October 25, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 8: Blake Bortles Bad Place Edition: The NFL passes the halfway mark tonight as the Miami Dolphins visit the Houston Texans. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Tron7's first place lead shrinks by 14 as Jagsnumberone and Truthhurts climb into second a mere 57 back. Ic23b wins the week with 91. Jacksonville has become football hell again. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Miami at Houston on Fox (Thursday)

Philadelphia at Jacksonville on NFL (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Denver at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

Baltimore at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at Minnesota on NBC (Sunday)

New England at Buffalo on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Denver 45, Arizona 10 (24 < 35 < 46)

L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19 (1 < 1 < 1)

New England 38, Chicago 31 (5 < 7 < 9)

Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5 (22 < 32 < 42)

Detroit 32, Miami 21 (8 < 11 < 14)

Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17 (14 < 20 < 26)

Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17 (3 < 4 < 5)

Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 20, Jacksonville 7 (9 < 13 < 17)

New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23 (1 < 1 < 1)

L.A. Rams 39, San Francisco 10 (20 < 29 < 38)

Washington 20, Dallas 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

Kansas City 45, Cincinnati 10 (24 < 35 < 46)

Atlanta 23, N.Y. Giants 20 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Arizona by 5, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 5, 0 points

Detroit by 8, 8 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 5 points

Houston by 2, 5 points

Baltimore by 5 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 2 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 9, 5 points

bender's picks Denver by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 4, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

Miami by 17 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 9, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 10 points

cixelsyd's picks Denver by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Miami by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 4, 8 points

grum@work's picks Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

New England by 7, 10 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 9, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 9, 5 points

Miami by 10, 0 points

New England by 9, 8 points

Philadelphia by 12, 0 points

Jacksonville by 8, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 13, 5 points

Atlanta by 10, 5 points

ic23b's picks Denver by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 17, 5 points

New England by 7, 10 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 12, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Atlanta by 14, 5 points

jagsnumberone's picks Denver by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

New England by 10, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 8 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

NoMich's picks Denver by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

New England by 7, 10 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points

Jacksonville by 12 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 5, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

rcade's picks Arizona by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

New England by 16, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 13, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Houston by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 9, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 5, 5 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks Denver by 14, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

New England by 17, 5 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 5 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 7, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

Jacksonville by 5, 0 points

New Orleans by 17, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 14, 5 points

tron7's picks Denver by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

truthhurts's picks Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 8 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 3, 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 517 65 jagsnumberone 476 79 truthhurts 460 79 rcade 441 40 ic23b 432 91 Howard_T 414 69 cixelsyd 406 58 tahoemoj 390 65 bender 389 40 grum@work 367 90 NoMich 360 50 tommytrump 335 60 9mmHeater 270 44 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

