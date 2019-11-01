January 10, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 13: Tank for Zion Edition: There are six national games to pick this week, beginning with two tonight on TNT. In the Pace Mannion the leader has not changed but NoMich has pulled 10 points closer. Howard_T is in third. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Boston at Miami on TNT (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City at San Antonio on TNT (Wednesday)
Indiana at New York on ESPN (Thursday)
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans on ESPN (Thursday)
San Antonio at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Friday)
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers on NBA TV (Saturday)
Teams playing more than once: San Antonio, Oklahoma City, L.A. Lakers.
Last Week's Results
Boston 115, Minnesota 102 (9 < 13 < 17)
Oklahoma City 107, L.A. Lakers 100 (5 < 7 < 9)
San Antonio 125, Toronto 107 (13 < 18 < 23)
Houston 135, Golden State 134 (1 < 1 < 1)
Boston 114, Dallas 93 (15 < 21 < 27)
Oklahoma City 111, Portland 109 (1 < 2 < 3)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 5, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points
Toronto by 4, 0 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 8 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Boston by 11, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Boston by 10 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points
San Antonio by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 6, 0 points
rcade's picks
Boston by 9 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 12, 5 points
Toronto by 7, 0 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 4, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Boston by 6, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 5 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 2 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 6, 0 points
Boston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Portland by 2, 0 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 12, 5 points
Toronto by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Boston by 9, 5 points
Portland by 6, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Boston by 8, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 10 points
Toronto by 6, 0 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 9, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|309
|21
|NoMich
|261
|31
|Howard_T
|251
|18
|tron7
|240
|15
|bender
|209
|15
|Ufez Jones
|206
|15
|scooby10672
|179
|15
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:33 PM - 16 comments
THURSDAY
Boston by 7
San Antonio by 7
FRIDAY
Indiana by 12
New Orleans by 6
SATURDAY
Oklahoma City by 7
L.A. Lakers by 14
posted by NoMich at 01:51 PM on January 10
Indiana by 6 (Thursday)
SLAM New Orleans by 8 (Thursday) SLAM
SLAM Oklahoma City by 8 (Friday) SLAM
L.A. Lakers by 7 (Saturday)
posted by bender at 02:43 PM on January 10
Indiana (Thursday) by 12 - SLAM
New Orleans(Thursday) by 7
Oklahoma City(Friday) by 11
L.A. Lakers by 9 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 04:07 PM on January 10
Wait a minute, that schedule doesn't look right. All the days listed above are incorrect and the Lakers don't play the Pelicans at all this week.
posted by tron7 at 04:16 PM on January 10
Thursday:
Miami by 7
San Antonio by 6
posted by tron7 at 06:10 PM on January 10
Schedule:
Thursday -
Boston at Miami (TNT)
OKC at San Antonio (TNT)
Friday -
Indiana at New York (ESPN)
LA Lakers at Utah (ESPN)
Saturday -
San Antonio at OKC (NBATV)
Sunday -
Cleveland at LA Lakers (NBATV)
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:26 PM on January 10
My picks:
Thursday -
Boston by 9
OKC by 6
Friday -
Pacers by 11 (SLAM)
Utah by 10 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:27 PM on January 10
Bos by 3 SLAM SA by 2
posted by scooby10672 at 07:00 PM on January 10
Friday Indiana by 8 SLAM Utah by 4
Saturday Okla by 4 SLAM
Sunday LA Lakers by 13
posted by scooby10672 at 07:06 PM on January 10
Thursday
Boston by 9 <-- dunk
San Antonio by 4
posted by rcade at 09:03 PM on January 10
Didn't get to my email until the Celtics game was in the 3rd quarter. Thunder and Spurs hadn't tipped off when I looked, so Oklahoma City by 7 The rest later.
posted by Howard_T at 09:37 PM on January 10
Kudos to anyone that had >300 on the over/under in last night's Thunder/Spurs game.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:05 AM on January 11
Here is my updated Friday prognostications:
FRIDAY
Indiana by 12 (this remains the same)
Utah by 8
posted by NoMich at 10:30 AM on January 11
My remaining picks revised for corrected schedule
Indiana (Friday) by 12 - SLAM
Utah (Friday) by 7
Oklahoma City(Saturday) by 11
L.A. Lakers (Sunday) by 9 - SLAM
posted by tron7 at 12:08 PM on January 11
Many thanks to Ufez Jones for helping to cure rcade's temporary case of cranial rectumitis. (Just throwing a little bit of shade here. Don't take it personally, please.) Let's see if I can make something good from the rest of the week.
Friday. Jan. 11:
Pacers looked very flat on the second night of a back-to-back against Celtics on Wednesday. Miles Turner is still missing, but Pacers have more than enough to make up for that. Indiana by 12 SLAM
Lakers are an enigma this year. Jazz can play some. Utah by 10
Saturday, Jan 12:
Spurs are playing way above average, and the rain of 3s last night was truly exceptional. Nonetheless the Thunder came within a couple of "interesting" officials' decisions from the win. Back at home the Thunder might be a little louder. Oklahoma City by 6
Sunday, Jan. 13:
Way back in the day, when I used to listen to The Lone Ranger on the radio, the program always started with the narrator saying, "Return with us now to the days of yesteryear..." That description fits well for this game. What once was is no longer the case. Bad guys vs good guys, take your pick which is which. One side has gotten better, largely at the expense of the other. The other side is impoverished and weak. The outcome of this episode should be obvious. Los Angeles (purple and gold variety) by 18 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 03:07 PM on January 11
Sorry about the late start, folks. I went to see Vice yesterday and forgot to post the update. (Review: Good but not great. Bale's excellent as Lord Vader.)
