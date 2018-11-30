November 29, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: Dončič Means 'Nowitzki' in German: The national slate of NBA games begins late this week. There are just two games tonight on TNT and two more tomorrow on ESPN. The top three stay the same in the Pace Mannion as all three of us scored 15. Make your picks and take a Luca at this highlight reel.
This Week's Games
Golden State at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)
Denver at Portland on ESPN (Friday)
Last Week's Results
L.A. Lakers 109, Cleveland 105 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oklahoma City 123, Golden State 95 (20 < 28 < 36)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 9, 0 points
NoMich's picks
L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points
Ufez Jones's picks
L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|171
|15
|NoMich
|160
|15
|Ufez Jones
|152
|15
|Howard_T
|134
|10
|tron7
|132
|0
|bender
|115
|0
|scooby10672
|108
|0
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Toronto by 12
L.A. Clippers by 6
posted by rcade at 01:11 PM on November 29
THURSDAY
Toronto by 8
Sacramento by 7
FRIDAY
San Antonio by 7
Portland by 8
posted by NoMich at 01:15 PM on November 29
When a week has fewer than 6 games, would you like to see NBA TV games added to get to that number?
I'm good with that decision
posted by NoMich at 01:16 PM on November 29
Would it be possible to get the post the day before games start for the week? I don't know where to find which games it's going to be, so there's often a small window for seeing the post and making picks in time.
Toronto by 5 (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers by 4 (Thursday)
San Antonio by 5 (Friday)
SLAM Portland by 9 (Friday) SLAM
posted by bender at 03:53 PM on November 29
Toronto by 9
L.A. Clippers by 6
Houston by 3
Denver by 6
posted by tron7 at 04:07 PM on November 29
Toronto by 10
Sacramento by 6
Houston by 8
Denver by 7
And sure, I'd be down for picking NBA TV games. I watch Mavs (or Thunder if Dallas isn't playing) games most nights anyhow, so watching the games we pick isn't necessarily a motivator for me.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:22 PM on November 29
My performance in the pick 'em this year seems to be much like that of my Boston Celtics, very erratic. Maybe it will straighten out soon.
Thursday, Nov. 29:
Warriors are a bit like a failing Thai or Indian restaurant -- no Curry. Toronto by 10 SLAM
Kings are a bit of an enigma this year. They occasionally play well, but the other shoe will drop before too much longer. Los Angeles (non-purple variety) by 4
Friday, Nov 30:
Are the eyes of Texas really upon this one? Houston by 13 SLAM
Nuggets have been shining of late, while the Blazers have been up and down. Denver by 9
posted by Howard_T at 06:04 PM on November 29
Would it be possible to get the post the day before games start for the week?
I'll try to start doing that again. It's how I'd like this to work.
posted by rcade at 06:07 PM on November 29
Thursday
LA Clippers by 6 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 10:24 PM on November 29
Friday 11-30
Hous by 2 Port by 4 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 05:23 PM on November 30
posted by rcade at 01:04 PM on November 29