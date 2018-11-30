November 29, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: Dončič Means 'Nowitzki' in German: The national slate of NBA games begins late this week. There are just two games tonight on TNT and two more tomorrow on ESPN. The top three stay the same in the Pace Mannion as all three of us scored 15. Make your picks and take a Luca at this highlight reel.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento on TNT (Thursday)

Houston at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)

Denver at Portland on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

L.A. Lakers 109, Cleveland 105 (3 < 4 < 5)

Oklahoma City 123, Golden State 95 (20 < 28 < 36)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 9, 0 points

NoMich's picks L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

rcade's picks L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 5 points

scooby10672's picks L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 171 15 NoMich 160 15 Ufez Jones 152 15 Howard_T 134 10 tron7 132 0 bender 115 0 scooby10672 108 0 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:00 PM - 11 comments