
Oklahoma City by 3 (Sunday)
SLAM Golden State by 12 (Monday) SLAM
SLAM L.A. Clippers by 9 (Monday) SLAM
posted by bender at 10:12 PM on January 24
Houston by 6
Boston by 4 (Saturday)
Oklahoma City by 5
posted by rcade at 06:14 PM on January 25
So, the punishment handed down from this altercation:
Favors fined 15K
Plumlee fined 25K
Jokic suspended without pay for one game (170K)
posted by tron7 at 06:17 PM on January 25
Friday
Houston by 2
Saturday
Boston by 2
Sunday
Mil by 2
Monday
GS by 2 SLAM
LA Clippers by 9 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 06:37 PM on January 25
Why the difference between Favors and Plumlee?
posted by NoMich at 06:58 PM on January 25
Saw a Celtics team without 2 of its best put together a balanced, strong effort against a hapless Cleveland team last night. Perhaps my long beloved Celtics are finally finding the consistency they need. I will be there when the verdict is revealed on Saturday night.
Friday, Jan. 25:
For whatever reason, Raptors have shown a bit of slippage lately. To play against the hirsute one in his home arena will be a tough test. Houston by 8
Saturday, Jan. 26:
For us Celtics fans this is the regular season game of the year. Irving (flu-like symptoms) and Horford (rest) sat out Wednesday, so they should be ready for some long minutes. TD Garden will be loud. This pick is with my heart as much as my head. Boston by 4
Sunday, Jan. 27:
The size of Steven Adams might be enough to force Antetekoumpo back to the perimeter, but the Greek is effective from there. Problem for the Bucks is the rest of the Thunder. Oklahoma City by 9
Monday, Jan. 28:
Pacers have lost for the season perhaps their best player, Victor Oladipo, to a ruptured quad tendon. They will still be good, but will lack the "finisher" they need against the better teams. Not good when you are facing the best of the West. Golden State by 12 SLAM
Hawks have not been in an obvious tank mode, but with current assets they are far from competitive. Clippers play hard, although they lack the big name players that others have. Los Angeles (non-purple version) by 15 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 03:53 PM on January 24