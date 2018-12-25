December 24, 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 11: Happy Hoopmas Edition: There are five NBA games on Christmas Day and another two on Thursday. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, I'm in first and Tron7 has narrowed the lead to 33 with a week-best score of 38. Returning champion Howard_T holds third at 207. Make your picks and check them twice.

This Week's Games

Milwaukee at New York on ESPN (Tuesday)

Oklahoma City at Houston on ABC (Tuesday)

Philadelphia at Boston on ABC (Tuesday)

L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ABC (Tuesday)

Portland at Utah on ESPN (Tuesday)

Boston at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Philadelphia at Utah on TNT (Thursday)



Teams playing more than once: Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Utah.

Last Week's Results

Oklahoma City 132, Sacramento 113 (13 < 19 < 25)

Miami 101, Houston 99 (1 < 2 < 3)

L.A. Clippers 125, Dallas 121 (3 < 4 < 5)

Milwaukee 120, Boston 107 (9 < 13 < 17)

L.A. Lakers 112, New Orleans 104 (6 < 8 < 10)

Philadelphia 126, Toronto 101 (17 < 25 < 33)



Player Scores

bender's picks Sacramento by 4, 0 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 8 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 3, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Oklahoma City by 8, 5 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points

Boston by 12 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 20 points

Toronto by 11, 0 points

NoMich's picks Sacramento by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 7, 5 points

Boston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

rcade's picks Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Milwaukee by 12, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 8 points

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Oklahoma City by 3, 5 points

Houston by 2 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Boston by 2 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 5 points

Toronto by 4 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 8 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Oklahoma City by 6, 5 points

Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Milwaukee by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 10, 0 points

Toronto by 6, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 248 31 tron7 215 38 Howard_T 207 10 NoMich 206 20 bender 179 25 Ufez Jones 167 0 scooby10672 133 -15 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:23 AM - 7 comments