November 21, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 6: Vince Carter Edition: There are only two nationally televised NBA games this week, both tonight on ESPN with a Lakers/Cavs and Thunder/Warriors doubleheader. I continue to lead the contest I am running, Georgia style, with NoMich nine back and Ufez 19 back. The three of us won the week with 34 points -- and Ufez and I got the same score on the same games. Make your picks as the NBA's oldest player needs just 13 points tonight to become the 22nd member of the 25,000-point club.
This Week's Games
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland on ESPN (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)
Last Week's Results
Minnesota 107, New Orleans 100 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Lakers 126, Portland 117 (6 < 9 < 12)
Houston 107, Golden State 86 (15 < 21 < 27)
L.A. Clippers 116, San Antonio 111 (3 < 5 < 7)
Boston 123, Toronto 116 (5 < 7 < 9)
Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104 (13 < 19 < 25)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 4, 8 points
Toronto by 4, 0 points
Milwaukee by 9 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
New Orleans by 9, 0 points
Portland by 12, 0 points
Golden State by 11, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 14, 5 points
Boston by 4, 5 points
Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 16 points
NoMich's picks
Minnesota by 7, 10 points
Portland by 8, 0 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 8 points
Toronto by 6, 0 points
Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 16 points
rcade's picks
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 10, 8 points
Golden State by 4, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Toronto by 4, 0 points
Milwaukee by 23 [lock], 16 points
scooby10672's picks
New Orleans by 4 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points
Boston by 2 [lock], 10 points
Milwaukee by 16 [lock], 16 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 8 points
Toronto by 8, 0 points
Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
L.A. Clippers by 5, 10 points
Toronto by 6, 0 points
Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|156
|34
|NoMich
|145
|34
|Ufez Jones
|137
|34
|tron7
|132
|29
|Howard_T
|124
|26
|bender
|115
|33
|scooby10672
|108
|21
|Goyoucolts
|76
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
L.A. Lakers by 12
OKC by 5
L.A. Lakers by 16 <-- dunk
Oklahoma City by 8
Been baking pies and trying to put a new laptop into use. Here we go.
J R Smith wants out of Cleveland; Lakers are becoming one happy family. Lakers by 14 SLAM
KD is lighter in the wallet. Will he play better? Golden State by 9
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
LA Lakers by 8 SLAM
Golden St by 10 SLAM
Oh, looks like all of this week's games were yesterday.
NBA picks for tonight:
Lakers over Cabs by 16 (slam)
OKC over GSW by 9
