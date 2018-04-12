December 04, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Don Knobler Edition: There are six national NBA games this week in the usual ESPN-TNT-ESPN pattern. The first tips off Wednesday night when Philly visits Toronto. We'll know a lot about the 17-8 Sixers after their two games, both on the road against hot teams that are conference title contenders. In the Pace Mannion, Florida Man is still in first, but Ufez has narrowed the lead to 14 and NoMich is in third. Howard_T wins the week with 30. Make your picks and never throw a hard bounce pass at this guy, even when he insults your mother.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
New York at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Utah on TNT (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)
Golden State at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)

Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia.

Last Week's Results

Toronto 131, Golden State 128 (2 < 3 < 4)
L.A. Clippers 133, Sacramento 121 (8 < 12 < 16)
Houston 136, San Antonio 105 (22 < 31 < 40)
Denver 113, Portland 112 (1 < 1 < 1)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Toronto by 5, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points
San Antonio by 5, 0 points
Portland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks

Toronto by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 9, 5 points

NoMich's picks

Toronto by 8, 5 points
Sacramento by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Portland by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks

Toronto by 12, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
Portland by 13, 0 points

scooby10672's picks

L.A. Clippers by 6 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 2, 5 points
Portland by 4 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks

Toronto by 9, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Denver by 6, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks

Toronto by 10, 5 points
Sacramento by 6, 0 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Denver by 7, 5 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
rcade18110
Ufez Jones16715
NoMich1655
Howard_T16430
tron715220
bender1150
scooby106721135
Goyoucolts760

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:36 AM - 1 comment

SLAM Toronto by 12 (Wednesday) SLAM
L.A. Lakers by 4 (Wednesday)
SLAM Boston by 8 (Thursday) SLAM
Houston by 3 (Thursday)
Detroit by 5 (Friday)
Golden State by 7 (Friday)

posted by bender at 11:39 AM on December 04

