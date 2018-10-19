October 18, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 7: Paul Allen Memorial Edition:: The Denver Broncos visit the Arizona Cardinals tonight in a battle of underachievers. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em (accept no substitutes), Tron7 stays in first with 452 followed by me at 401 and Jagsnumberone at 397. Tron7 and Jagsnumberone also win the week, hanging up 94. Make your picks and throw back some authentic Washington hops for the savior of the Seahawks.
This Week's Games
Denver at Arizona on Fox (Thursday)
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13 (15 < 21 < 27)
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29 (3 < 5 < 7)
Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14 (17 < 24 < 31)
Seattle 27, Oakland 3 (17 < 24 < 31)
Miami 31, Chicago 28 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 27, Arizona 17 (7 < 10 < 13)
N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 33 (6 < 9 < 12)
Washington 23, Carolina 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Houston 20, Buffalo 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 23, Denver 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
Dallas 40, Jacksonville 7 (23 < 33 < 43)
Baltimore 21, Tennessee 0 (15 < 21 < 27)
New England 43, Kansas City 40 (2 < 3 < 4)
Green Bay 33, San Francisco 30 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 2, 8 points
Carolina by 5 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 1, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
bender's picks
Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Miami by 9 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
Indianapolis by 1, 0 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 1 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 9 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 8 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 8, 0 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 21 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 21 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 8 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Houston by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 8, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 8 points
Carolina by 5, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 5, 5 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 18, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Houston by 21, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 11, 5 points
Jacksonville by 12, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 0 points
New England by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 21, 5 points
tron7's picks
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 28 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
truthhurts's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 8, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|452
|94
|rcade
|401
|84
|jagsnumberone
|397
|94
|truthhurts
|381
|66
|bender
|349
|73
|cixelsyd
|348
|71
|Howard_T
|345
|51
|ic23b
|341
|60
|tahoemoj
|325
|68
|NoMich
|310
|58
|grum@work
|277
|40
|tommytrump
|275
|65
|9mmHeater
|226
|42
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|-14
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Denver by 14
posted by tommytrump at 02:12 PM on October 18
LOCK Denver by 11 LOCK
posted by bender at 02:41 PM on October 18
Denver by 4
L.A. Chargers by 7
New England by 4
Buffalo by 3
Miami by 7
Minnesota by 4
Philadelphia by 4
Cleveland by 3
Jacksonville by 4
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 7 LOCK
Dallas by 3
Kansas City by 7 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 02:44 PM on October 18
(Bob) Denver by 7
posted by NoMich at 02:55 PM on October 18
Denver by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:58 PM on October 18
Arizona by 7
posted by rcade at 03:25 PM on October 18
Denver by 10
L.A. Chargers by 6
New England by 7
Indianapolis by 7
Detroit by 7
Minnesota by 12
Philadelphia by 7
Cleveland by 3
Jacksonville by 9
New Orleans by 10
L.A. Rams by 17
Washington by 6
Kansas City by 13
Atlanta by 17
posted by grum@work at 04:13 PM on October 18
Arizona by 3
L.A. Chargers by 10
New England by 16
Indianapolis by 10 LOCK
Detroit by 6
Minnesota by 13
Philadelphia by 10
Tampa Bay by 6
Houston by 3
New Orleans by 9
L.A. Rams by 10
Dallas by 6
Kansas City by 5
Atlanta by 13 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 04:42 PM on October 18
Denver by 3
L.A. Chargers by 11 - LOCK
Chicago by 3
Indianapolis by 6 - LOCK
Miami by 3
N.Y. Jets by 3
Philadelphia by 6
Tampa Bay by 6
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 3
L.A. Rams by 10 - LOCK
Washington by 3
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK
Atlanta by 6
posted by tron7 at 05:06 PM on October 18
Cards by 5
Chargers by 10 LOCK
Bears by 3
Browns by 5
Lions by 8
Philly by 3
Indy by 10 LOCK
Vikings by 6
Texans by 2
Ravens by 5 LOCK
Dallas by 2 LOCK
Rams by 20 LOCK
KC by 3
Falcons by 9
posted by 9mmHeater at 05:21 PM on October 18
Denver by 3
posted by ic23b at 07:11 PM on October 18
Well I rode through the desert on a horse with no name...Oh! It was a Bronco, and it was a good ride.
Denver by 12
More later.
posted by Howard_T at 07:43 PM on October 18
Cardinals by 3
posted by truthhurts at 08:11 PM on October 18
Now for the rest.
L.A.Chargers by 17
New England by 7
Indianapolis by 6
Detroit by 7
Minnesota by 12
Philadelphia by 6
Tampa Bay by 3
Houston by 3
New Orleans by 10
L.A.Rams by 21 (LOCK)
Washington by 3
Kansas City by 10
Atlanta by 14
posted by ic23b at 08:38 PM on October 18
L.A. Chargers by 7
New England by 17
Indianapolis by 7
Detroit by 7
Minnesota by 7
Carolina by 7
Tampa Bay by 5
Jacksonville by 5
New Orleans by 17
L.A. Rams by 17
Dallas by 7
Kansas City by 7
Atlanta by 14
posted by tommytrump at 07:57 PM on October 19
NFL Pick em
Broncos by 3
posted by tron7 at 10:51 AM on October 18