November 29, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 13: So Dumb He Punched a Helmet Edition: Week 13 of the NFL season begins with the New Orleans Saints taking I-10 to I-49 to I-20 to I-30 to play the Dallas Cowboys. In the NFL Pick 'Em shit just got real yo. Truthhurts chopped 24 points off Tron7's first-place lead by scoring 120. NoMich topped that with 122! Ic23b, anti-climactically, is in third. Make your picks and have a kind thought for the fantasy football owners and Jaguars fans who saw Leonard Fournette brawl his way out of a game he was dominating.

This Week's Games

New Orleans at Dallas on Fox (Thursday)

Baltimore at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Detroit on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Cleveland at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at New England on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)

Washington at Philadelphia on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Chicago 23, Detroit 16 (5 < 7 < 9)

Dallas 31, Washington 23 (6 < 8 < 10)

New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17 (10 < 14 < 18)

Buffalo 24, Jacksonville 21 (2 < 3 < 4)

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 20 (10 < 15 < 20)

New England 27, N.Y. Jets 13 (10 < 14 < 18)

Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9 (13 < 18 < 23)

Seattle 30, Carolina 27 (2 < 3 < 4)

Baltimore 34, Oakland 17 (12 < 17 < 22)

L.A. Chargers 45, Arizona 10 (24 < 35 < 46)

Denver 24, Pittsburgh 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Indianapolis 27, Miami 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Minnesota 24, Green Bay 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Houston 34, Tennessee 17 (12 < 17 < 22)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points

San Francisco by 3 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 5 [lock], -10 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 6 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 4 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 2 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points

bender's picks Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 4, 8 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 4, 8 points

Minnesota by 5, 8 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Chicago by 7, 10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 3, 10 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 9, 0 points

grum@work's picks Chicago by 7, 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 8, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 14 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 9, 0 points

Houston by 11, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Chicago by 16 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 9, 8 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 16 points

Tampa Bay by 17, 8 points

Cincinnati by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

New England by 10, 8 points

Baltimore by 23 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 16 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 13, 0 points

ic23b's picks Detroit by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 23 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 10 points

Cleveland by 10, 8 points

New England by 10, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 14, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks Detroit by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 3 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 23 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 10 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

NoMich's picks Chicago by 7 [lock], 20 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 20 points

Jacksonville by 5, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 20 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 5, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks Detroit by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

tahoemoj's picks Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

New England by 10, 8 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

Dallas by 14, 5 points

New Orleans by 24, 5 points

tommytrump's picks New Orleans by 11, 8 points

Chicago by 11, 5 points

Dallas by 11, 5 points

Jacksonville by 2, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

New England by 20, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points

San Francisco by 12, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 20, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 19, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 18, 0 points

Indianapolis by 11, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Houston by 11, 5 points

tron7's picks Chicago by 7, 10 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 0 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks Chicago by 7, 10 points

Dallas by 10, 8 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 0 points

Indianapolis by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 904 96 truthhurts 882 120 ic23b 806 95 jagsnumberone 767 75 Howard_T 760 90 rcade 738 60 tahoemoj 728 69 bender 722 91 grum@work 705 72 cixelsyd 682 82 NoMich 605 122 tommytrump 568 56 9mmHeater 331 32 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 02:48 PM - 20 comments