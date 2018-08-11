November 08, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 10: Nick Mullens That's Who Edition: The NFL week begins tonight with the Panthers at Steelers. In our NFL Pick 'Em, Tron7 keeps first at 673 but Truthhurts has cut 57 points off that lead with a week-leading 112. Jagsnumberone, whose always-pick-Jacksonville policy is again a detriment, is third at 637. Make your picks and never, ever count out Nicholas Clayton Mullens.
This Week's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh on Fox (Thursday)
Detroit at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Philadelphia on NBC (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
San Francisco 34, Oakland 3 (22 < 31 < 40)
Chicago 41, Buffalo 9 (22 < 32 < 42)
Kansas City 37, Cleveland 21 (11 < 16 < 21)
Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 24, Detroit 9 (10 < 15 < 20)
Atlanta 38, Washington 14 (17 < 24 < 31)
Carolina 42, Tampa Bay 28 (10 < 14 < 18)
Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 16 (5 < 7 < 9)
Houston 19, Denver 17 (1 < 2 < 3)
L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17 (6 < 8 < 10)
New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35 (7 < 10 < 13)
New England 31, Green Bay 17 (10 < 14 < 18)
Tennessee 28, Dallas 14 (10 < 14 < 18)
Player Scores
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
LOCK Pittsburgh by 4 LOCK
posted by bender at 11:56 AM on November 08
Truthhurts' score last week has been increased by 5 because he got the Indianapolis win correct.
posted by rcade at 12:25 PM on November 08
Pittsburgh by 4
Chicago by 7 LOCK
New Orleans by 4 LOCK
Atlanta by 6 LOCK
New England by 10 LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
Kansas City by 7
N.Y. Jets by 7
Washington by 4
L.A. Chargers by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 7 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7 LOCK
San Francisco by 10 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 12:48 PM on November 08
Steelers by 5
posted by truthhurts at 01:08 PM on November 08
Carolina by 11
posted by tommytrump at 01:10 PM on November 08
Well, eff me sideways. I forgot to make picks for the Sunday/Monday games last week. /sigh
For tonight:
Stillers by 5
posted by NoMich at 01:19 PM on November 08
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by rcade at 01:59 PM on November 08
Pittsburgh by 6
Chicago by 7
New Orleans by 14
Atlanta by 10
New England by 13
Jacksonville by 3
Kansas City by 14
Buffalo by 3
Washington by 6
L.A. Chargers by 14
Green Bay by 19
L.A. Rams by 11
Philadelphia by 9
San Francisco by 7
posted by grum@work at 02:21 PM on November 08
Mullens treading the hallowed ground once trod by Blaine Gabbert.
posted by beaverboard at 02:25 PM on November 08
Pittsburgh by 7
And FYI, my always pick Jacksonville didn't hurt me last week (they were on a bye/lol.) Duuuuvvvallll!!! We get back to winning this week. Hopefully.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:28 PM on November 08
Pittsburgh by 12 (LOCK)
Chicago by 13 (LOCK) (My Detroit Lions have already gave up)
New Orleans by 10 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 17 (LOCK)
New England by 21 (LOCK)
Indianapolis by 6
Kansas City by 20 (LOCK)
N.Y.Jets by 6
Tampa Bay by 3
L.A.Chargers by 17 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 12 (LOCK)
L.A.Rams by 8
Philadelphia by 9
N.Y. Giants by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:11 PM on November 08
For the NFL Pick 'em: Panthers are not an easy out, but Steelers apparently have put their problems behind them. Pittsburgh by 9
I won't have a lot of time to do my picks today. Son and I are doing a long planned walk of the Freedom Trail. We finally have mutual availability, it's a beautiful autumn day, so what can be better?
posted by Howard_T at 08:42 AM on November 08