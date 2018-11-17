November 15, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 11: Simultaneous Possession Edition: Week 11 of the NFL begins tonight when Green Bay visits Seattle. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Green Bay at Seattle on Fox (Thursday)
Dallas at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Tennessee at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Oakland at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at Chicago on NBC (Sunday)
Kansas City at L.A. Rams on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21 (22 < 31 < 40)
Chicago 34, Detroit 22 (8 < 12 < 16)
New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14 (26 < 37 < 48)
Cleveland 2, Atlanta 0 (1 < 2 < 3)
Tennessee 34, New England 10 (17 < 24 < 31)
Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26 (2 < 3 < 4)
Kansas City 26, Arizona 14 (8 < 12 < 16)
Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10 (22 < 31 < 40)
Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3 (9 < 13 < 17)
L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6 (10 < 14 < 18)
Green Bay 31, Miami 12 (13 < 19 < 25)
L.A. Rams 36, Seattle 31 (3 < 5 < 7)
Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
N.Y. Giants 27, San Francisco 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points
bender's picks
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 9 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 4 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], -10 points
grum@work's picks
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 20 points
Green Bay by 19 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Buffalo by 12, 5 points
Kansas City by 16 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Chicago by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 11, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 18 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 13, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 16, 5 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], -10 points
New England by 21 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 8 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 20 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
New England by 9, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 20 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 8 points
rcade's picks
Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 24 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 8, 0 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13, 0 points
San Francisco by 10, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Carolina by 11, 0 points
Chicago by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 17, 0 points
New England by 9, 0 points
Indianapolis by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 18, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 8, 0 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 11, 5 points
Seattle by 12, 0 points
Philadelphia by 20, 0 points
San Francisco by 13, 0 points
truthhurts's picks
Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points
Chicago by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 14 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|truthhurts
|714
|68
|tron7
|673
|0
|jagsnumberone
|667
|30
|rcade
|657
|49
|Howard_T
|652
|55
|ic23b
|645
|70
|grum@work
|613
|76
|tahoemoj
|611
|67
|bender
|598
|56
|cixelsyd
|590
|41
|tommytrump
|482
|35
|NoMich
|452
|82
|9mmHeater
|299
|10
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Green Bay by 7
Atlanta by 6
Carolina by 13
Tennessee by 9
Tampa Bay by 6
Houston by 11
Pittsburgh by 7
Baltimore by 3
Arizona by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
New Orleans by 14
Chicago by 9
Kansas City by 7
posted by grum@work at 02:39 PM on November 15
You'll want to fix the scoring for the Atlanta/Cleveland game. I'm pretty sure Cleveland didn't win 2-0.
Since no one actually took Cleveland for the win, it doesn't matter in the standings...
posted by grum@work at 02:43 PM on November 15
My picks were in the Tuesday huddle
posted by tron7 at 03:06 PM on November 15
Seattle by 7
posted by NoMich at 03:15 PM on November 15
Seattle by 6
Atlanta by 4
Carolina by 10 LOCK
Tennessee by 6 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 4
Washington by 6
Pittsburgh by 9 LOCK
Baltimore by 7
Arizona by 4
L.A. Chargers by 6 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
Chicago by 5
Kansas City by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 03:20 PM on November 15
Seattle by 4
Atlanta by 13
Carolina by 12
Indianapolis by 3
N.Y.Giants by 3
Houston by 7
Pittsburgh by 4
Baltimore by 7
Arizona by 6
L.A.Chargers by 13
New Orleans by 17
Chicago by 3
L.A.Rams by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:39 PM on November 15
Seahawks by 7
posted by truthhurts at 03:54 PM on November 15
Seattle by 3
Atlanta by 6
Carolina by 8
Indianapolis by 3
N.Y. Giants by 3
Houston by 4
Pittsburgh by 6
Baltimore by 7
Arizona by 3
L.A. Chargers by 7
New Orleans by 7 - LOCK
Chicago by 6
L.A. Rams by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:30 PM on November 15
Another solidly middle-of-the-road week for me. I'm starting to become the human embodiment of mediocrity. And I'm totally cool with that.
Green Bay by 4
Dallas by 6
Carolina by 5
Tennessee by 7
N.Y. Giants by 4
Houston by 10
Pittsburgh by 14
Baltimore by 3
Arizona by 10
L.A. Chargers by 13
New Orleans by 17
Chicago by 8
L.A. Rams by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 04:47 PM on November 15
Seattle by 17
posted by tommytrump at 05:41 PM on November 15
I somehow have maintained a place in the top 5. This means that I am obviously not at my usual standard of utter futility. What is wrong with me?
Laundry in the dryer and it needs to come out. Dinner needs to be prepared, and I haven't even started yet. Had to call the outfit that takes care of the heating system today because the heat wasn't working (bad circulator pump), so I've been chasing that most of the afternoon. Picking for tonight only, with more later.
Packers have been unimpressive, even with Aaron Rodgers at QB. Seattle has been unimpressive, period. The game is in Seattle, so that counts. Seattle by 12
posted by Howard_T at 06:20 PM on November 15
I somehow have maintained a place in the top 5. This means that I am obviously not at my usual standard of utter futility. What is wrong with me?
Laundry in the dryer and it needs to come out. Dinner needs to be prepared, and I haven't even started yet. Had to call the outfit that takes care of the heating system today because the heat wasn't working (bad circulator pump), so I've been chasing that most of the afternoon. Picking for tonight only, with more later.
Packers have been unimpressive, even with Aaron Rodgers at QB. Seattle has been unimpressive, period. The game is in Seattle, so that counts. Seattle by 12
posted by Howard_T at 06:21 PM on November 15
Seattle by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:38 PM on November 15
Green Bay by 3
posted by rcade at 07:42 PM on November 15
LOCK Seattle by 5 LOCK
Atlanta by 3
Carolina by 6
Tennessee by 5
Tampa Bay by 4
Washington by 7
Pittsburgh by 7
Baltimore by 2
Arizona by 2
LOCK L.A. Chargers by 13 LOCK
LOCK New Orleans by 10 LOCK
Chicago by 5
Kansas City by 3
posted by bender at 07:56 PM on November 15
My week 10 Picks from the Tuesday November 6th huddle
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK, 10 points
New England by 10 - LOCK, -10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 14 - LOCK, 16 points
New York Jets by 3, 0 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Los Angeles Chargers by 11 - LOCK, 16 points
Los Angeles Rams by 10 - LOCK, 10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
San Francisco by 4, 0 points
Week total - 67
Overall total - 740
posted by tron7 at 10:20 AM on November 16
Dallas at Atlanta Falcons by 10 Carolina at Detroit Panthers by 4 Tennessee at Indianapolis Colts by 3 Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants Giants by 3 Houston at Washington Texans by 10 Pittsburgh at Jacksonville Steelers by 10 LOCK Cincinnati at Baltimore Ravens by 7 Oakland at Arizona Cardinals by 7 Denver at L.A. Chargers Chargers by 14 LOCK Philadelphia at New Orleans Saints by 10 LOCK Minnesota at Chicago Bears by 3 Kansas City at L.A. Rams Chiefs by 5
posted by truthhurts at 11:46 AM on November 16
Atlanta by 11
Carolina by 11
Indianapolis by 11
Tampa Bay by 21
Houston by 11
Pittsburgh by 11
Cincinnati by 1
Oakland by 7
L.A. Chargers by 11
Philadelphia by 11
Chicago by 11
Kansas City by 5
posted by tommytrump at 07:06 PM on November 16
Saturday morning and I'm working on my second cup of coffee. Busy day today. Helping out at a funeral for a friend this morning. Couldn't get to the grocery store yesterday, so that has to be done today. Finally my wife and I are going to the Celtics game tonight. Have to get the picks in when I can.
AFC North match that used to be important. Baltimore by 9
Pirates in New York? Well, New Jersey anyway. Tampa Bay by 8
Falcons have figured it out, Cowboys not so much. Atlanta by 13
A fight between two cats to see who gets to use the litter box first. Carolina by 11
Can the Jaguars stop the juggernaut from the Steel City? Pittsburgh by 14 LOCK
A lot of Texans have been successful in Washington, but they were all politicians. Washington by 7
We New Englanders would rather not speak of the Titans recent success. Tennessee by 16 LOCK
Here's another old school AFL match that once meant much to both sides. It is still important to one. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 17 LOCK
One of these two has to win. Arizona by 16
This one is for serious money. New Orleans by 4
And here's another one of great importance. Chicago by 3
This could be the best of the season. If you cite the source of your work, it's not plagiarism. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 6
posted by Howard_T at 10:13 AM on November 17
I'm still looking to make sure I got all the picks.
posted by rcade at 02:31 PM on November 15