December 04, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 8: Don Knobler Edition: There are six national NBA games this week in the usual ESPN-TNT-ESPN pattern. The first tips off Wednesday night when Philly visits Toronto. We'll know a lot about the 17-8 Sixers after their two games, both on the road against hot teams that are conference title contenders. In the Pace Mannion, Florida Man is still in first, but Ufez has narrowed the lead to 14 and NoMich is in third. Howard_T wins the week with 30. Make your picks and never throw a hard bounce pass at this guy, even when he insults your mother.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto on ESPN (Wednesday)
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
New York at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at Utah on TNT (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Detroit on ESPN (Friday)
Golden State at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia.
Last Week's Results
Toronto 131, Golden State 128 (2 < 3 < 4)
L.A. Clippers 133, Sacramento 121 (8 < 12 < 16)
Houston 136, San Antonio 105 (22 < 31 < 40)
Denver 113, Portland 112 (1 < 1 < 1)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Toronto by 5, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points
San Antonio by 5, 0 points
Portland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Toronto by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 5 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 9, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Toronto by 8, 5 points
Sacramento by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 7, 0 points
Portland by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Toronto by 12, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
San Antonio by 8, 0 points
Portland by 13, 0 points
scooby10672's picks
L.A. Clippers by 6 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 2, 5 points
Portland by 4 [lock], -10 points
tron7's picks
Toronto by 9, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Toronto by 10, 5 points
Sacramento by 6, 0 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|181
|10
|Ufez Jones
|167
|15
|NoMich
|165
|5
|Howard_T
|164
|30
|tron7
|152
|20
|bender
|115
|0
|scooby10672
|113
|5
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:36 AM - 1 comment
SLAM Toronto by 12 (Wednesday) SLAM
L.A. Lakers by 4 (Wednesday)
SLAM Boston by 8 (Thursday) SLAM
Houston by 3 (Thursday)
Detroit by 5 (Friday)
Golden State by 7 (Friday)
posted by bender at 11:39 AM on December 04