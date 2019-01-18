January 16, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 14: I Have a Hoop Dream Edition: There are nine national TV games to pick this week in the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, starting Thursday night with Sixers/Pacers and Lakers/Thunder on ESPN and ending Monday with a three-game MLK Day slate on TNT. In the contest my lead narrows as NoMich outscores me by 3 and Tron7 climbs into third by winning the week with 32.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Indiana on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at Minnesota on ESPN (Friday)

Golden State at L.A. Clippers on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia on ABC (Saturday)

L.A. Lakers at Houston on ABC (Saturday)

New Orleans at Memphis on TNT (Monday)

Houston at Philadelphia on TNT (Monday)

Golden State at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, L.A. Lakers, Golden State, Houston.

Last Week's Results

Miami 115, Boston 99 (11 < 16 < 21)

San Antonio 154, Oklahoma City 147 (5 < 7 < 9)

Indiana 121, New York 106 (10 < 15 < 20)

Utah 113, L.A. Lakers 95 (13 < 18 < 23)

Oklahoma City 122, San Antonio 112 (7 < 10 < 13)

Cleveland 101, L.A. Lakers 95 (4 < 6 < 8)



Player Scores

bender's picks Indiana by 6, 5 points

Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Indiana by 12 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 10, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], -10 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 7, 10 points

Indiana by 12 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 8, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks San Antonio by 4, 5 points

Indiana by 13 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 4, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], -10 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 3 [lock], -10 points

San Antonio by 2, 0 points

Indiana by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 4 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 13, 0 points

tron7's picks Indiana by 12 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 11, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

San Antonio by 6, 8 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 9, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Indiana by 11 [lock], 16 points

Utah by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 335 26 NoMich 290 29 tron7 272 32 Howard_T 267 16 bender 240 31 Ufez Jones 222 16 scooby10672 189 10 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:05 AM - 9 comments