November 29, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 13: So Dumb He Punched a Helmet Edition: Week 13 of the NFL season begins with the New Orleans Saints taking I-10 to I-49 to I-20 to I-30 to play the Dallas Cowboys. In the NFL Pick 'Em shit just got real yo. Truthhurts chopped 24 points off Tron7's first-place lead by scoring 120. NoMich topped that with 122! Ic23b, anti-climactically, is in third. Make your picks and have a kind thought for the fantasy football owners and Jaguars fans who saw Leonard Fournette brawl his way out of a game he was dominating.
This Week's Games
New Orleans at Dallas on Fox (Thursday)
Baltimore at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Detroit on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Cleveland at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at New England on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)
Washington at Philadelphia on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Chicago 23, Detroit 16 (5 < 7 < 9)
Dallas 31, Washington 23 (6 < 8 < 10)
New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17 (10 < 14 < 18)
Buffalo 24, Jacksonville 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 20 (10 < 15 < 20)
New England 27, N.Y. Jets 13 (10 < 14 < 18)
Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9 (13 < 18 < 23)
Seattle 30, Carolina 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Baltimore 34, Oakland 17 (12 < 17 < 22)
L.A. Chargers 45, Arizona 10 (24 < 35 < 46)
Denver 24, Pittsburgh 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Indianapolis 27, Miami 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 24, Green Bay 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 34, Tennessee 17 (12 < 17 < 22)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 5 [lock], -10 points
New England by 15 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 4 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 2 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points
bender's picks
Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 4, 8 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 4, 8 points
Minnesota by 5, 8 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 9, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 8, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 9, 0 points
Houston by 11, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Chicago by 16 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points
Tampa Bay by 17, 8 points
Cincinnati by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
New England by 10, 8 points
Baltimore by 23 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 16 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Tennessee by 13, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 23 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 10 points
Cleveland by 10, 8 points
New England by 10, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 14, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Detroit by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 3 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 23 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 10 points
Houston by 5, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Chicago by 7 [lock], 20 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points
Jacksonville by 5, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 20 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
rcade's picks
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
New England by 10, 8 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
Dallas by 14, 5 points
New Orleans by 24, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
New Orleans by 11, 8 points
Chicago by 11, 5 points
Dallas by 11, 5 points
Jacksonville by 2, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
New England by 20, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
San Francisco by 12, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 20, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 19, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 18, 0 points
Indianapolis by 11, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Houston by 11, 5 points
tron7's picks
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 0 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Dallas by 10, 8 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|904
|96
|truthhurts
|882
|120
|ic23b
|806
|95
|jagsnumberone
|767
|75
|Howard_T
|760
|90
|rcade
|738
|60
|tahoemoj
|728
|69
|bender
|722
|91
|grum@work
|705
|72
|cixelsyd
|682
|82
|NoMich
|605
|122
|tommytrump
|568
|56
|9mmHeater
|331
|32
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
122 points! The painful truth was the only one that dared to fly that high with me and he lived to tell the tale
New Orleans by 8
posted by NoMich at 02:56 PM on November 29
Your path to 122 was more dramatic than Truth's 120. Two busted locks! Three locked perfect scores!
posted by rcade at 03:05 PM on November 29
I told tron I was coming after him, and I still am! I'm now only 299 points behind him.
posted by NoMich at 03:07 PM on November 29
NoMich clearly had an "in" with the people who fix the NFL games! :)
posted by truthhurts at 03:24 PM on November 29
Saints by 17 LOCK
posted by truthhurts at 03:25 PM on November 29
LOCK New Orleans by 14 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Cincinnati by 3
LOCK L.A. Rams by 21 LOCK
LOCK Green Bay by 12 LOCK
Miami by 7
LOCK Chicago by 13 LOCK
Carolina by 3
Indianapolis by 7
LOCK Houston by 18 LOCK
Tennessee by 6
LOCK Kansas City by 14 LOCK
LOCK New England by 10 LOCK
LOCK Seattle by 10 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 4
Philadelphia by 4
posted by bender at 03:58 PM on November 29
New Orleans by 6 - LOCK
Baltimore by 6
Denver by 7
L.A. Rams by 17 - LOCK
Green Bay by 17 - LOCK
Miami by 6
Chicago by 3
Carolina by 11- LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
Houston by 3
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
New England by 3
Seattle by 13 - LOCK
Pittsburgh on by 3
Washington by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:04 PM on November 29
New Orleans by 27
Baltimore by 6
Denver by 11
L.A. Rams by 17
Green Bay by 21
Buffalo by 6
Chicago by 14
Carolina by 14
Indianapolis by 10
Houston by 21
Tennessee by 17
Kansas City by 24
New England by 5
Seattle by 12
L.A. Chargers by 8
Philadelphia by 9
posted by tommytrump at 04:53 PM on November 29
Going to pick tonight's game now, and get to the rest later. (Is that sort of like deferring your choice to the second half?)
Cowboys have been winning of late, and many of the talking heads have been praising their defense. Er ... excuse me, they are playing the Saints this week. New Orleans by 10 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 05:49 PM on November 29
CowGirls by 5 LOCK
posted by 9mmHeater at 06:05 PM on November 29
New Orleans by 14
Baltimore by 7
Denver by 9
L.A. Rams by 13
Green Bay by 6
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 9
Carolina by 11
Indianapolis by 24
Houston by 17
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 21
New England by 7
Seattle by 8
Pittsburgh by 3
Washington by 7
posted by grum@work at 06:17 PM on November 29
He he. 69. He he.
New Orleans by 13 LOCK.
69. He he.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:57 PM on November 29
Conspiracy theorists and lone gunman advocates both find the well supported locking action appropriate for Dallas - New Orleans.
posted by beaverboard at 07:27 PM on November 29
New Orleans by 17 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 07:50 PM on November 29
New Orleans by 17
posted by ic23b at 08:09 PM on November 29
Now for the rest of the picks.
Atlanta by 4
Denver by 6
L.A.Rams by 23 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 13 (LOCK)
Buffalo by 3
Chicago by 10
Carolina by 9
Indianapolis by 12
Houston by 3
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 26 (LOCK)
New England by 3
Seattle by 17 (LOCK)
Pittsburgh by 3
Philadelphia by 7
posted by ic23b at 11:26 PM on November 29
Sending a limo for rcade to bring him to our Dallas D-liever thanks and praise breakfast buffet at the Hilton Garden Inn which kicks off in half an hour.
posted by beaverboard at 07:30 AM on November 30
Picking against your childhood team by 17 and seeing them do that is a shaming experience. The Ghost of Crazy Ray is not pleased.
That defense looks like last year's Jaguars. They are fun to watch.
posted by rcade at 11:08 AM on November 30
New Orleans by 13 BUSTED LOCK. YAY.
Atlanta by 6
Denver by 13 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 9 LOCK
Buffalo by 6
Chicago by 7
Carolina by 6
Indianapolis by 10
Houston by 10 LOCK
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 23 LCK
New England by 6
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 10
Philadelphia by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 12:51 PM on November 30
Truthhurts went 5-of-5 on locks with two close margins and one exactamundo. Pretty cool, Fonzie!
posted by rcade at 02:55 PM on November 29