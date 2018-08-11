November 07, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 4: Unwritten Rules of Basketball Edition:: There's a light schedule of five games this week, starting with the Sixers and Pacers tonight on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion Pick 'Em, I ascend to first place, 11 points ahead of NoMich and 12 of Howard_T. Tron7 wins the week with 52, going 6-of-6 with two dunks. Make your picks and don't piss off Kyrie Irving in the final seconds of a decided game.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Houston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

Milwaukee at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

Boston at Utah on ESPN (Thursday)



Last Week's Results

Indiana 107, New York 101 (4 < 6 < 8)

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90 (21 < 30 < 39)

Boston 117, Milwaukee 113 (3 < 4 < 5)

Portland 132, New Orleans 119 (9 < 13 < 17)

Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111 (16 < 23 < 30)

Golden State 116, Minnesota 99 (12 < 17 < 22)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 4, 10 points

Portland by 4, 5 points

Washington by 9 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 8 [lock], 10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Oklahoma City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 16 [lock], 16 points

Howard_T's picks Indiana by 9, 5 points

Phoenix by 7, 0 points

Milwaukee by 4, 0 points

Portland by 14, 8 points

Washington by 11, 0 points

Golden State by 13 [lock], 16 points

NoMich's picks New York by 7, 0 points

San Antonio by 8, 5 points

Boston by 5, 8 points

Portland by 10 [lock], 16 points

Oklahoma City by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Indiana by 9, 5 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 8, 5 points

Portland by 4, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 16 points

scooby10672's picks Indiana by 4 [lock], 16 points

San Antonio by 5, 5 points

Milwaukee by 2 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 2, 0 points

Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 13, 8 points

tron7's picks Indiana by 7, 8 points

San Antonio by 11 [lock], 10 points

Boston by 3, 8 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 5, 5 points

Golden State by 20 [lock], 16 points

Ufez Jones's picks Indiana by 11 [lock], 10 points

San Antonio by 5, 5 points

Milwaukee by 5, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

Oklahoma City by 9, 5 points

Golden State by 18 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 122 46 NoMich 111 44 Howard_T 110 29 tron7 103 52 scooby10672 92 9 Ufez Jones 79 36 Goyoucolts 75 26 bender 74 15

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:58 AM - 10 comments