November 14, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 5: Tyson's Mighty Beard Edition: There are six national games on the NBA schedule this week, beginning tonight on ESPN with Pelicans/Timberwolves. There was absolute carnage in the Pace Mannion the past week, survived only by Ufez Jones with a week-winning 24. I'm in first at 122, NoMich in second at 111 and Ufez climbs into third at 103. Make your picks and savor the follicular might of the newest Laker.

This Week's Games

New Orleans at Minnesota on ESPN (Wednesday)

Portland at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Toronto at Boston on ESPN (Friday)

Chicago at Milwaukee on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 100, Indiana 94 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Lakers 114, Minnesota 110 (3 < 4 < 5)

Oklahoma City 98, Houston 80 (13 < 18 < 23)

Milwaukee 134, Golden State 111 (16 < 23 < 30)

Utah 123, Boston 115 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Philadelphia by 5, 8 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 11 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Goyoucolts's picks Indiana by 6, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 5 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 14 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 4, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Indiana by 11, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Houston by 16 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 6, 8 points

NoMich's picks Indiana by 7, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 9, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 6, 0 points

rcade's picks Indiana by 6, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 10, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 12, 5 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

scooby10672's picks Indiana by 4 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 3 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 6, 0 points

Boston by 2 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Minnesota by 8, 0 points

Houston by 11, 0 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

Utah by 7 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 122 0 NoMich 111 0 Ufez Jones 103 24 tron7 103 0 Howard_T 98 -12 scooby10672 87 -5 bender 82 8 Goyoucolts 76 1

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:18 PM - 11 comments