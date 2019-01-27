January 24, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 15: Harden in the Garden Edition: There are five NBA games to predict this week, beginning Friday night with Raptors/Rockets on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion my lead has suffered grievous harm. NoMich won the week with 56 and cut my lead from 45 to 4. Tron7 is in third. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Toronto at Houston on ESPN (Friday)

Golden State at Boston on ABC (Saturday)

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City on ESPN (Sunday)

Golden State at Indiana on NBA TV (Monday)

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers on NBA TV (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Golden State.

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 120, Indiana 96 (17 < 24 < 31)

L.A. Lakers 138, Oklahoma City 128 (7 < 10 < 13)

San Antonio 116, Minnesota 113 (2 < 3 < 4)

Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 94 (13 < 18 < 23)

Oklahoma City 117, Philadelphia 115 (1 < 2 < 3)

Houston 138, L.A. Lakers 134 (3 < 4 < 5)

New Orleans 105, Memphis 85 (14 < 20 < 26)

Philadelphia 121, Houston 93 (20 < 28 < 36)

Golden State 130, L.A. Lakers 111 (13 < 19 < 25)



Player Scores

bender's picks Indiana by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 2, 8 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 5, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Indiana by 11, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 15 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 23 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Indiana by 9, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 0 points

San Antonio by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], 16 points

rcade's picks Indiana by 7, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 12 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Memphis by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

scooby10672's picks Indiana by 4 [lock], -10 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 2, 0 points

Golden State by 2 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 2, 5 points

Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 2 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 7 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Indiana by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 16 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 11, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 350 15 NoMich 346 56 tron7 308 36 Howard_T 303 36 bender 263 23 Ufez Jones 247 25 scooby10672 209 20 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

