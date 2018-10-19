October 18, 2018 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 7: Paul Allen Memorial Edition:: The Denver Broncos visit the Arizona Cardinals tonight in a battle of underachievers. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em (accept no substitutes), Tron7 stays in first with 452 followed by me at 401 and Jagsnumberone at 397. Tron7 and Jagsnumberone also win the week, hanging up 94. Make your picks and throw back some authentic Washington hops for the savior of the Seahawks.

This Week's Games

Denver at Arizona on Fox (Thursday)
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Chicago on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Detroit at Miami on Fox (Sunday)
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets on Fox (Sunday)
Carolina at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
New Orleans at Baltimore on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at San Francisco on CBS (Sunday)
Dallas at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Kansas City on NBC (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta on ESPN (Monday)

Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13 (15 < 21 < 27)
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29 (3 < 5 < 7)
Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14 (17 < 24 < 31)
Seattle 27, Oakland 3 (17 < 24 < 31)
Miami 31, Chicago 28 (2 < 3 < 4)
Minnesota 27, Arizona 17 (7 < 10 < 13)
N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 33 (6 < 9 < 12)
Washington 23, Carolina 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Houston 20, Buffalo 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Rams 23, Denver 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
Dallas 40, Jacksonville 7 (23 < 33 < 43)
Baltimore 21, Tennessee 0 (15 < 21 < 27)
New England 43, Kansas City 40 (2 < 3 < 4)
Green Bay 33, San Francisco 30 (2 < 3 < 4)

Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 2, 8 points
Carolina by 5 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 1, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 5 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 5, 0 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

bender's picks

Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
Miami by 9 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
Indianapolis by 1, 0 points
Carolina by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points

cixelsyd's picks

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 7, 0 points
Houston by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 9 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks

Tampa Bay by 14 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4 [lock], -10 points
Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 1 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

grum@work's picks

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 9 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Howard_T's picks

Philadelphia by 8, 5 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 8 points
Carolina by 17 [lock], -10 points
Oakland by 8, 0 points
Denver by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 21 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 16 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 21 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 4, 0 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 8 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Houston by 6, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 8, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 10, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 5, 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 8 points
Carolina by 5, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 5, 5 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Jets by 7 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Houston by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 3, 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
Chicago by 13 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Houston by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 18, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks

Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
Atlanta by 5, 10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 9, 0 points
Houston by 21, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 11, 5 points
Jacksonville by 12, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 0 points
New England by 8, 5 points
Green Bay by 21, 5 points

tron7's picks

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 28 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
New England by 3, 10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

truthhurts's picks

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 10, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 8, 8 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Standings

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
tron745294
rcade40184
jagsnumberone39794
truthhurts38166
bender34973
cixelsyd34871
Howard_T34551
ic23b34160
tahoemoj32568
NoMich31058
grum@work27740
tommytrump27565
9mmHeater22642
FLsportsman2080
holden1660
Goyoucolts122-14
Boaz800
rumple280

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 01:57 PM - 16 comments

NFL Pick em

Broncos by 3

posted by tron7 at 10:51 AM on October 18

Denver by 14

posted by tommytrump at 02:12 PM on October 18

LOCK Denver by 11 LOCK

posted by bender at 02:41 PM on October 18

Denver by 4

L.A. Chargers by 7

New England by 4

Buffalo by 3

Miami by 7

Minnesota by 4

Philadelphia by 4

Cleveland by 3

Jacksonville by 4

New Orleans by 7 LOCK

L.A. Rams by 7 LOCK

Dallas by 3

Kansas City by 7 LOCK

Atlanta by 4

posted by cixelsyd at 02:44 PM on October 18

(Bob) Denver by 7

posted by NoMich at 02:55 PM on October 18

Denver by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:58 PM on October 18

Arizona by 7

posted by rcade at 03:25 PM on October 18

Denver by 10
L.A. Chargers by 6
New England by 7
Indianapolis by 7
Detroit by 7
Minnesota by 12
Philadelphia by 7
Cleveland by 3
Jacksonville by 9
New Orleans by 10
L.A. Rams by 17
Washington by 6
Kansas City by 13
Atlanta by 17

posted by grum@work at 04:13 PM on October 18

Arizona by 3

L.A. Chargers by 10

New England by 16

Indianapolis by 10 LOCK

Detroit by 6

Minnesota by 13

Philadelphia by 10

Tampa Bay by 6

Houston by 3

New Orleans by 9

L.A. Rams by 10

Dallas by 6

Kansas City by 5

Atlanta by 13 LOCK

posted by tahoemoj at 04:42 PM on October 18

Denver by 3
L.A. Chargers by 11 - LOCK
Chicago by 3
Indianapolis by 6 - LOCK
Miami by 3
N.Y. Jets by 3
Philadelphia by 6
Tampa Bay by 6
Jacksonville by 3
Baltimore by 3
L.A. Rams by 10 - LOCK
Washington by 3
Kansas City by 10 - LOCK
Atlanta by 6

posted by tron7 at 05:06 PM on October 18

Cards by 5

Chargers by 10 LOCK

Bears by 3

Browns by 5

Lions by 8

Philly by 3

Indy by 10 LOCK

Vikings by 6

Texans by 2

Ravens by 5 LOCK

Dallas by 2 LOCK

Rams by 20 LOCK

KC by 3

Falcons by 9

posted by 9mmHeater at 05:21 PM on October 18

Denver by 3

posted by ic23b at 07:11 PM on October 18

Well I rode through the desert on a horse with no name...Oh! It was a Bronco, and it was a good ride.

Denver by 12

More later.

posted by Howard_T at 07:43 PM on October 18

Cardinals by 3

posted by truthhurts at 08:11 PM on October 18

Now for the rest.

L.A.Chargers by 17

New England by 7

Indianapolis by 6

Detroit by 7

Minnesota by 12

Philadelphia by 6

Tampa Bay by 3

Houston by 3

New Orleans by 10

L.A.Rams by 21 (LOCK)

Washington by 3

Kansas City by 10

Atlanta by 14

posted by ic23b at 08:38 PM on October 18

L.A. Chargers by 7

New England by 17

Indianapolis by 7

Detroit by 7

Minnesota by 7

Carolina by 7

Tampa Bay by 5

Jacksonville by 5

New Orleans by 17

L.A. Rams by 17

Dallas by 7

Kansas City by 7

Atlanta by 14

posted by tommytrump at 07:57 PM on October 19

