November 01, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 9: Nick Who Edition: The second half of the NFL season begins tonight when Oakland makes the trek to San Francisco to face undrafted quarterback Nick Mullens. In our Pick 'Em, Tron7 leads with 618, followed by Jagsnumberone 48 back and me 74 back. I take the week with 103. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Oakland at San Francisco on Fox (Thursday)
Chicago at Buffalo on Fox (Sunday)
Kansas City at Cleveland on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Houston at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Seattle on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at New England on NBC (Sunday)
Tennessee at Dallas on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Houston 42, Miami 23 (13 < 19 < 25)
Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18 (4 < 6 < 8)
Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
Cincinnati 37, Tampa Bay 34 (2 < 3 < 4)
Seattle 28, Detroit 14 (10 < 14 < 18)
Kansas City 30, Denver 23 (5 < 7 < 9)
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18 (10 < 15 < 20)
Carolina 36, Baltimore 21 (10 < 15 < 20)
Indianapolis 42, Oakland 28 (10 < 14 < 18)
L.A. Rams 29, Green Bay 27 (1 < 2 < 3)
Arizona 18, San Francisco 15 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 30, Minnesota 20 (7 < 10 < 13)
New England 25, Buffalo 6 (13 < 19 < 25)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 4 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 5, 8 points
Detroit by 8 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 5 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 2, 8 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
bender's picks
Houston by 9 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 16 points
Cincinnati by 5, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
New England by 5, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 8 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
New England by 9 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Miami by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 11 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Carolina by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 14 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 16 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 11, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points
Cincinnati by 4, 8 points
Chicago by 17 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 10, 8 points
Washington by 12, 5 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Oakland by 8, 0 points
Arizona by 13, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], 16 points
ic23b's picks
Houston by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17, 5 points
Chicago by 14, 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 8 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 17, 5 points
Washington by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 20, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 13, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 4, 8 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
New England by 28 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Houston by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14, 8 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 19 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 16 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
rcade's picks
Miami by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
Chicago by 8, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], 20 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 5, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Houston by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Cincinnati by 14 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 18 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 13 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 8 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 10, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
New England by 23 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Houston by 17, 8 points
Philadelphia by 17, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 13, 5 points
Washington by 20, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 11, 8 points
Oakland by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 2, 5 points
New England by 30, 5 points
tron7's picks
Houston by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 20 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Miami by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Cincinnati by 8, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 7, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 8 points
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
New England by 20 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|618
|101
|jagsnumberone
|570
|94
|rcade
|544
|103
|truthhurts
|529
|69
|ic23b
|514
|82
|Howard_T
|511
|97
|cixelsyd
|490
|84
|tahoemoj
|477
|87
|bender
|475
|86
|grum@work
|454
|87
|tommytrump
|391
|56
|NoMich
|365
|5
|9mmHeater
|339
|69
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
LOCK San Francisco by 7 LOCK
posted by bender at 01:08 PM on November 01
I know the Raiders are also crap this year, but LOCK?!?!
posted by billsaysthis at 01:21 PM on November 01
The astronomers tell us that black holes are massive and consume everything they encounter. They probably believe in UFOs too. San Francisco by 11
posted by Howard_T at 01:33 PM on November 01
69ers (heh) by 2 (they're going to win it 5 - 3)
posted by NoMich at 01:38 PM on November 01
Is it a color rush game? All black and all gold? Or all silver and all red? I'd want to see what that looked like. For 5 minutes or so.
Off to go look in a German technical dictionary to see if there's a definition for "benderlockenraiderslump".
posted by beaverboard at 02:13 PM on November 01
Raiders by 3
posted by grum@work at 02:20 PM on November 01
I know the Raiders are also crap this year, but LOCK?!?!
I have locked my Thursday Night pick every week! Why stop now?
posted by bender at 02:51 PM on November 01
Raiders by 2
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:37 PM on November 01
49ers by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 03:47 PM on November 01
San Francisco by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:56 PM on November 01
Oakland by 10
If Chucky can't beat a third-string quarterback ...
posted by rcade at 05:45 PM on November 01
Oakland by 6
Chicago by 17
Kansas City by 28 (LOCK)
Miami by 4
Minnesota by 19 (My Detroit Lions have giving up for the year)
Atlanta by 7
Carolina by 3
Pittsburgh by 3
Houston by 6
L.A.Chargers by 3
L.A.Rams by 6
New England by 16
Dallas by 4
posted by ic23b at 05:51 PM on November 01
San Francisco by 3 (picked previously)
Chicago by 7 - LOCK
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 6
Washington by 4
Carolina by 7 - LOCK
Baltimore by 3
Denver by 4
L.A. Chargers by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
New England by 3
Dallas by 3
posted by tron7 at 05:59 PM on November 01
San Francisco by 7
Chicago by 3
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 6
Washington by 7
Carolina by 7
Pittsburgh by 4
Denver by 3
L.A. Chargers by 6
New Orleans by 3
Green Bay by 7
Dallas by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 06:21 PM on November 01
Rcade
I got the Oakland Colts game correct this past week so I think I get 5 more points
Thanks
posted by truthhurts at 06:41 PM on November 01
Oakland by 8
Chicago by 13 LOCK
Kansas City by 27 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 3
Minnesota by 13 LOCK
Atlanta by 6
Carolina by 12 LOCK
Baltimore by 3
Houston by 13
Seattle by 6
New Orleans by 5
Green Bay by 3
Dallas by 13
posted by tahoemoj at 06:46 PM on November 01
If Chucky can't beat a third-string quarterback ...
To me, that's the reason to pick the Niners. Rosters regardless, I expect Gruden to get outcoached. He has not shown that he has what it takes to prevail in the current NFL on either a coaching or personnel basis. And at this point, there's no way that Oakland's team cohesion and esprit de corps is the equal of SF's.
Belichick's last season in Cleveland was a tortured mess, and right now, Oakland's situation is a bunch worse.
[I'm still pissed at Garoppolo for first not knowing how to avoid injury (2016 Kiko Alonso tackle), and then inviting it (2018 Chiefs game). He's got a lot of potential, but if he remains an uncoachable idiot in that area, he won't have much of a career.]
posted by beaverboard at 06:52 PM on November 01
San Francisco by 15
posted by tommytrump at 07:43 PM on November 01
Chicago by 11
Kansas City by 17
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 9
Washington by 7
Carolina by 17
Pittsburgh by 6
Houston by 6
L.A. Chargers by 7
L.A. Rams by 3
New England by 3
Tennessee by 3
posted by grum@work at 10:22 PM on November 01
49ers by 6
posted by truthhurts at 12:18 PM on November 01