December 06, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 14: Shut the F--- Up, Thielen Edition: Week 14 of the NFL season begins tonight with a game I will always view as a revenge opportunity for the 1999 AFC Championship Game: Jaguars vs. Titans. There's a new leader in the SportsFilter Pick 'Em for the first time in 10 weeks -- Truthhurts scored 72 to take an 11-point lead over Tron7. Ic23b stays in third. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 74. Make your picks and never get in a yelling match with a man who was born ornery and only got worse from there.

This Week's Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee on Fox (Thursday)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Carolina at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Baltimore at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Chicago on NBC (Sunday)

Minnesota at Seattle on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Dallas 13, New Orleans 10 (2 < 3 < 4)

Baltimore 26, Atlanta 16 (7 < 10 < 13)

Denver 24, Cincinnati 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

L.A. Rams 30, Detroit 16 (10 < 14 < 18)

Arizona 20, Green Bay 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

Miami 21, Buffalo 17 (3 < 4 < 5)

N.Y. Giants 30, Chicago 27 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Jacksonville 6, Indianapolis 0 (4 < 6 < 8)

Houston 29, Cleveland 13 (11 < 16 < 21)

Tennessee 26, N.Y. Jets 22 (3 < 4 < 5)

Kansas City 40, Oakland 33 (5 < 7 < 9)

New England 24, Minnesota 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

Seattle 43, San Francisco 16 (19 < 27 < 35)

L.A. Chargers 33, Pittsburgh 30 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 28, Washington 13 (10 < 15 < 20)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Dallas by 5 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 5 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 2 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 10 points

bender's picks New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Houston by 18 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 8 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 23 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

grum@work's picks New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7, 8 points

Denver by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 9 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 11 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 24 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 17 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 21 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 8, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Howard_T's picks New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 9, 0 points

Miami by 3, 8 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 9, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 16 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 14, 5 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 12, 8 points

ic23b's picks New Orleans by 17, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 9, 0 points

Indianapolis by 12, 0 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 26 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 4, 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 10 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 23 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10, 8 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 5 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 8 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 10 [lock], -10 points

Carolina by 5 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 16 points

New England by 8 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 8 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 8 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3 [lock], 20 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Denver by 13 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 23 [lock], 10 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

tommytrump's picks New Orleans by 27, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Denver by 11, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 17, 8 points

Green Bay by 21, 0 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 14, 0 points

Carolina by 14, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Houston by 21, 8 points

Tennessee by 17, 5 points

Kansas City by 24, 5 points

New England by 5, 5 points

Seattle by 12, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

tron7's picks New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 11 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

truthhurts's picks New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 10, 5 points

Chicago by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points

New England by 10 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week truthhurts 954 72 tron7 943 39 ic23b 854 48 jagsnumberone 841 74 Howard_T 807 47 rcade 798 60 tahoemoj 785 57 bender 777 55 grum@work 735 30 cixelsyd 728 46 tommytrump 627 59 NoMich 591 -14 9mmHeater 367 36 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

