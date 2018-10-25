October 24, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 2: Rondo Expectorant Edition: There are only four national NBA games on the tube this week, beginning with my Dallas Mavericks on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pace Mannion leader out of the gate is (drum roll please) me! Howard_T is 6 back in second and GoYouColts and NoMich are 17 back in third. Make your picks and pour one for Rondo citrus soda, a drink brand that fortunately went out of business three decades before "Rondo hocks a loogie" became a sports headline.
This Week's Games
Dallas at Atlanta on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at Milwaukee on ESPN (Wednesday)
Boston at Oklahoma City on TNT (Thursday)
Denver at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Last Week's Results
Boston 105, Philadelphia 87 (13 < 18 < 23)
Golden State 108, Oklahoma City 100 (6 < 8 < 10)
New Orleans 131, Houston 112 (13 < 19 < 25)
Phoenix 121, Dallas 100 (15 < 21 < 27)
Philadelphia 127, Chicago 108 (13 < 19 < 25)
Portland 128, L.A. Lakers 119 (6 < 9 < 12)
Toronto 113, Boston 101 (8 < 12 < 16)
Golden State 124, Utah 123 (1 < 1 < 1)
Houston 124, L.A. Lakers 115 (6 < 9 < 12)
Player Scores
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|rcade
|63
|63
|Howard_T
|57
|57
|Goyoucolts
|46
|46
|NoMich
|46
|46
|Ufez Jones
|43
|43
|tron7
|41
|41
|scooby10672
|35
|35
|bender
|28
|28
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:02 PM - 13 comments
Wednesday:
Mavs by 11
Fear the Deer by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:47 PM on October 24
Atlanta by 8
Milwaukee by 9
posted by NoMich at 04:59 PM on October 24
Hawks by 4
Philadelphia by 8 (slam)
Boston by 7
Denver by 8
posted by Goyoucolts at 05:07 PM on October 24
Dallas by 8
Milwaukee by 8
Oklahoma City by 3
L.A. Lakers by 6
Every season we play this I tell myself I'm going to pay more attention to back-to-back scheduling and road games ...
posted by rcade at 05:11 PM on October 24
WEDNESDAY
Atlanta by 8
Milwaukee by 9
THURSDAY
Boston by 8
Denver by 9
posted by NoMich at 05:15 PM on October 24
Howard and I are lucky. We've lived long enough to be familiar with both Rondo Hatton and Rondo Spat-on.
posted by beaverboard at 06:59 PM on October 24
Wednesday 10-24 Dallas by 4 SLAM Mil by 11
Thursday 10-25 Bos by 7 SLAM LAL by 5
posted by scooby10672 at 07:03 PM on October 24
Howard and I are lucky. We've lived long enough to be familiar with both Rondo Hatton and Rondo Spat-on
True, but I am not old enough to have been around at the publication in 1829 of Beethoven's Rondo in C major for piano and orchestra.
To continue with the picks for Thursday:
Celtics are still trying to get some cohesive play. Ball movement on Monday was good, resulting in a lot of open shots, but nothing would drop. I have to think that things will get better in a hurry. Boston by 8
Nuggets are quick and can score. Lakers have a lot of fight in them. Unfortunately the fight is with fists not basketball skills. Denver by 6
posted by Howard_T at 08:06 PM on October 24
ugh, that Mavs game was ugly. It takes a special kind of crap to lose after being up 51-25 in the 2nd.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:00 PM on October 24
Boston by 6
Denver by 5
posted by tron7 at 10:46 AM on October 25
Atlanta by 7 (Wednesday)
Milwaukee by 4 (Wednesday)
Boston by 7 (Thursday)
L.A. Lakers by 5 (Thursday)
posted by bender at 12:39 PM on October 25
Thursday:
Boston by 10
Denver by 15 (slam)
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:45 PM on October 25
2 NBA games on ESPN tonight, Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 and Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30. If these will be in the Pick'em, put me on the record as follows:
Mavericks seem to be a bit more organized in the early going. Dallas by 9
76ers are on the 2nd night of a back-to-back after an overtime loss in Detroit. Travel will make things tough. Milwaukee by 12 SLAM
posted by Howard_T at 02:13 PM on October 24