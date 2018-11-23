November 21, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 12: Turkey Bowl Edition: Thanksgiving Day has a trio of NFC divisional showdowns: Chicago/Detroit, Washington/Dallas and Atlanta/New Orleans. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Tron7's lead has grown by 20 from a week-winning score of 68. Truthhurts stays in second and Ic23b climbs into third. Make your picks and remember that tryptophan is a performance altering drug.

This Week's Games

Chicago at Detroit on CBS (Thursday)

Washington at Dallas on Fox (Thursday)

Atlanta at New Orleans on NBC (Thursday)

Jacksonville at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Cleveland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

New England at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at L.A. Chargers on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at Minnesota on NBC (Sunday)

Tennessee at Houston on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19 (2 < 3 < 4)

Detroit 20, Carolina 19 (1 < 1 < 1)

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10 (20 < 28 < 36)

N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 23, Washington 21 (1 < 2 < 3)

Pittsburgh 20, Jacksonville 16 (3 < 4 < 5)

Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21 (2 < 3 < 4)

Oakland 23, Arizona 21 (1 < 2 < 3)

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 22 (1 < 1 < 1)

New Orleans 48, Philadelphia 7 (29 < 41 < 53)

Chicago 25, Minnesota 20 (3 < 5 < 7)

L.A. Rams 54, Kansas City 51 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

bender's picks Seattle by 5 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 5, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 2, 8 points

Arizona by 2, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 5, 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks Seattle by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 5, 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

grum@work's picks Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 9, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 9, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Seattle by 12, 5 points

Baltimore by 9, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points

Atlanta by 13, 0 points

Carolina by 11, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 16 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 16, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

ic23b's picks Seattle by 4, 8 points

Atlanta by 13, 0 points

Carolina by 12, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 10 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points

New Orleans by 17, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks Seattle by 3, 10 points

Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points

NoMich's picks Seattle by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 8 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 5, 5 points

Arizona by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

rcade's picks Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 10 points

Carolina by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Arizona by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points

tahoemoj's picks Green Bay by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 5, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 8 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 10 points

Arizona by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points

New Orleans by 17, 5 points

Chicago by 8, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

tommytrump's picks Seattle by 17, 5 points

Atlanta by 11, 0 points

Carolina by 11, 0 points

Indianapolis by 11, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 21, 0 points

Houston by 11, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points

Cincinnati by 1, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 11, 0 points

Philadelphia by 11, 0 points

Chicago by 11, 5 points

Kansas City by 5, 0 points

tron7's picks Seattle by 3, 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 8, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 10 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points

truthhurts's picks Seattle by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 10, 0 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 10 points

Houston by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

Kansas City by 5, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 808 68 truthhurts 762 48 ic23b 711 66 jagsnumberone 692 25 rcade 678 21 Howard_T 670 18 tahoemoj 659 48 grum@work 633 20 bender 631 33 cixelsyd 600 10 tommytrump 512 30 NoMich 483 31 9mmHeater 299 0 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

