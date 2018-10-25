October 25, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 8: Blake Bortles Bad Place Edition: The NFL passes the halfway mark tonight as the Miami Dolphins visit the Houston Texans. In the SportsFilter Pick 'Em, Tron7's first place lead shrinks by 14 as Jagsnumberone and Truthhurts climb into second a mere 57 back. Ic23b wins the week with 91. Jacksonville has become football hell again. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Miami at Houston on Fox (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Jacksonville on NFL (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Denver at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Washington at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Baltimore at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at Minnesota on NBC (Sunday)
New England at Buffalo on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Denver 45, Arizona 10 (24 < 35 < 46)
L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19 (1 < 1 < 1)
New England 38, Chicago 31 (5 < 7 < 9)
Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5 (22 < 32 < 42)
Detroit 32, Miami 21 (8 < 11 < 14)
Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17 (14 < 20 < 26)
Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17 (3 < 4 < 5)
Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 20, Jacksonville 7 (9 < 13 < 17)
New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23 (1 < 1 < 1)
L.A. Rams 39, San Francisco 10 (20 < 29 < 38)
Washington 20, Dallas 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
Kansas City 45, Cincinnati 10 (24 < 35 < 46)
Atlanta 23, N.Y. Giants 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Arizona by 5, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 5, 0 points
Detroit by 8, 8 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
Houston by 2, 5 points
Baltimore by 5 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 2 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 9, 5 points
bender's picks
Denver by 11 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 4, 0 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
Miami by 17 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 9, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Denver by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Miami by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
grum@work's picks
Denver by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
New England by 7, 10 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 17 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Denver by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 5 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
New England by 9, 8 points
Philadelphia by 12, 0 points
Jacksonville by 8, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 13, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Denver by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 17, 5 points
New England by 7, 10 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 12, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 14, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Denver by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 8 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
Washington by 3, 10 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Denver by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
New England by 7, 10 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 5, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 12 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
rcade's picks
Arizona by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
New England by 16, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 13, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 9, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Denver by 14, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
New England by 17, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 5 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 5, 0 points
New Orleans by 17, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 14, 5 points
tron7's picks
Denver by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 8 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 16 points
Washington by 3, 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|517
|65
|jagsnumberone
|476
|79
|truthhurts
|460
|79
|rcade
|441
|40
|ic23b
|432
|91
|Howard_T
|414
|69
|cixelsyd
|406
|58
|tahoemoj
|390
|65
|bender
|389
|40
|grum@work
|367
|90
|NoMich
|360
|50
|tommytrump
|335
|60
|9mmHeater
|270
|44
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Houston by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:35 PM on October 25
Houston by 7
posted by NoMich at 04:40 PM on October 25
Houston by 10
posted by ic23b at 04:54 PM on October 25
If you sent picks by alternate means and they are not reflected here, let me know.
posted by rcade at 05:01 PM on October 25
Houston by 7
Houston by 9
Philadelphia by 13 LOCK
Chicago by 6
Cincinnati by 14 LOCK
Detroit BY 4
Kansas City by 18 LOCK
Washington by 13 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 13
Baltimore by 3
Indianapolis by 10
Green Bay by 4
SF by 3
Minnesota by 6
New England By 23 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 05:15 PM on October 25
rcade, I sent you my picks by email to your sportsfilter email account Sunday morning. If you need a copy of them, just let me know.
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:15 PM on October 25
Houston by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:16 PM on October 25
Houston by 10 (Thursday sports huddle)
Philadelphia by 17
Chicago by 14
Cincinnati by 4
Detroit by 4
Kansas City by 17
Washington by 10
Pittsburgh by 20
Carolina by 3
Indianapolis by 13
L.A. Chargers by 3
Arizona by 4
New Orleans by 6
New England by 28 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 05:18 PM on October 25
Houston BY 7
Philadelphia BY 7
Chicago BY 7
Cincinnati BY 4
Seattle BY 4
Kansas City BY 14 LOCK
Washington BY 7
Pittsburgh BY 7
Carolina BY 3
Indianapolis BY 7
L.A. Chargers BY 4
San Francisco BY 3
New Orleans BY 7
New England BY 9 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 05:24 PM on October 25
Houston by 17
posted by tommytrump at 05:32 PM on October 25
All 3 Fla. QB's now Ersetzt:
- Bortles: benched
- Tannehill: hurt
- Fitzmagic: benched
posted by beaverboard at 05:36 PM on October 25
Houston by 3
Jacksonville by 3
Chicago by 7
Cincinnati by 6
Seattle by 3
Kansas City by 7 - LOCK
Washington by 3
Pittsburgh by 10 - LOCK
Baltimore by 3
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Rams by 7 - LOCK
Arizona by 3
New Orleans by 3
New England by 10 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 05:40 PM on October 25
The schedule above is incorrect. The Packers play the LA Rams not the Chargers.
posted by tron7 at 05:42 PM on October 25
Thanks, tron. Change my pick to LA Rams by 6.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:56 PM on October 25
Philadelphia by 17
N.Y. Jets by 4
Cincinnati by 10
Detroit by 4
Kansas City by 13
Washington by 20
Pittsburgh by 7
Carolina by 11
Oakland by 9
L.A. Rams by 8
San Francisco by 6
New Orleans by 2
New England by 30
posted by tommytrump at 06:52 PM on October 25
Thanks for the correction. It's fixed.
posted by rcade at 06:55 PM on October 25
The scoring now reflects your picks, which put you into second place with Truthhurts.
What happened to the Jags defense? I have sad.
posted by rcade at 06:59 PM on October 25
Thanks for fixing. As far as the Jags defense? I don't have a clue. And now this week we're missing 3 DB's (only Ramsey of top 4 and the other three are undrafted rookies/ oh my). I get the offensive problems (pun intended). Supposed number 1 receiver (Lee) out for the year in preseason. 3 LT's out (playing a backup RG who has never played LT), 2 of 3 RBs out, top 3 TE's out, and top 2 offensive lineman left aren't practicing because of injuries (so they can play on Sunday), and a QB who's trying to do to much, which always gets him trouble. Bortles is not the problem (though, he's not the answer either). Rodgers and Brees would struggle. This isn't supporting Bortles, just don't think he's "the" reason for the struggles.
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:20 PM on October 25
Got to get this done quick.
Dolphins are tired out by the swim across the Gulf Houston by 16 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 07:37 PM on October 25
Bortles: benched
He has already been unbenched and will start Sunday in London.
Bortles is playing badly, but he doesn't have much to throw to. Lee was lost for the entire season before the opener, leaving the hardly world-beating Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief, and we're on our fourth-string tight end. He also doesn't have Leonard Fournette giving defenses more to think about.
Miami by 3
posted by rcade at 08:05 PM on October 25
I know Im late but I would have gone Miami by 7 I didn't look at the score
posted by truthhurts at 08:40 PM on October 25
I haven't looked at the score, so I'm taking Miami by 3.
posted by grum@work at 09:09 PM on October 25
Philadelphia by 13
Chicago by 7
Tampa Bay by 6
Detroit by 7
Kansas City by 11
Washington by 7
Pittsburgh by 10
Carolina by 8
Oakland by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
Arizona by 14
New Orleans by 7
New England by 17
posted by grum@work at 09:12 PM on October 25
LOCK Houston by 9 LOCK
posted by bender at 12:37 PM on October 25