October 24, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 2: Rondo Expectorant Edition: There are only four national NBA games on the tube this week, beginning with my Dallas Mavericks on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pace Mannion leader out of the gate is (drum roll please) me! Howard_T is 6 back in second and GoYouColts and NoMich are 17 back in third. Make your picks and pour one for Rondo citrus soda, a drink brand that fortunately went out of business three decades before "Rondo hocks a loogie" became a sports headline.

This Week's Games

Dallas at Atlanta on ESPN (Wednesday)

Philadelphia at Milwaukee on ESPN (Wednesday)

Boston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)

Denver at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)



Last Week's Results

Boston 105, Philadelphia 87 (13 < 18 < 23)

Golden State 108, Oklahoma City 100 (6 < 8 < 10)

New Orleans 131, Houston 112 (13 < 19 < 25)

Phoenix 121, Dallas 100 (15 < 21 < 27)

Philadelphia 127, Chicago 108 (13 < 19 < 25)

Portland 128, L.A. Lakers 119 (6 < 9 < 12)

Toronto 113, Boston 101 (8 < 12 < 16)

Golden State 124, Utah 123 (1 < 1 < 1)

Houston 124, L.A. Lakers 115 (6 < 9 < 12)



Player Scores

bender's picks Boston by 11 [lock], 10 points

Golden State by 6, 8 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 3, 0 points

Toronto by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 5, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Boston by 6, 5 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

Phoenix by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 11, 5 points

L.A. Lakers by 5, 0 points

Boston by 2, 0 points

Golden State by 7, 5 points

Houston by 1, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Boston by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 12, 5 points

Houston by 11, 0 points

Phoenix by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 10, 0 points

Toronto by 9, 8 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Houston by 7, 8 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 8, 10 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Phoenix by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points

Toronto by 5, 5 points

Utah by 5, 0 points

Houston by 5, 5 points

rcade's picks Boston by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 10 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Dallas by 8, 0 points

Philadelphia by 16 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 4, 5 points

Boston by 8, 0 points

Golden State by 10, 5 points

Houston by 12 [lock], 16 points

scooby10672's picks Boston by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 5 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Portland by 3 [lock], 10 points

Toronto by 2, 5 points

Golden State by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Lakers by 2, 0 points

tron7's picks Boston by 7, 5 points

Golden State by 13, 5 points

Houston by 11, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14, 8 points

Portland by 10, 8 points

Toronto by 4, 5 points

Golden State by 3, 5 points

Houston by 4, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 8, 5 points

Golden State by 12 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 11 [lock], 10 points

Portland by 4, 5 points

Boston by 4, 0 points

Golden State by 6, 5 points

Houston by 7, 8 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 63 63 Howard_T 57 57 Goyoucolts 46 46 NoMich 46 46 Ufez Jones 43 43 tron7 41 41 scooby10672 35 35 bender 28 28

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 05:02 PM - 13 comments