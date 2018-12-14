December 13, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: Miracle in Miami Edition: With only three weeks left in the NFL season, the Chargers visit the Chiefs tonight and two more early games are played Saturday. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Truthhurts climbs to a 44-point lead on a week-winning 64, followed by Tron7 and Ic23b. If you're having trouble believing you can still win this, keep this number in mind: 99.9%. It's the Patriots' win probability before the final play against Miami Sunday. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City on Fox (Thursday)

Houston at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Saturday)

Cleveland at Denver on CBS (Saturday)

Arizona at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

New England at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at Carolina on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9 (15 < 21 < 27)

N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23 (3 < 4 < 5)

Cleveland 26, Carolina 20 (4 < 6 < 8)

Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20 (10 < 14 < 18)

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Miami 34, New England 33 (1 < 1 < 1)

New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14 (10 < 14 < 18)

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16 (17 < 24 < 31)

Indianapolis 24, Houston 21 (2 < 3 < 4)

L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21 (3 < 5 < 7)

San Francisco 20, Denver 14 (4 < 6 < 8)

Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23 (4 < 6 < 8)

Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21 (2 < 3 < 4)

Detroit 17, Arizona 3 (10 < 14 < 18)

Chicago 17, L.A. Rams 3 (10 < 14 < 18)

Seattle 21, Minnesota 7 (10 < 14 < 18)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Baltimore by 4 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 8 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 2 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 4 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 11 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 2 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 6 [lock], 20 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 5 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], -10 points

bender's picks Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 5, 0 points

Carolina by 8 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 10, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 5 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 5, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks Tennessee by 4 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 9, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

grum@work's picks Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Cleveland by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 13, 5 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 16, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 8, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 19 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 14 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

ic23b's picks Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 24 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 28 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

NoMich's picks Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 5, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

New England by 12 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

rcade's picks Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 1, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

New England by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 2, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

tahoemoj's picks Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 13, 8 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 20 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 18 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

tommytrump's picks Tennessee by 12 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 9 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 20 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 4 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 15 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 12 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 8 [lock], 10 points

tron7's picks Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

truthhurts's picks Tennessee by 10, 5 points

Buffalo by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week truthhurts 1018 64 tron7 974 31 ic23b 879 25 Howard_T 846 39 rcade 843 45 jagsnumberone 836 -5 bender 828 51 tahoemoj 827 42 cixelsyd 768 40 grum@work 765 30 NoMich 636 45 tommytrump 633 6 9mmHeater 373 6 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 02:17 PM - 14 comments