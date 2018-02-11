October 31, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 3: Houston We Have a Problem Edition: There are six national NBA games this week, beginning tonight on ESPN with Pacers/Knicks. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Scooby10672 takes the lead with 83 and a week-best 48. Howard_T is in second at 81 and I fall to third at 76. Make your picks and ponder the fate of the 1-5 Houston Rockets.

This Week's Games

Indiana at New York on ESPN (Wednesday)

San Antonio at Phoenix on ESPN (Wednesday)

Milwaukee at Boston on TNT (Thursday)

New Orleans at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at Washington on ESPN (Friday)

Minnesota at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)



Last Week's Results

Atlanta 111, Dallas 104 (5 < 7 < 9)

Milwaukee 123, Philadelphia 108 (10 < 15 < 20)

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

bender's picks Atlanta by 7, 10 points

Milwaukee by 4, 5 points

Boston by 7, 8 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 8 points

Goyoucolts's picks Atlanta by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 7, 8 points

Denver by 8, 0 points

Howard_T's picks Dallas by 9, 0 points

Milwaukee by 12 [lock], 16 points

Boston by 8, 8 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

NoMich's picks Atlanta by 8, 8 points

Milwaukee by 9, 5 points

Boston by 8, 8 points

Denver by 9, 0 points

rcade's picks Dallas by 8, 0 points

Milwaukee by 8, 5 points

Oklahoma City by 3, 0 points

L.A. Lakers by 6, 8 points

scooby10672's picks Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 5 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Boston by 7 [lock], 16 points

tron7's picks Boston by 6, 10 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Dallas by 11, 0 points

Milwaukee by 9, 5 points

Boston by 10, 5 points

Denver by 15 [lock], -10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week scooby10672 83 48 Howard_T 81 24 rcade 76 13 NoMich 67 21 bender 59 31 tron7 51 10 Goyoucolts 49 3 Ufez Jones 43 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:04 PM - 11 comments