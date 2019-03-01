January 02, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Russell Westbrick Edition: The NBA begins the new year with a six game ESPN/TNT/ESPN slate that begins tonight when the Timberwolves visit the Celtics. In the Pace Mannion, Christmas was like Christmas for the leader Rcade, who got an exact dunk on Milwaukee's 109-95 win over New York which carried him to a week-best 40. Howard_T is 55 back in second and NoMich 58 back in third. Make your picks and be on the lookout for Russell Westbrook's missing jump shot.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Toronto at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Dallas at Boston on ESPN (Friday)

Oklahoma City at Portland on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Boston, Oklahoma City.

Last Week's Results

Milwaukee 109, New York 95 (10 < 14 < 18)

Houston 113, Oklahoma City 109 (3 < 4 < 5)

Boston 121, Philadelphia 114 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 101 (18 < 26 < 34)

Utah 117, Portland 96 (15 < 21 < 27)

Houston 127, Boston 113 (10 < 14 < 18)

Philadelphia 114, Utah 97 (12 < 17 < 22)



Player Scores

bender's picks Houston by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Boston by 11, 5 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 9, 5 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

Utah by 8, 0 points

NoMich's picks Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Boston by 9, 8 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 7, 0 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Utah by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 20 points

Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points

Boston by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Utah by 9 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Utah by 9, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Milwaukee by 10, 8 points

Houston by 2 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 5, 8 points

Golden State by 6 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 4, 5 points

Houston by 2 [lock], 10 points

Utah by 3, 0 points

tron7's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Utah by 7, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points

Boston by 5, 8 points

Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 8, 5 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Utah by 5, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 288 40 Howard_T 233 26 NoMich 230 24 tron7 225 10 bender 194 15 Ufez Jones 191 24 scooby10672 164 31 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:46 PM - 7 comments