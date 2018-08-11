November 08, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 10: Nick Mullens That's Who Edition: The NFL week begins tonight with the Panthers at Steelers. In our NFL Pick 'Em, Tron7 keeps first at 673 but Truthhurts has cut 57 points off that lead with a week-leading 112. Jagsnumberone, whose always-pick-Jacksonville policy is again a detriment, is third at 637. Make your picks and never, ever count out Nicholas Clayton Mullens.

This Week's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh on Fox (Thursday)

Detroit at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at Cleveland on Fox (Sunday)

New England at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)

Dallas at Philadelphia on NBC (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

San Francisco 34, Oakland 3 (22 < 31 < 40)

Chicago 41, Buffalo 9 (22 < 32 < 42)

Kansas City 37, Cleveland 21 (11 < 16 < 21)

Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6 (5 < 7 < 9)

Minnesota 24, Detroit 9 (10 < 15 < 20)

Atlanta 38, Washington 14 (17 < 24 < 31)

Carolina 42, Tampa Bay 28 (10 < 14 < 18)

Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 16 (5 < 7 < 9)

Houston 19, Denver 17 (1 < 2 < 3)

L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17 (6 < 8 < 10)

New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35 (7 < 10 < 13)

New England 31, Green Bay 17 (10 < 14 < 18)

Tennessee 28, Dallas 14 (10 < 14 < 18)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Detroit by 4 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 11 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 15 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 8 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 2 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 5 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 1 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], -10 points

bender's picks San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 9 [lock], 16 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 2, 5 points

New England by 5, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

cixelsyd's picks San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 8 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

grum@work's picks Oakland by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 11 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 9, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 17 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 8 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks San Francisco by 11, 5 points

Chicago by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 16 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 11 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 9, 0 points

Miami by 10, 5 points

Minnesota by 13, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 8 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 9, 0 points

ic23b's picks Oakland by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 17, 5 points

Kansas City by 28 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 19, 8 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

New England by 16, 8 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks Oakland by 2, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

NoMich's picks San Francisco by 2, 5 points

rcade's picks Oakland by 10, 0 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 9 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 5 points

Houston by 3, 8 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks Oakland by 8, 0 points

Chicago by 13 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 27 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 12 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Houston by 13, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 13, 0 points

tommytrump's picks San Francisco by 15, 5 points

Chicago by 28, 8 points

Kansas City by 17, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 10 points

Houston by 17, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

tron7's picks San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Denver by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

truthhurts's picks San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 10 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Denver by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 8 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 10, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 673 55 truthhurts 646 112 jagsnumberone 637 67 rcade 608 64 Howard_T 597 86 ic23b 575 61 cixelsyd 549 59 tahoemoj 544 67 bender 542 67 grum@work 537 83 tommytrump 447 56 NoMich 370 5 9mmHeater 289 -50 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

