December 23, 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 11 Preview: The national slate of NBA games begins on Tuesday Christmas Day. Here's the games to pick ahead of the weekly post.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:23 AM - 3 comments

This Week's Games

Milwaukee at New York on ESPN (Tuesday)
Oklahoma City at Houston on ABC (Tuesday)
Philadelphia at Boston on ABC (Tuesday)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ABC (Tuesday)
Portland at Utah on ESPN (Tuesday)
Boston at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Utah on TNT (Thursday)

Teams playing more than once: Boston, Houston, Philadelphia, Utah

posted by rcade at 11:27 AM on December 23

Happy holidays, everyone!

posted by rcade at 11:36 AM on December 23

Happy Holidays, Rogers. Thanks again for keeping SpoFi alive and running the pick ems.

Xmas day miracle picks:
Mil by 15 (slam)
OKC by 7
Boston by 5
Warriors by 15 (slam)
Utah by 8

posted by Ufez Jones at 10:38 AM on December 24

