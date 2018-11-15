November 15, 2018

Mets' Jacob deGrom rides majors-best 1.70 ERA to NL Cy Young Award: New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom won his first Cy Young Award on Wednesday, taking home the National League edition after leading the majors in ERA.
The Mets are obviously in need of a full rebuild. Just shooting from the hip, without really looking at the salary situation, roster, and farm system, I would suggest trading deGrom for a large package of prospects and young, proven MLB players. The problem then is to find a partner or partners to make it happen. Perhaps the Mets are willing to take the long, slow road and build from within, but even with the best of drafts you are looking at 3 years before it begins to work. Free agent signings can help speed up the process, but the tendency is to overpay for underperformance.
posted by Howard_T at 12:51 PM on November 15
Imagine that guy playing for a team that could regularly put 3 runs on the board for him. Shit, I feel like he could win 20 games in Cincinnati!!
posted by tahoemoj at 11:48 AM on November 15