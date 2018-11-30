November 29, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 7: Dončič Means 'Nowitzki' in German: The national slate of NBA games begins late this week. There are just two games tonight on TNT and two more tomorrow on ESPN. The top three stay the same in the Pace Mannion as all three of us scored 15. Make your picks and take a Luca at this highlight reel.

This Week's Games

Golden State at Toronto on TNT (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at San Antonio on ESPN (Friday)
Denver at Portland on ESPN (Friday)

Last Week's Results

L.A. Lakers 109, Cleveland 105 (3 < 4 < 5)
Oklahoma City 123, Golden State 95 (20 < 28 < 36)

Player Scores

Howard_T's picks

L.A. Lakers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 9, 0 points

NoMich's picks

L.A. Lakers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

rcade's picks

L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 5 points

scooby10672's picks

L.A. Lakers by 8 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks

L.A. Lakers by 16 [lock], 10 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
rcade17115
NoMich16015
Ufez Jones15215
Howard_T13410
tron71320
bender1150
scooby106721080
Goyoucolts760

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:00 PM - 11 comments

When a week has fewer than 6 games, would you like to see NBA TV games added to get to that number?

posted by rcade at 01:04 PM on November 29

Toronto by 12
L.A. Clippers by 6

posted by rcade at 01:11 PM on November 29

THURSDAY
Toronto by 8
Sacramento by 7

FRIDAY
San Antonio by 7
Portland by 8

posted by NoMich at 01:15 PM on November 29

When a week has fewer than 6 games, would you like to see NBA TV games added to get to that number?

I'm good with that decision

posted by NoMich at 01:16 PM on November 29

Would it be possible to get the post the day before games start for the week? I don't know where to find which games it's going to be, so there's often a small window for seeing the post and making picks in time.

Toronto by 5 (Thursday)
L.A. Clippers by 4 (Thursday)
San Antonio by 5 (Friday)
SLAM Portland by 9 (Friday) SLAM

posted by bender at 03:53 PM on November 29

Toronto by 9
L.A. Clippers by 6
Houston by 3
Denver by 6

posted by tron7 at 04:07 PM on November 29

Toronto by 10
Sacramento by 6

Houston by 8
Denver by 7

And sure, I'd be down for picking NBA TV games. I watch Mavs (or Thunder if Dallas isn't playing) games most nights anyhow, so watching the games we pick isn't necessarily a motivator for me.

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:22 PM on November 29

My performance in the pick 'em this year seems to be much like that of my Boston Celtics, very erratic. Maybe it will straighten out soon.

Thursday, Nov. 29:

Warriors are a bit like a failing Thai or Indian restaurant -- no Curry. Toronto by 10 SLAM

Kings are a bit of an enigma this year. They occasionally play well, but the other shoe will drop before too much longer. Los Angeles (non-purple variety) by 4

Friday, Nov 30:

Are the eyes of Texas really upon this one? Houston by 13 SLAM

Nuggets have been shining of late, while the Blazers have been up and down. Denver by 9

posted by Howard_T at 06:04 PM on November 29

Would it be possible to get the post the day before games start for the week?

I'll try to start doing that again. It's how I'd like this to work.

posted by rcade at 06:07 PM on November 29

Thursday

LA Clippers by 6 SLAM

posted by scooby10672 at 10:24 PM on November 29

Friday 11-30

Hous by 2 Port by 4 SLAM

posted by scooby10672 at 05:23 PM on November 30

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.