November 21, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 6: Vince Carter Edition: There are only two nationally televised NBA games this week, both tonight on ESPN with a Lakers/Cavs and Thunder/Warriors doubleheader. I continue to lead the contest I am running, Georgia style, with NoMich nine back and Ufez 19 back. The three of us won the week with 34 points -- and Ufez and I got the same score on the same games. Make your picks as the NBA's oldest player needs just 13 points tonight to become the 22nd member of the 25,000-point club.

This Week's Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland on ESPN (Wednesday)

Oklahoma City at Golden State on ESPN (Wednesday)



Last Week's Results

Minnesota 107, New Orleans 100 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Lakers 126, Portland 117 (6 < 9 < 12)

Houston 107, Golden State 86 (15 < 21 < 27)

L.A. Clippers 116, San Antonio 111 (3 < 5 < 7)

Boston 123, Toronto 116 (5 < 7 < 9)

Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104 (13 < 19 < 25)



Player Scores

bender's picks Minnesota by 4, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 4, 8 points

Toronto by 4, 0 points

Milwaukee by 9 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks New Orleans by 9, 0 points

Portland by 12, 0 points

Golden State by 11, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 14, 5 points

Boston by 4, 5 points

Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 16 points

NoMich's picks Minnesota by 7, 10 points

Portland by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 8 points

Toronto by 6, 0 points

Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 16 points

rcade's picks New Orleans by 4, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 10, 8 points

Golden State by 4, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 4, 0 points

Milwaukee by 23 [lock], 16 points

scooby10672's picks New Orleans by 4 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 4, 5 points

Boston by 2 [lock], 10 points

Milwaukee by 16 [lock], 16 points

tron7's picks Houston by 3, 5 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 8 points

Toronto by 8, 0 points

Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks New Orleans by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

L.A. Clippers by 5, 10 points

Toronto by 6, 0 points

Milwaukee by 15 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 156 34 NoMich 145 34 Ufez Jones 137 34 tron7 132 29 Howard_T 124 26 bender 115 33 scooby10672 108 21 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:28 PM - 6 comments