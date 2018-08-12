December 06, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Shut the F--- Up, Thielen Edition: Week 14 of the NFL season begins tonight with a game I will always view as a revenge opportunity for the 1999 AFC Championship Game: Jaguars vs. Titans. There's a new leader in the SportsFilter Pick 'Em for the first time in 10 weeks -- Truthhurts scored 72 to take an 11-point lead over Tron7. Ic23b stays in third. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 74. Make your picks and never get in a yelling match with a man who was born ornery and only got worse from there.
This Week's Games
Jacksonville at Tennessee on Fox (Thursday)
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Carolina at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Baltimore at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Chicago on NBC (Sunday)
Minnesota at Seattle on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Dallas 13, New Orleans 10 (2 < 3 < 4)
Baltimore 26, Atlanta 16 (7 < 10 < 13)
Denver 24, Cincinnati 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
L.A. Rams 30, Detroit 16 (10 < 14 < 18)
Arizona 20, Green Bay 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Miami 21, Buffalo 17 (3 < 4 < 5)
N.Y. Giants 30, Chicago 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Jacksonville 6, Indianapolis 0 (4 < 6 < 8)
Houston 29, Cleveland 13 (11 < 16 < 21)
Tennessee 26, N.Y. Jets 22 (3 < 4 < 5)
Kansas City 40, Oakland 33 (5 < 7 < 9)
New England 24, Minnesota 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
Seattle 43, San Francisco 16 (19 < 27 < 35)
L.A. Chargers 33, Pittsburgh 30 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 28, Washington 13 (10 < 15 < 20)
Player Scores
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Tennessee BY 4 LOCK
Buffalo BY 6 LOCK
Cleveland BY 3
Green Bay BY 7
Kansas City BY 10 LOCK
New England BY 9
New Orleans BY 4
N.Y. Giants NY 7
Houston BY 4
L.A. Chargers BY 9 LOCK
San Francisco BY 3
Philadelphia BY 7
Pittsburgh BY 9 LOCK
Arizona BY 3
L.A. Rams BY 6
Seattle BY 4
posted by cixelsyd at 12:45 PM on December 06
Tennessee by 7
Buffalo by 6
Carolina by 13
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 10
New England by 17
New Orleans by 14
Washington by 7
Houston by 9
L.A. Chargers by 14
Denver by 3
Dallas by 9
Pittsburgh by 17
Detroit by 3
L.A. Rams by 6
Minnesota by 3
posted by grum@work at 01:02 PM on December 06
Tennessee by 12 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 7 LOCK
Carolina by 4 LOCK
Atlanta by 9 LOCK
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
New England by 14 LOCK
New Orleans by 20 LOCK
N.Y. Giants BY 4 LOCK
Houston by 5 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 15 LOCK
Denver by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 11 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 17 LOCK
Detroit by 12 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 8 LOCK
Seattle BY 8 LOCK
posted by tommytrump at 01:25 PM on December 06
LOCK Tennessee by 9 LOCK
Buffalo by 5
LOCK Carolina by 8 LOCK
Atlanta by 7
LOCK Kansas City by 14 LOCK
Miami by 3
New Orleans by 10
N.Y. Giants by 4
LOCK Houston by 10 LOCK
LOCK L.A. Chargers by 14 LOCK
San Francisco by 3
Dallas by 5
Pittsburgh by 7
Arizona by 4
L.A. Rams by 6
LOCK Seattle by 7 LOCK
posted by bender at 01:32 PM on December 06
Titans by 10
posted by truthhurts at 01:44 PM on December 06
Here's a surprise, I'll go ... Jacksonville by 3. I'll even call the score. Jags will get a defensive touchdown, then after a bad punt, put together a 15 yard drive and kick a 52 yard field goal, while Blaine Gabbert (Mariotta gets hurt in the 2nd quarter) throws an interception to Ramsey with 52 seconds left, sealing the 10-7 victory. ESPN will spend 10 minutes talking about how bad these teams are/lol. DDDDUUUUVVVVVAAAALLLL.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:47 PM on December 06
Jacksonville by 3
Buffalo by 3
Carolina by 7
Atlanta by by 6
Kansas City by 12 (LOCK)
New England by 17 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 24 (LOCK)
New York Giants by 3
Houston by 10
L.A. Chargers by 13 (LOCK)
Denver by 10 (LOCK)
Dallas by 3
Pittsburgh by 12
Arizona by 7 (My Lions can't beat anyone)
L.A. Rams by 6
Seattle by 3
posted by ic23b at 02:55 PM on December 06
Jacksonville by 3
Buffalo by 3
Cleveland by 3
Green Bay by 17 - LOCK
Kansas City by 6
New England by 7 - LOCK
New Orleans by 8 - LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 3
Houston by 7
L.A. Chargers by 13 - LOCK
Denver by 7
Dallas by 3
Pittsburgh by 13 - LOCK
Arizona by 3
L.A. Rams by 7 - LOCK
Seattle by 3
posted by tron7 at 03:03 PM on December 06
Tennessee by sleep...errr...I mean 6
posted by NoMich at 03:23 PM on December 06
Here we are, once again sitting comfortably in 5th place while tending to score in the high 40s to low 50s most weeks. It's called consistent mediocrity, sort of like most chain restaurants or fast food places. Now I've made myself hungry. I will do shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta tonight before we head for the Celtics game.
There's some faint hope for Titans to grab a wild card spot, but Pittsburgh and Baltimore would need to self-destruct. Still, you can't make it if you don't win. Tennessee by 6
Disappointing Panthers vs the "giving it a good try' Browns. Do the Panthers have any pride? Maybe, but they also have a sore-armed QB. Cleveland by 7
Chiefs are very much in the hunt, but the Hunt is no longer a Chief. Ravens are hoping for a playoff spot. Kansas City by 13
The little ponies were prancing for a bit, but will stumble again here. Houston by 14 LOCK
Some insist it's coming from frigid New England to the heat and humidity of Miami, others say there's something about the stadium - perhaps the natural grass vs turf - that makes the Patriots have such a difficult time there. Whatever the cause, it won't apply Sunday. New England by 16
Native Americans do not have a quarterback. Then again, maybe the Giants don't have one either. What sort of outcome will this game Foster? New York (National Conference) by 9
Saints might be just a little bit ticked off about last week's result. This one is for the championship of the eastern Gulf of Mexico. New Orleans by 17 LOCK
Teams have unpredictable reactions to the firing of a head coach. Packers might be fired up about it and play their heads off. Green Bay by 3
Jets vs Bills. Man, I can't wait to miss this one. Buffalo by 8
This is another potential mismatch. Potential? Who am I kidding? Los Angeles (American Conference) by 19 LOCK
Broncos should have an easy ride in this one. Denver by 14 LOCK
The NFC East is at stake here. The stake will be driven through the heart of the Eagles. Dallas by 10 LOCK
Steelers sort of stepped on their own pecker last week, meaning they really need this one against Raiders. While I would dearly love to see them stumble, it's not probable. Pittsburgh by 7
Big kitties chase small birds. Can the kitties catch them? Detroit by 3
I have to go with the billy goats here. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 17 LOCK
Were the Seahawks watching Vikings' loss last week? If so, did they learn anything? Perhaps Vikings also learned much. Minnesota by 3
posted by Howard_T at 04:43 PM on December 06
Tennessee by 6 (Quite possibly the only 6 points scored)
Buffalo by 10 (Can we move the Pats to a different division for a few seasons? It would be nice to see if another team could lock down AFC home field if the Pats aren't gifted 6 wins every fucking year in divisional play)
Carolina by 7
Green Bay by 13
Kansas City by 17 LOCK
New England by 20 LOCK
New Orleans by 16 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 10 LOCK
Houston by 6
L.A. Chargers by 18 LOCK (Unless the legendary Jeff Driskell to Cody Core combination takes over)
Denver by 6
Dallas by 4
Pittsburgh by 12 LOCK
Arizona by 3
L.A. Rams by 8 LOCK
Seattle by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 05:01 PM on December 06
Jacksonville by 3 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 07:29 PM on December 06
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo Bills by 4
Carolina at Cleveland Browns by 3
Atlanta at Green Bay Packers by 10 LOCK
Baltimore at Kansas City Chiefs by 10
New England at Miami Patriots by 10 LOCK
New Orleans at Tampa Bay Saints by 14 LOCK
N.Y. Giants at Washington Giants by 7
Indianapolis at Houston Texans by 7
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers Chargers by 20 LOCK
Denver at San Francisco Broncos by 7
Philadelphia at Dallas Cowboys by 7
Pittsburgh at Oakland Steelers by 17 LOCK
Detroit at Arizona Lions by 4
L.A. Rams at Chicago Rams by 7
Minnesota at Seattle Seahawks by 3
posted by truthhurts at 12:25 AM on December 07
Jacksonville by 3 <-- lock
I have a gift.
posted by rcade at 10:12 AM on December 07
Something's gotta give.
Ravens by 4 LOCK
Texans by 8 LOCK
Browns by 10 LOCK
Packers by 12 LOCK
Saints by 2 LOCK
Bills by 6 LOCK
Fish by 4 LOCK
Skins by 5 LOCK
Broncos by 11 LOCK
Chargers by 8 LOCK
Cards by 2 LOCK
CowGirls by 6 LOCK
Steelers by 7 LOCK
Bears by 5 LOCK
Vikings by 8 LOCK
posted by 9mmHeater at 06:11 PM on December 07
Adam Thielen was born ornery?
posted by beaverboard at 01:03 AM on December 08
I missed the early Sunday games and did that thing where you lock all the remaining games. It worked! Six for six with one exactamundo, Ralph Malph. This is where my climb to the championship began.
posted by rcade at 12:34 PM on December 06