December 13, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: Miracle in Miami Edition: With only three weeks left in the NFL season, the Chargers visit the Chiefs tonight and two more early games are played Saturday. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Truthhurts climbs to a 44-point lead on a week-winning 64, followed by Tron7 and Ic23b. If you're having trouble believing you can still win this, keep this number in mind: 99.9%. It's the Patriots' win probability before the final play against Miami Sunday. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City on Fox (Thursday)
Houston at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Saturday)
Cleveland at Denver on CBS (Saturday)
Arizona at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Indianapolis on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at Carolina on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9 (15 < 21 < 27)
N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
Cleveland 26, Carolina 20 (4 < 6 < 8)
Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20 (10 < 14 < 18)
Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Miami 34, New England 33 (1 < 1 < 1)
New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14 (10 < 14 < 18)
N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16 (17 < 24 < 31)
Indianapolis 24, Houston 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21 (3 < 5 < 7)
San Francisco 20, Denver 14 (4 < 6 < 8)
Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23 (4 < 6 < 8)
Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
Detroit 17, Arizona 3 (10 < 14 < 18)
Chicago 17, L.A. Rams 3 (10 < 14 < 18)
Seattle 21, Minnesota 7 (10 < 14 < 18)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Baltimore by 4 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 8 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 2 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 4 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 2 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6 [lock], 20 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 5 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], -10 points
bender's picks
Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 5, 0 points
Carolina by 8 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 5 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 5, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Tennessee by 4 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 13, 5 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 16, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 8, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 19 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 14 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 24 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 28 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 5, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
rcade's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 1, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
New England by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 2, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 10, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 13, 8 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 20 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 18 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Tennessee by 12 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 9 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 20 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 4 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 5 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 15 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 11 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 12 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 8 [lock], 10 points
tron7's picks
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 8 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|truthhurts
|1018
|64
|tron7
|974
|31
|ic23b
|879
|25
|Howard_T
|846
|39
|rcade
|843
|45
|jagsnumberone
|836
|-5
|bender
|828
|51
|tahoemoj
|827
|42
|cixelsyd
|768
|40
|grum@work
|765
|30
|NoMich
|636
|45
|tommytrump
|633
|6
|9mmHeater
|373
|6
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Chiefs by 3
posted by truthhurts at 11:46 AM on December 13
Kansas City by 4
Houston by 6 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Atlanta by 7 LOCK
Buffalo by 4
Chicago by 3
Cincinnati by 7
Dallas by 7 LOCK
Minnesota by 7 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 4
Jacksonville by 4
Baltimore by 7 LOCK
Seattle by 9 LOCK
New England by 7
L.A. Rams by 4
New Orleans by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 02:26 PM on December 13
Kansas City by 3
Houston by 17
Cleveland by 6
Atlanta by 6
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 7
Cincinnati by 6
Dallas by 7
Miami by 9
Tennessee by 7
Washington by 13
Baltimore by 7
Seattle by 7
New England by 3
L.A. Rams by 11
New Orleans by 17
posted by grum@work at 02:36 PM on December 13
Kansas City by 4
posted by rcade at 04:05 PM on December 13
I could have not played last week and done better/smh.
Kansas City by 3 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:26 PM on December 13
L.A. Chargers by 6
posted by NoMich at 04:38 PM on December 13
99.9%. It's the Patriots' win probability before the final play against Miami Sunday.
What's the pick version of having Gronk play safety?
Kansas City by 3
Houston by 3 - LOCK
Denver by 3
Atlanta by 10 - LOCK
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 3
Cincinnati by 8
Indianapolis by 3
Minnesota by 10 - LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 6
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 6 - LOCK
Seattle by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
L.A. Rams by 10 - LOCK
New Orleans by 7 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 04:40 PM on December 13
LOCK Kansas City by 10 LOCK
LOCK Houston by 14 LOCK
Denver by 3
LOCK Atlanta by 13 LOCK
Buffalo by 2
LOCK Chicago by 11 LOCK
Cincinnati by 5
Dallas by 5
Minnesota by 4
Tennessee by 4
Jacksonville by 7
Baltimore by 4
Seattle by 4
New England by 5
LOCK L.A. Rams by 10 LOCK
New Orleans by 7
posted by bender at 05:45 PM on December 13
Made it home in time so here we go.
Kansas City by 6
Houston by 7
Cleveland by 3
Atlanta by 10 (LOCK)
Buffalo by 4
Chicago by 13
Oakland by 3
Dallas by 3
Minnesota by 14
N.Y.Giants by 6
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 17
Seattle by 10 (LOCK)
New England by 6
L.A. Rams by 10
New Orleans by 13
posted by ic23b at 05:56 PM on December 13
Kansas City by 12 Lock
posted by tommytrump at 06:54 PM on December 13
Chargers by 5 LOCK
posted by 9mmHeater at 06:55 PM on December 13
Houston by 21
Denver by 7
Atlanta by 21
Detroit by 14
Green Bay by 7
Cincinnati by 7
Indianapolis by 7
Miami by 7
Tennessee by 7
Jacksonville by 4
Tampa Bay by 7
Seattle by 17
New England by 7
L.A. Rams by 7
New Orleans by 21
Lock 'em all up, rcade !!
posted by tommytrump at 07:50 PM on December 13
How did I have a bad week and still move up one place in the standings? It don't make no good sense.
This is a real test for Phillip Rivers and the Chargers. It might be more of a test for the Chiefs. Can their defense withstand Rivers? Can their offense do enough against a decent defense to offset Rivers ? Kansas City by 7
This one has easy win written all over it. Trouble is, auto correct might change things. Houston by 9
Browns didn't let me down last week, but Broncos did. Broncos are at home in the mile high. Denver by 10
No no, Buccaneers, that's not a parrot to put on your shoulder, it's a Raven, a member of the corvid family, and they bite. Baltimore by 13 LOCK
Birds of a feather flock together. These 2 have different feathers, so there will be no flocking around. Atlanta by 16 LOCK
Cowboys spend an afternoon breaking in young horses. Dallas by 6
Dolphins are full of themselves after opening their early Christmas gift last week. Vikings are the Grinch. Minnesota by 14 LOCK
Detroit is on the St. Clair River, between Lake Huron and Lake Erie. Buffalo is on the Niagara River, between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Does the winner receive possession of Lake Erie? Buffalo by 5
This one could wrap up the NFC North for Bears. Chicago by 13 LOCK
Raiders may now be renamed the Orphans: Bengals may be renamed with names unprintable. Cincinnati by 6
Native Americans coaching is being questioned by the players. If the team receives federal subsidies, will the coaches be questioned by the FBI? Jacksonville by 14
Two teams with nicknames representing very large people. Is a Titan bigger than a Giant, or is it the other way around? Tennessee by 3
Seahawks have finally taken flight; 49ers should finally take cover. Seattle by 17 LOCK
Patriots attempt an ill-conceived multiple lateral play as a last gasp effort. Steelers intercept a lateral, but then fumble the ball. Patriots pick it up and return it 63 yards for the winning score. New England by 7
The bald eagle is still a threatened species. So is the Philadelphia Eagle. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 16 LOCK
Saints continue the march to the NFC South title. New Orleans by 10
posted by Howard_T at 08:09 PM on December 13
Will be out of town tomorrow so this is my NFL pick for Thursday.
Kansas City by 6
posted by ic23b at 11:06 PM on December 12