October 31, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 3: Houston We Have a Problem Edition: There are six national NBA games this week, beginning tonight on ESPN with Pacers/Knicks. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Scooby10672 takes the lead with 83 and a week-best 48. Howard_T is in second at 81 and I fall to third at 76. Make your picks and ponder the fate of the 1-5 Houston Rockets.
This Week's Games
Indiana at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)
San Antonio at Phoenix on ESPN (Wednesday)
Milwaukee at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
New Orleans at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at Washington on ESPN (Friday)
Minnesota at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)
Last Week's Results
Atlanta 111, Dallas 104 (5 < 7 < 9)
Milwaukee 123, Philadelphia 108 (10 < 15 < 20)
Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Atlanta by 7, 10 points
Milwaukee by 4, 5 points
Boston by 7, 8 points
L.A. Lakers by 5, 8 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 7, 8 points
Denver by 8, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 9, 0 points
Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points
Boston by 8, 8 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Atlanta by 8, 8 points
Milwaukee by 9, 5 points
Boston by 8, 8 points
Denver by 9, 0 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 8, 0 points
Milwaukee by 8, 5 points
Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 5 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points
tron7's picks
Boston by 6, 10 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Dallas by 11, 0 points
Milwaukee by 9, 5 points
Boston by 10, 5 points
Denver by 15 [lock], -10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|scooby10672
|83
|48
|Howard_T
|81
|24
|rcade
|76
|13
|NoMich
|67
|21
|bender
|59
|31
|tron7
|51
|10
|Goyoucolts
|49
|3
|Ufez Jones
|43
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
Some good matchups this week. I want to get this done before the doorbell starts ringing to announce the arrival of the candy craving crazy creatures.
Wednesday, October 31
I'm not saying they'll be in the Eastern Conference finals or anything, but Pacers are not to be slept on. Indiana by 9
Youth must be served, and the Suns have a good one. Phoenix by 7
Thursday, November 1
Celtics are getting better, but are still ragged. Beware of Greeks bearing basketballs. Milwaukee by 4
Pelicans should stay south in the cold weather. Portland by 14
Friday, November 2
The Thunder has been muted to start the season, but the Wizards haven't been all that great either. Washington by 11
Warriors probably have too much for the Greek Freak to overcome. Golden State by 13 SLAM
Indiana by 7
San Antonio by 11 - DUNK
Boston by 3
Portland by 7
Oklahoma City by 5
Golden State by 20 - DUNK
WEDNESDAY
New York by 7
San Antonio by 8
Wednesday 10-31 Ind by 4 SLAM SA by 5
Thursday 11-1 Mil by 2 SLAM NO by 2
Friday 11-2 Wash by 5 SLAM GS by 13
Wed:
Pacers by 11 (slam)
Spurs by 5
Well, I guess I missed the Wednesday games.
Boston by 4 (Thursday)
Portland by 4 (Thursday)
SLAM Washington by 9 (Friday) SLAM
SLAM Golden State by 8 (Friday) SLAM
THURSDAY
Boston by 5
Portland by 10
FRIDAY
Oklahoma City by 7
Golden State by 10
Thurs:
Milwaukee by 5
Pelicans by 8
Indiana by 9
San Antonio by 11 <-- dunk
Boston by 8
Portland by 4
