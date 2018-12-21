December 21, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 16: Ask Me About My Fantasy Team Edition: The second-to-last week of the NFL season begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when Washington visits Tennessee. Show up early and Washington may let you start at quarterback. Things just got interesting in the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em. Tron7 won the week with 76 and cut the lead of Truthhurts by 30. Only 14 points now separate them. Ic23b is in third place 39 back. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Washington at Tennessee on Fox (Saturday)

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Saturday)

Cincinnati at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Minnesota at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Buffalo at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Philadelphia on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Chicago at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at New Orleans on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)

Denver at Oakland on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28 (1 < 1 < 1)

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22 (5 < 7 < 9)

Cleveland 17, Denver 16 (1 < 1 < 1)

Atlanta 40, Arizona 14 (18 < 26 < 34)

Buffalo 14, Detroit 13 (1 < 1 < 1)

Chicago 24, Green Bay 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16 (10 < 14 < 18)

Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0 (16 < 23 < 30)

Minnesota 41, Miami 17 (17 < 24 < 31)

Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0 (12 < 17 < 22)

Washington 16, Jacksonville 13 (2 < 3 < 4)

Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12 (6 < 8 < 10)

San Francisco 26, Seattle 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

Pittsburgh 17, New England 10 (5 < 7 < 9)

Philadelphia 30, L.A. Rams 23 (5 < 7 < 9)

New Orleans 12, Carolina 9 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks L.A. Chargers by 5 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points

bender's picks Kansas City by 10 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 2, 5 points

Chicago by 11 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 4, 0 points

New England by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Kansas City by 4, 0 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 8 points

grum@work's picks Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 10 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Miami by 9, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

New England by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Houston by 9, 8 points

Denver by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 5, 5 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 14, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 16 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

ic23b's picks Kansas City by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7, 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 13, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 14, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 17, 5 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 13, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 4 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 5 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 3 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 2 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Houston by 7, 10 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

rcade's picks Kansas City by 4, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 10 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

tahoemoj's picks New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks Kansas City by 12 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 21 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 7 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 21 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 14 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 7 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 4 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 21 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Houston by 3 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 8, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks Kansas City by 3, 0 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

New England by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week truthhurts 1064 46 tron7 1050 76 ic23b 919 40 Howard_T 894 48 rcade 891 48 bender 868 40 jagsnumberone 868 32 tahoemoj 837 10 grum@work 828 63 cixelsyd 828 60 NoMich 651 15 tommytrump 599 -34 9mmHeater 393 20 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 07:06 PM - 6 comments