January 02, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Russell Westbrick Edition: The NBA begins the new year with a six game ESPN/TNT/ESPN slate that begins tonight when the Timberwolves visit the Celtics. In the Pace Mannion, Christmas was like Christmas for the leader Rcade, who got an exact dunk on Milwaukee's 109-95 win over New York which carried him to a week-best 40. Howard_T is 55 back in second and NoMich 58 back in third. Make your picks and be on the lookout for Russell Westbrook's missing jump shot.
This Week's Games
Minnesota at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Toronto at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Boston on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Portland on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Boston, Oklahoma City.
Last Week's Results
Milwaukee 109, New York 95 (10 < 14 < 18)
Houston 113, Oklahoma City 109 (3 < 4 < 5)
Boston 121, Philadelphia 114 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 101 (18 < 26 < 34)
Utah 117, Portland 96 (15 < 21 < 27)
Houston 127, Boston 113 (10 < 14 < 18)
Philadelphia 114, Utah 97 (12 < 17 < 22)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Houston by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Boston by 11, 5 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 9, 5 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Utah by 8, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Boston by 9, 8 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 7, 0 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Utah by 5, 0 points
rcade's picks
Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 20 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Boston by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Utah by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Utah by 9, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
Milwaukee by 10, 8 points
Houston by 2 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 5, 8 points
Golden State by 6 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 4, 5 points
Houston by 2 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 3, 0 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Utah by 7, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Boston by 5, 8 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 8, 5 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
Utah by 5, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|288
|40
|Howard_T
|233
|26
|NoMich
|230
|24
|tron7
|225
|10
|bender
|194
|15
|Ufez Jones
|191
|24
|scooby10672
|164
|31
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
WEDNESDAY
Boston by 10
L.A. Lakers by 5
THURSDAY
San Antonio by 5
Golden State by 6
FRIDAY
Boston by 14
Portland by 6
Wednesday
Boston by 9 <-- dunk
Oklahoma City by 12 <-- dunk
Boston (Wednesday) by 7
Oklahoma City (Wednesday) by 12
Toronto (Thursday) by 6
Golden State (Thursday) by 8
Boston (Friday) by 9
Portland (Friday) by 6
Wednesday Bos by 6 Okla by 5 SLAM
On the T heading for the game. Irving is out tonight.
Minnesota by 6
Oklahoma City by 8
Wed:
Boston by 8
OKC by 7
Boston by 5 (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers by 3 (Wednesday)
Toronto by 4 (Thursday)
SLAM Golden State by 9 (Thursday) SLAM
SLAM Boston by 11 (Friday) SLAM
Oklahoma City by 5 (Friday)
