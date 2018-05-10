October 04, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 5: First Down Browns Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight when the Colts visit the Patriots. In our contest, Tron7 stays in first at 268, followed by me quite a way back at 245. Truthhurts breaks into the top three at 240. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 94. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Indianapolis at New England on Fox (Thursday)

Tennessee at Buffalo (Sunday)

Miami at Cincinnati (Sunday)

Baltimore at Cleveland (Sunday)

Green Bay at Detroit (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Kansas City (Sunday)

Denver at N.Y. Jets (Sunday)

Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Carolina (Sunday)

Oakland at L.A. Chargers (Sunday)

Minnesota at Philadelphia (Sunday)

Arizona at San Francisco (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Seattle (Sunday)

Dallas at Houston (Sunday)

Washington at New Orleans (Monday)



Last Week's Results

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31 (5 < 7 < 9)

Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36 (1 < 1 < 1)

Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10 (27 < 38 < 49)

Dallas 26, Detroit 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0 (15 < 22 < 29)

Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23 (2 < 3 < 4)

Houston 37, Indianapolis 34 (2 < 3 < 4)

New England 38, Miami 7 (22 < 31 < 40)

Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12 (13 < 19 < 25)

Oakland 45, Cleveland 42 (2 < 3 < 4)

Seattle 20, Arizona 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18 (10 < 15 < 20)

L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27 (1 < 2 < 3)

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 14 (8 < 12 < 16)

Kansas City 27, Denver 23 (3 < 4 < 5)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Miami by 2, 0 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

Cincinnati by 13, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 15 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 5 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points



bender's picks L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 9 [lock], -10 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 5, 5 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 4, 5 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 3, 10 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points



FLsportsman's picks Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 8 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

New England by 3 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 10 points

Seattle by 10, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Denver by 7, 0 points



grum@work's picks L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

Houston by 11, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 9, 5 points

Oakland by 6, 5 points

Arizona by 9, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 8, 0 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points



Howard_T's picks L.A. Rams by 8, 8 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 10, 5 points

Dallas by 14, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 20 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 8, 5 points

New England by 4, 5 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 19, 5 points

Arizona by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 21 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17, 0 points

Houston by 3, 10 points

New England by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 23, 8 points

Oakland by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 12, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Green Bay by 10, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

New England by 14 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points

Oakland by 4, 8 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points



NoMich's picks L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 5, 0 points

Chicago by 8, 5 points

Detroit by 5, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

New England by 5, 5 points

Jacksonville by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 5, 5 points

Seattle by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 5, 8 points



rcade's picks L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 10 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points



tahoemoj's picks L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 8, 0 points

Miami by 13, 0 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 14, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Minnesota by 11, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 14, 5 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

New England by 17, 5 points

Jacksonville by 14, 8 points

Cleveland by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 17, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 17, 5 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 17, 5 points



tron7's picks L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 3, 8 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

New England by 3, 5 points

Jacksonville by 11 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 8 points

