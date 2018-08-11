November 07, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 4: Unwritten Rules of Basketball Edition:: There's a light schedule of five games this week, starting with the Sixers and Pacers tonight on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion Pick 'Em, I ascend to first place, 11 points ahead of NoMich and 12 of Howard_T. Tron7 wins the week with 52, going 6-of-6 with two dunks. Make your picks and don't piss off Kyrie Irving in the final seconds of a decided game.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
Milwaukee at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
Boston at Utah on ESPN (Thursday)
Last Week's Results
Indiana 107, New York 101 (4 < 6 < 8)
San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90 (21 < 30 < 39)
Boston 117, Milwaukee 113 (3 < 4 < 5)
Portland 132, New Orleans 119 (9 < 13 < 17)
Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111 (16 < 23 < 30)
Golden State 116, Minnesota 99 (12 < 17 < 22)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Boston by 4, 10 points
Portland by 4, 5 points
Washington by 9 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
Indiana by 9, 5 points
Phoenix by 7, 0 points
Milwaukee by 4, 0 points
Portland by 14, 8 points
Washington by 11, 0 points
Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points
NoMich's picks
New York by 7, 0 points
San Antonio by 8, 5 points
Boston by 5, 8 points
Portland by 10 [lock], 16 points
Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points
Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Indiana by 9, 5 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 8, 5 points
Portland by 4, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 8, 5 points
Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points
scooby10672's picks
Indiana by 4 [lock], 16 points
San Antonio by 5, 5 points
Milwaukee by 2 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 2, 0 points
Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 13, 8 points
tron7's picks
Indiana by 7, 8 points
San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points
Boston by 3, 8 points
Portland by 7, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points
Golden State by 20 [lock], 16 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Indiana by 11 [lock], 10 points
San Antonio by 5, 5 points
Milwaukee by 5, 0 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points
Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|122
|46
|NoMich
|111
|44
|Howard_T
|110
|29
|tron7
|103
|52
|scooby10672
|92
|9
|Ufez Jones
|79
|36
|Goyoucolts
|75
|26
|bender
|74
|15
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:58 AM - 10 comments
Philadelphia by 5 (Wednesday)
Minnesota by 4 (Wednesday)
SLAM Oklahoma City by 11 (Thursday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 12 (Thursday) SLAM
New Orleans by 6 (Thursday)
posted by bender at 01:08 PM on November 07
6ers by 7
Minnie by 8
Houston by 11
GSW by 8
Boston by 11 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:27 PM on November 07
Indiana by 6 (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers by 5 (slam dunk) (Wednesday)
Houston by 10 (slam dunk) (Thursday)
Golden State by 14 (slam dunk) (Thursday)
I... don't see a New Orleans-Boston game on Thursday. In fact, they next play on the 26th.
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:27 PM on November 07
I... don't see a New Orleans-Boston game on Thursday
That is because a certain pick 'em manager hasn't quite kept up with NBA news. You see, the New Orleans Jazz are now called the Utah Jazz, while the team that is now in New Orleans is called the Pelicans. The Celtics and the formerly-in-New-Orleans Jazz will play on Friday night on ESPN at 9:30 Eastern Time. Now that our pick 'em manager has been suitably chastised, let's get on with the picks.
Wednesday, Nov. 7:
After watching Indiana against Boston, I am impressed. 76ers are beginning to gel, but... Indiana by 11
T'Wolves emulate the Big Bad Wolf in LA. The Lakers play the part of Grandma and get eaten. Minnesota by 6
Thursday, Nov. 8:
Two of the possible contenders for the Western Conference crown meet. Have to favor the Texas team. Houston by 16 SLAM
Will the Bucks become the deer in the headlights against the Warriors? I think Jeep made a model called the Warrior, so it is possible. Golden State by 16 SLAM
Friday, Nov. 9:
Kyrie Irving can't understand why the league has fined him $25K for throwing the ball into the stands. He said there was a guy wearing a Celtics jersey in the 40th row who was wide open for a three. Celtics are playing the second game of a back-to-back (at Phoenix on Thursday), and Jazz are playing tough. Utah by 6
posted by Howard_T at 05:02 PM on November 07
Indiana by 6
L.A. Lakers by 10
posted by rcade at 06:51 PM on November 07
Wednesday 11-7
Indiana by 4 SLAM
LA Lakers by 6
Thursday 11-8
Okla by 3 SLAM
GS by 6
Bos by 2 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 07:10 PM on November 07
Oh, wait, that game is Boston @ Utah?
In that case, please change my pick to Utah by 7 (SLAM)
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:27 AM on November 08
You see, the New Orleans Jazz are now called the Utah Jazz ...
When did this happen?
Yes, Friday's game is Boston-Utah, not Boston-New Orleans.
posted by rcade at 10:39 AM on November 08
Aha! In that case I'm going to go with the Jazz by 4
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:00 PM on November 08
WEDNESDAY
Indiana by 7
L.A. Lakers by 9
THURSDAY
Oklahoma City by 7
Golden State by 12
Boston by 6
posted by NoMich at 11:29 AM on November 07