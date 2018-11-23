November 21, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 12: Turkey Bowl Edition: Thanksgiving Day has a trio of NFC divisional showdowns: Chicago/Detroit, Washington/Dallas and Atlanta/New Orleans. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Tron7's lead has grown by 20 from a week-winning score of 68. Truthhurts stays in second and Ic23b climbs into third. Make your picks and remember that tryptophan is a performance altering drug.
This Week's Games
Chicago at Detroit on CBS (Thursday)
Washington at Dallas on Fox (Thursday)
Atlanta at New Orleans on NBC (Thursday)
Jacksonville at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Cleveland at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
New England at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at L.A. Chargers on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at Minnesota on NBC (Sunday)
Tennessee at Houston on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Seattle 27, Green Bay 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Dallas 22, Atlanta 19 (2 < 3 < 4)
Detroit 20, Carolina 19 (1 < 1 < 1)
Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10 (20 < 28 < 36)
N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 23, Washington 21 (1 < 2 < 3)
Pittsburgh 20, Jacksonville 16 (3 < 4 < 5)
Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21 (2 < 3 < 4)
Oakland 23, Arizona 21 (1 < 2 < 3)
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 22 (1 < 1 < 1)
New Orleans 48, Philadelphia 7 (29 < 41 < 53)
Chicago 25, Minnesota 20 (3 < 5 < 7)
L.A. Rams 54, Kansas City 51 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Seattle by 5 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 5, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 2, 8 points
Arizona by 2, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 5, 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 5, 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 9, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Houston by 11 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 9, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Seattle by 12, 5 points
Baltimore by 9, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points
Atlanta by 13, 0 points
Carolina by 11, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 16 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 16, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Seattle by 4, 8 points
Atlanta by 13, 0 points
Carolina by 12, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 10 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points
NoMich's picks
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 8 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
rcade's picks
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 10 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 8 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 10 points
Arizona by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
Chicago by 8, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Seattle by 17, 5 points
Atlanta by 11, 0 points
Carolina by 11, 0 points
Indianapolis by 11, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 21, 0 points
Houston by 11, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 11, 5 points
Cincinnati by 1, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 11, 0 points
Philadelphia by 11, 0 points
Chicago by 11, 5 points
Kansas City by 5, 0 points
tron7's picks
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Carolina by 8, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 10 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 10 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|808
|68
|truthhurts
|762
|48
|ic23b
|711
|66
|jagsnumberone
|692
|25
|rcade
|678
|21
|Howard_T
|670
|18
|tahoemoj
|659
|48
|grum@work
|633
|20
|bender
|631
|33
|cixelsyd
|600
|10
|tommytrump
|512
|30
|NoMich
|483
|31
|9mmHeater
|299
|0
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
posted by grum@work at 11:05 PM on November 21
Detroit Lions by 3
Dallas by 10 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 23 (LOCK)
Buffalo by 3
Cleveland by 10
New England by 10
Philadelphia by 10
Tampa Bay by 3
Carolina by 3
Baltimore by 14
L.A. Chargers by 10
Pittsburgh by 6
Indianapolis by 17 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 4
Houston by 7
posted by ic23b at 11:25 PM on November 21
Bears by 7
Cowboys by 10
Saints by 17 LOCK
posted by truthhurts at 12:10 AM on November 22
Detroit by 7
Dallas by 3
New Orleans by 7 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 08:27 AM on November 22
Chicago 7
Dallas 7 LOCK
New Orleans 10 LOCK
Buffalo 3
Cincinnati 4
New England 7
Philadelphia 7 LOCK
San Francisco 4
Carolina 6
Baltimore 7 LOCK
L.A. Chargers 6
Pittsburgh 9 LOCK
Indianapolis 3
Green Bay 7
Tennessee 9
posted by cixelsyd at 10:11 AM on November 22
Detroit by 10
Dallas by 7
New Orleans by 17 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:58 AM on November 22
Posted this in yesterday's Huddle; reprinted for your reading pleasure.
I will be gone all day tomorrow, so have to get these done now.
No tigers here again. Just Lions and Bears Oh My. Chicago by 16 LOCK
No time for cliched remarks about western movies. Dallas by 9
If you are Atlanta, this is no day to pray to any of the Saints. New Orleans by 13 LOCK
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
posted by Howard_T at 01:42 PM on November 22
Whoops, too late for the first game.
LOCK Dallas by 7 LOCK
LOCK New Orleans by 17 LOCK
Happy Thanksgiving!
posted by bender at 01:53 PM on November 22
Forgot to say - Happy Thanksgiving to all!
posted by cixelsyd at 11:28 PM on November 22
LOCK Dallas by 7 LOCK
LOCK New Orleans by 17 LOCK
Buffalo by 4
LOCK Cincinnati by 10 LOCK
New England by 7
Philadelphia by 3
LOCK Tampa Bay by 9 LOCK
Carolina by 4
Baltimore by 6
LOCK L.A. Chargers by 9 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 7
Indianapolis by 4
Minnesota by 5
Houston by 4
posted by bender at 11:36 PM on November 22
Don't get too comfortable up there tron, I'm coming after you!
Chicago by 7
Dallas by 10
New Orleans by 14
LOCK 'EM UP, CADEY! SCARED YET, TRON?!
posted by NoMich at 11:01 PM on November 21