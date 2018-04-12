December 04, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Don Knobler Edition: There are six national NBA games this week in the usual ESPN-TNT-ESPN pattern. The first tips off Wednesday night when Philly visits Toronto. We'll know a lot about the 17-8 Sixers after their two games, both on the road against hot teams that are conference title contenders. In the Pace Mannion, Florida Man is still in first, but Ufez has narrowed the lead to 14 and NoMich is in third. Howard_T wins the week with 30. Make your picks and never throw a hard bounce pass at this guy, even when he insults your mother.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

New York at Boston on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at Utah on TNT (Thursday)

Philadelphia at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)

Golden State at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia.

Last Week's Results

Toronto 131, Golden State 128 (2 < 3 < 4)

L.A. Clippers 133, Sacramento 121 (8 < 12 < 16)

Houston 136, San Antonio 105 (22 < 31 < 40)

Denver 113, Portland 112 (1 < 1 < 1)



Player Scores

bender's picks Toronto by 5, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points

San Antonio by 5, 0 points

Portland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Toronto by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 9, 5 points

NoMich's picks Toronto by 8, 5 points

Sacramento by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 7, 0 points

Portland by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Toronto by 12, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

San Antonio by 8, 0 points

Portland by 13, 0 points

scooby10672's picks L.A. Clippers by 6 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 2, 5 points

Portland by 4 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Toronto by 9, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Toronto by 10, 5 points

Sacramento by 6, 0 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Denver by 7, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 181 10 Ufez Jones 167 15 NoMich 165 5 Howard_T 164 30 tron7 152 20 bender 115 0 scooby10672 113 5 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:36 AM - 1 comment