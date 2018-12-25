December 24, 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: Happy Hoopmas Edition: There are five NBA games on Christmas Day and another two on Thursday. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I'm in first and Tron7 has narrowed the lead to 33 with a week-best score of 38. Returning champion Howard_T holds third at 207. Make your picks and check them twice.
This Week's Games
Milwaukee at New York on ESPN (Tuesday)
Oklahoma City at Houston on ABC (Tuesday)
Philadelphia at Boston on ABC (Tuesday)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ABC (Tuesday)
Portland at Utah on ESPN (Tuesday)
Boston at Houston on TNT (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Utah on TNT (Thursday)
Teams playing more than once: Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Utah.
Last Week's Results
Oklahoma City 132, Sacramento 113 (13 < 19 < 25)
Miami 101, Houston 99 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Clippers 125, Dallas 121 (3 < 4 < 5)
Milwaukee 120, Boston 107 (9 < 13 < 17)
L.A. Lakers 112, New Orleans 104 (6 < 8 < 10)
Philadelphia 126, Toronto 101 (17 < 25 < 33)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Sacramento by 4, 0 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 3, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Oklahoma City by 8, 5 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points
Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 20 points
Toronto by 11, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Sacramento by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points
Boston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
rcade's picks
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Milwaukee by 12, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points
Houston by 2 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Boston by 2 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points
Toronto by 4 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 4, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 8 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points
Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Milwaukee by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 0 points
Toronto by 6, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|248
|31
|tron7
|215
|38
|Howard_T
|207
|10
|NoMich
|206
|20
|bender
|179
|25
|Ufez Jones
|167
|0
|scooby10672
|133
|-15
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:23 AM - 7 comments
Happy holidays, everyone!
posted by rcade at 11:36 AM on December 23
Happy Holidays, Rogers. Thanks again for keeping SpoFi alive and running the pick ems.
Xmas day miracle picks:
Mil by 15 (slam)
OKC by 7
Boston by 5
Warriors by 15 (slam)
Utah by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:38 AM on December 24
May everyone have a truthful Festivus.
TUESDAY
Milwaukee by 12
Houston by 7
Boston by 9
Golden State by 12
Portland by 7
THURSDAY
Houston by 8
Utah by 5
posted by NoMich at 02:47 PM on December 24
You're welcome!
I wonder how many of us watch these games. For some reason the NBA hasn't been able to crack my Christmas schedule, unlike Thanksgiving that is now wall-to-wall NFL with occasional brief interludes of expressing warm regards for relatives.
Tuesday
Milwaukee by 14 <-- slam
Oklahoma City by 6
Boston by 4
Golden State by 8
Utah by 9 <-- slam
posted by rcade at 02:49 PM on December 24
I have a pie in the oven (no, I'm not pregnant, I'm baking), and I have to fix dinner. Christmas Eve service at 9:00. Time to get moving.
Tuesday, Dec. 24:
The Greek is awesome and the Knicks aren't. Milwaukee by 15 SLAM
One of the most efficient ways to score in the NBA is at the free throw line. We're looking at you, James Harden. Houston by 8
Celtics celebrated Festivus with a pair of team meetings in which grievances and suggestions were aired. Against the Hornets last night they looked much sharper. 76ers will provide a test. Boston by 11
With Lebron, anything is possible, but is it probable? Golden State by 13 SLAM
By the standard of a good game between 2 capable teams, this one looks pretty good. It is definitely not easy to pick. Utah by 9
Thursday, Dec 27:
Following a test against 76ers, Celtics continue "exam week" against Rockets. This one is much tougher. Houston by 5
76ers will have to be up early on Boxing Day for the flight to SLC. (League rules say that the visiting team must be in the game city 24 hours before the game except for back-to-back games.) Will they stay awake? Utah by 8
May all have a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.
posted by Howard_T at 06:40 PM on December 24
Tuesday Mil by 10 Hous by 2 SLAM Bos by 5 GS by 6 SLAM Utah by 4
Thursday Hous by 2 SLAM Utah by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 06:10 AM on December 25
posted by rcade at 11:27 AM on December 23