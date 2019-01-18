January 16, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 14: I Have a Hoop Dream Edition: There are nine national TV games to pick this week in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, starting Thursday night with Sixers/Pacers and Lakers/Thunder on ESPN and ending Monday with a three-game MLK Day slate on TNT. In the contest my lead narrows as NoMich outscores me by 3 and Tron7 climbs into third by winning the week with 32.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Indiana on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
San Antonio at Minnesota on ESPN (Friday)
Golden State at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia on ABC (Saturday)
L.A. Lakers at Houston on ABC (Saturday)
New Orleans at Memphis on TNT (Monday)
Houston at Philadelphia on TNT (Monday)
Golden State at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, L.A. Lakers, Golden State, Houston.
Last Week's Results
Miami 115, Boston 99 (11 < 16 < 21)
San Antonio 154, Oklahoma City 147 (5 < 7 < 9)
Indiana 121, New York 106 (10 < 15 < 20)
Utah 113, L.A. Lakers 95 (13 < 18 < 23)
Oklahoma City 122, San Antonio 112 (7 < 10 < 13)
Cleveland 101, L.A. Lakers 95 (4 < 6 < 8)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Indiana by 6, 5 points
Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Indiana by 12 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 10, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], -10 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 7, 10 points
Indiana by 12 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 8, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
San Antonio by 4, 5 points
Indiana by 13 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], -10 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 3 [lock], -10 points
San Antonio by 2, 0 points
Indiana by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 13, 0 points
tron7's picks
Indiana by 12 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 11, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 9 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 7, 5 points
San Antonio by 6, 8 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 9, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Indiana by 11 [lock], 16 points
Utah by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|335
|26
|NoMich
|290
|29
|tron7
|272
|32
|Howard_T
|267
|16
|bender
|240
|31
|Ufez Jones
|222
|16
|scooby10672
|189
|10
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:05 AM - 9 comments
Well, the dates mixup potentially cost me points for the first two games because it looked like they had already passed when I came to make my picks so I didn't pick them, but I wouldn't say anything can be done about that.
Indiana by 4 (Thursday)
SLAM Oklahoma City by 12 (Thursday) SLAM
San Antonio by 2 on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Clippers by 5 (Friday)
Philadelphia by 5 (Saturday)
SLAM Houston by 8 (Saturday) SLAM
New Orleans by 7 (Monday)
Philadelphia by 5 (Monday)
Golden State by 5 (Monday)
posted by bender at 01:21 PM on January 16
Thursday:
Philly by 4
OKC by 16 (SLAM)
Friday:
TWolves by 7
GSW by 11
Saturday:
Philly by 6
Rockets by 6
Monday:
New Orleans by 8
Philly by 11 (SLAM)
GSW by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:50 PM on January 16
Sorry. I put the dates in as 2018, not 2019.
posted by rcade at 07:35 PM on January 16
THURSDAY
Indiana by 9
Oklahoma City by 8
FRIDAY
San Antonio by 5
Golden State by 8
SATURDAY
Philadelphia by 12
Houston by 14
MONDAY
New Orleans by 8
Philadelphia by 8
Golden State by 14
posted by NoMich at 07:47 PM on January 16
Thursday
Indiana by 4 SLAM
Okla by 5
Friday
Minn by 2
Golden St by 2 SLAM
Saturday
Phil by 2
Houston by 5 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 04:06 PM on January 17
Raptors/Celtics and Pelicans/Warriors. You are still allowed to watch them.
Thanks for giving us permission to watch these games. I was unable to watch Pelicans vs Warriors, since I was on my way home from Celtics vs Raptors. TD Garden was as loud as I have heard it during the 17 - 4 closeout by the Celtics for the win. My wife reluctantly accompanied me, but at the end of the game she admitted that she was glad she had been there. On to the picks:
Thursday, Jan. 17:
76ers are coming off a big win over T'Wolves, largely fueled by a bit of 'revenge' by Jimmy Butler. Pacers are at home, having won 7 of their last 10, including last night's 34 point drubbing of the Suns. But this could be the problem, as this is the second of a home back-to-back. Indiana by 11
It's been rare to see a solid performance from the Lakers without Lebron. Will he heal faster if he stops taking calls from Kyrie Irving? Oklahoma City by 12 SLAM
Friday, Jan. 18:
Coach Pop has Spurs playing hard and within his system, but T'Wolves look to improve after their debacle against 76ers. San Antonio by 8
Doc Rivers has done a great job with the Clippers, but Warriors have finally decided to play up to their capacity Golden State by 15 SLAM
Saturday, Jan.19:
The only question for this one is the final score. Houston by 23 SLAM
Monday, Jan. 21:
The object of so much speculation somehow is no longer called 'The Brow', but is now referred to by the more dignified 'AD' . Does this mean he plays better? New Orleans by 5
I might have to miss this one on TV because I will be at TD Garden watching the Celtics. It promises to be a beauty. Houston by 8
No need to wonder deeply here. Golden State by 12 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 05:08 PM on January 17
THURSDAY
Indiana by 4
Oklahoma City by 8 - SLAM
FRIDAY
Minnesota by 6
Golden State by 12 - SLAM
SATURDAY
Philadelphia by 6
Houston by 7 - SLAM
MONDAY
New Orleans by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Golden State by 16 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 05:59 PM on January 17
Thursday
Indiana by 7
Oklahoma City by 12 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 07:24 PM on January 17
If my confusion last week over where the Jazz play or the dates of the games cost you points, let me know so it can be addressed.
posted by rcade at 11:09 AM on January 16