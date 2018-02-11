November 01, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: Nick Who Edition: The second half of the NFL season begins tonight when Oakland makes the trek to San Francisco to face undrafted quarterback Nick Mullens. In our Pick 'Em, Tron7 leads with 618, followed by Jagsnumberone 48 back and me 74 back. I take the week with 103. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Oakland at San Francisco on Fox (Thursday)

Chicago at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)

Kansas City at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Detroit at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Houston at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at New England on NBC (Sunday)

Tennessee at Dallas on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Houston 42, Miami 23 (13 < 19 < 25)

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18 (4 < 6 < 8)

Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

Cincinnati 37, Tampa Bay 34 (2 < 3 < 4)

Seattle 28, Detroit 14 (10 < 14 < 18)

Kansas City 30, Denver 23 (5 < 7 < 9)

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13 (5 < 7 < 9)

Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18 (10 < 15 < 20)

Carolina 36, Baltimore 21 (10 < 15 < 20)

Indianapolis 42, Oakland 28 (10 < 14 < 18)

L.A. Rams 29, Green Bay 27 (1 < 2 < 3)

Arizona 18, San Francisco 15 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 30, Minnesota 20 (7 < 10 < 13)

New England 25, Buffalo 6 (13 < 19 < 25)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 4 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 5, 8 points

Detroit by 8 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 5, 5 points

Carolina by 5 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 2, 8 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points

bender's picks Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 10 [lock], 16 points

Cincinnati by 5, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 1, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

New England by 5, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 8 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks Miami by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 11 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points

Carolina by 8, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 14 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Howard_T's picks Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 11, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points

Cincinnati by 4, 8 points

Chicago by 17 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 10, 8 points

Washington by 12, 5 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

Oakland by 8, 0 points

Arizona by 13, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

New England by 16 [lock], 16 points

ic23b's picks Houston by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17, 5 points

Chicago by 14, 10 points

Cincinnati by 4, 8 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 17, 5 points

Washington by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 20, 8 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 13, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 4, 8 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

New England by 28 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks Houston by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 14, 8 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 19 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks Miami by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points

Chicago by 8, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], 20 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 5, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks Houston by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Cincinnati by 14 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 18 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

New England by 23 [lock], 16 points

tommytrump's picks Houston by 17, 8 points

Philadelphia by 17, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 13, 5 points

Washington by 20, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 11, 8 points

Oakland by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 2, 5 points

New England by 30, 5 points

tron7's picks Houston by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 20 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks Miami by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

Cincinnati by 8, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points

Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

New England by 20 [lock], 16 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 618 101 jagsnumberone 570 94 rcade 544 103 truthhurts 529 69 ic23b 514 82 Howard_T 511 97 cixelsyd 490 84 tahoemoj 477 87 bender 475 86 grum@work 454 87 tommytrump 391 56 NoMich 365 5 9mmHeater 339 69 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 05:38 PM - 20 comments