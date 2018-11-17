November 15, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 11: Simultaneous Possession Edition: Week 11 of the NFL begins tonight when Green Bay visits Seattle. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Green Bay at Seattle on Fox (Thursday)

Dallas at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

Carolina at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Tennessee at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Washington on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Oakland at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

Minnesota at Chicago on NBC (Sunday)

Kansas City at L.A. Rams on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21 (22 < 31 < 40)

Chicago 34, Detroit 22 (8 < 12 < 16)

New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14 (26 < 37 < 48)

Cleveland 2, Atlanta 0 (1 < 2 < 3)

Tennessee 34, New England 10 (17 < 24 < 31)

Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26 (2 < 3 < 4)

Kansas City 26, Arizona 14 (8 < 12 < 16)

Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10 (22 < 31 < 40)

Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3 (9 < 13 < 17)

L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6 (10 < 14 < 18)

Green Bay 31, Miami 12 (13 < 19 < 25)

L.A. Rams 36, Seattle 31 (3 < 5 < 7)

Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

N.Y. Giants 27, San Francisco 23 (3 < 4 < 5)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points



bender's picks Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 5, 5 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 2, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 9 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 4 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6 [lock], -10 points

New England by 10 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], -10 points



grum@work's picks Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 20 points

Green Bay by 19 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 0 points



Howard_T's picks Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points

Buffalo by 12, 5 points

Kansas City by 16 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Chicago by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 11, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 18 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 13, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 16, 5 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 7, 0 points



ic23b's picks Pittsburgh by 12 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], -10 points

New England by 21 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 8 points



jagsnumberone's picks Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 20 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points



NoMich's picks Pittsburgh by 5, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

New England by 9, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 20 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 8 points



rcade's picks Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 8 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks Pittsburgh by 8 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 24 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 8, 0 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13, 0 points

San Francisco by 10, 0 points



tommytrump's picks Carolina by 11, 0 points

Chicago by 5, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 17, 0 points

New England by 9, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 18, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 8, 0 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 11, 5 points

Seattle by 12, 0 points

Philadelphia by 20, 0 points

San Francisco by 13, 0 points

