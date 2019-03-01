January 02, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Russell Westbrick Edition: The NBA begins the new year with a six game ESPN/TNT/ESPN slate that begins tonight when the Timberwolves visit the Celtics. In the Pace Mannion, Christmas was like Christmas for the leader Rcade, who got an exact dunk on Milwaukee's 109-95 win over New York which carried him to a week-best 40. Howard_T is 55 back in second and NoMich 58 back in third. Make your picks and be on the lookout for Russell Westbrook's missing jump shot.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Toronto at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Dallas at Boston on ESPN (Friday)
Oklahoma City at Portland on ESPN (Friday)

Teams playing more than once: Boston, Oklahoma City.

Last Week's Results

Milwaukee 109, New York 95 (10 < 14 < 18)
Houston 113, Oklahoma City 109 (3 < 4 < 5)
Boston 121, Philadelphia 114 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 101 (18 < 26 < 34)
Utah 117, Portland 96 (15 < 21 < 27)
Houston 127, Boston 113 (10 < 14 < 18)
Philadelphia 114, Utah 97 (12 < 17 < 22)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Houston by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks

Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Boston by 11, 5 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 9, 5 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
Utah by 8, 0 points

NoMich's picks

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Boston by 9, 8 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 7, 0 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Utah by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks

Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 20 points
Oklahoma City by 6, 0 points
Boston by 4, 5 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
Utah by 9 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Utah by 9, 0 points

scooby10672's picks

Milwaukee by 10, 8 points
Houston by 2 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 5, 8 points
Golden State by 6 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 4, 5 points
Houston by 2 [lock], 10 points
Utah by 3, 0 points

tron7's picks

Houston by 7, 5 points
Utah by 7, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 0 points
Boston by 5, 8 points
Golden State by 15 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 8, 5 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
Utah by 5, 0 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
rcade28840
Howard_T23326
NoMich23024
tron722510
bender19415
Ufez Jones19124
scooby1067216431
Goyoucolts760

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:46 PM - 7 comments

Boston by 5 (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers by 3 (Wednesday)
Toronto by 4 (Thursday)
SLAM Golden State by 9 (Thursday) SLAM
SLAM Boston by 11 (Friday) SLAM
Oklahoma City by 5 (Friday)

posted by bender at 02:01 PM on January 02

WEDNESDAY
Boston by 10
L.A. Lakers by 5

THURSDAY
San Antonio by 5
Golden State by 6

FRIDAY
Boston by 14
Portland by 6

posted by NoMich at 02:02 PM on January 02

Wednesday
Boston by 9 <-- dunk
Oklahoma City by 12 <-- dunk

posted by rcade at 02:12 PM on January 02

Boston (Wednesday) by 7
Oklahoma City (Wednesday) by 12
Toronto (Thursday) by 6
Golden State (Thursday) by 8
Boston (Friday) by 9
Portland (Friday) by 6

posted by tron7 at 05:52 PM on January 02

Wednesday Bos by 6 Okla by 5 SLAM

posted by scooby10672 at 07:18 PM on January 02

On the T heading for the game. Irving is out tonight.

Minnesota by 6

Oklahoma City by 8

posted by Howard_T at 07:24 PM on January 02

Wed:
Boston by 8
OKC by 7

posted by Ufez Jones at 07:50 PM on January 02

