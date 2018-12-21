December 21, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Ask Me About My Fantasy Team Edition: The second-to-last week of the NFL season begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when Washington visits Tennessee. Show up early and Washington may let you start at quarterback. Things just got interesting in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. Tron7 won the week with 76 and cut the lead of Truthhurts by 30. Only 14 points now separate them. Ic23b is in third place 39 back. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Washington at Tennessee on Fox (Saturday)
Baltimore at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Saturday)
Cincinnati at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)
Denver at Oakland on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28 (1 < 1 < 1)
Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22 (5 < 7 < 9)
Cleveland 17, Denver 16 (1 < 1 < 1)
Atlanta 40, Arizona 14 (18 < 26 < 34)
Buffalo 14, Detroit 13 (1 < 1 < 1)
Chicago 24, Green Bay 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16 (10 < 14 < 18)
Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0 (16 < 23 < 30)
Minnesota 41, Miami 17 (17 < 24 < 31)
Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0 (12 < 17 < 22)
Washington 16, Jacksonville 13 (2 < 3 < 4)
Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12 (6 < 8 < 10)
San Francisco 26, Seattle 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Pittsburgh 17, New England 10 (5 < 7 < 9)
Philadelphia 30, L.A. Rams 23 (5 < 7 < 9)
New Orleans 12, Carolina 9 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
L.A. Chargers by 5 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points
bender's picks
Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 2, 5 points
Chicago by 11 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 5, 5 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 4, 0 points
New England by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 8 points
grum@work's picks
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Miami by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
New England by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Houston by 9, 8 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 5, 5 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 14, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 16 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Kansas City by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 13, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 14, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 17, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 13, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 4 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 5 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 3 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 2 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Houston by 7, 10 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
rcade's picks
Kansas City by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 21 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 7 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 21 [lock], 16 points
Detroit by 14 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 7 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 21 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|truthhurts
|1064
|46
|tron7
|1050
|76
|ic23b
|919
|40
|Howard_T
|894
|48
|rcade
|891
|48
|bender
|868
|40
|jagsnumberone
|868
|32
|tahoemoj
|837
|10
|grum@work
|828
|63
|cixelsyd
|828
|60
|NoMich
|651
|15
|tommytrump
|599
|-34
|9mmHeater
|393
|20
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
NFL Picks
Atlanta by 14
Tennessee by 10
Chargers by 17
Dallas by 17
Minnesota by 3
Indianapolis by 6
Miami by 7
New England by 21
Green Bay by 14
Houston by 7
Cleveland by 11
Rams by 21
Chicago by 14
New Orleans by 10
Seattle by 2
Denver by 9
Lock 'em up, rcade !!
posted by tommytrump at 06:34 PM on December 21
For the record I did not check out tron's picks before doing mine
Washington at Tennessee Titans by 14 LOCK Baltimore at L.A. Chargers Chargers by 6 Cincinnati at Cleveland Browns by 7 Tampa Bay at Dallas Cowboys by 14 LOCK Minnesota at Detroit Vikings by 10 LOCK N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis Colts by 5 Jacksonville at Miami Dolphins by 3 Buffalo at New England Patriots by 17 LOCK Green Bay at N.Y. Jets Packers by 7 Houston at Philadelphia Eagles by 3 Atlanta at Carolina Falcons by 5 L.A. Rams at Arizona Rams by 17 LOCK Chicago at San Francisco Bears by 10 Pittsburgh at New Orleans Saints by 7 Kansas City at Seattle Chiefs by 7 Denver at Oakland Broncos by 3
posted by truthhurts at 07:41 PM on December 21
Tennessee by 7
L.A. Chargers by 7
posted by NoMich at 08:03 PM on December 21
Washington by 3
L.A. Chargers by 12
Cleveland by 13
Dallas by 9
Minnesota by 10
Indianapolis by 17
Miami by 7
New England by 23
Green Bay by 7
Houston by 11
Atlanta by 7
L.A. Rams by 27
Chicago by 10
New Orleans by 10
Kansas City by 7
Denver by 13
posted by grum@work at 09:24 PM on December 21
Tennessee by 10 (LOCK)
L.A. Chargers by 6
Cleveland by 7 (LOCK)
Dallas by 3
Minnesota by 13 (LOCK)
Indianapolis by 10
Miami by 3
New England by 13 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Atlanta by 7
L.A,Rams by 24 (LOCK)
Chicago by 17 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 3
Kansas City by 10
Denver by 6
posted by ic23b at 09:57 PM on December 21
NFL Picks
Cleveland by 6
Dallas by 10 - LOCK
Minnesota by 3
Tennessee by 7 - LOCK
Indianapolis by 10 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
New England by 10 - LOCK
Green Bay by 6
Philadelphia by 7
Carolina by 6
Los Angeles Rams by 7 - LOCK
Los Angeles Chargers by 7
Chicago by 9 - LOCK
New Orleans by 6
Kansas City by 3
Denver by 3
posted by tron7 at 02:51 PM on December 21