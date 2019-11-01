January 10, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: Tank for Zion Edition: There are six national games to pick this week, beginning with two tonight on TNT. In the Pace Mannion the leader has not changed but NoMich has pulled 10 points closer. Howard_T is in third. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Boston at Miami on TNT (Wednesday)

Oklahoma City at San Antonio on TNT (Wednesday)

Indiana at New York on ESPN (Thursday)

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans on ESPN (Thursday)

San Antonio at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Friday)

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers on NBA TV (Saturday)



Teams playing more than once: San Antonio, Oklahoma City, L.A. Lakers.

Last Week's Results

Boston 115, Minnesota 102 (9 < 13 < 17)

Oklahoma City 107, L.A. Lakers 100 (5 < 7 < 9)

San Antonio 125, Toronto 107 (13 < 18 < 23)

Houston 135, Golden State 134 (1 < 1 < 1)

Boston 114, Dallas 93 (15 < 21 < 27)

Oklahoma City 111, Portland 109 (1 < 2 < 3)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points

Toronto by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Boston by 11, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 10 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

San Antonio by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 6, 0 points

rcade's picks Boston by 9 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 12, 5 points

Toronto by 7, 0 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 4, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 2 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 2, 0 points

tron7's picks Boston by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 12, 5 points

Toronto by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Boston by 9, 5 points

Portland by 6, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 8, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 10 points

Toronto by 6, 0 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 9, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 309 21 NoMich 261 31 Howard_T 251 18 tron7 240 15 bender 209 15 Ufez Jones 206 15 scooby10672 179 15 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:33 PM - 16 comments