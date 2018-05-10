October 04, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 5: First Down Browns Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight when the Colts visit the Patriots. In our contest, Tron7 stays in first at 268, followed by me quite a way back at 245. Truthhurts breaks into the top three at 240. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 94. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Indianapolis at New England on Fox (Thursday)
Tennessee at Buffalo (Sunday)
Miami at Cincinnati (Sunday)
Baltimore at Cleveland (Sunday)
Green Bay at Detroit (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Kansas City (Sunday)
Denver at N.Y. Jets (Sunday)
Atlanta at Pittsburgh (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Carolina (Sunday)
Oakland at L.A. Chargers (Sunday)
Minnesota at Philadelphia (Sunday)
Arizona at San Francisco (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Seattle (Sunday)
Dallas at Houston (Sunday)
Washington at New Orleans (Monday)
Last Week's Results
L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31 (5 < 7 < 9)
Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36 (1 < 1 < 1)
Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10 (27 < 38 < 49)
Dallas 26, Detroit 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0 (15 < 22 < 29)
Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23 (2 < 3 < 4)
Houston 37, Indianapolis 34 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 38, Miami 7 (22 < 31 < 40)
Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12 (13 < 19 < 25)
Oakland 45, Cleveland 42 (2 < 3 < 4)
Seattle 20, Arizona 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18 (10 < 15 < 20)
L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27 (1 < 2 < 3)
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 14 (8 < 12 < 16)
Kansas City 27, Denver 23 (3 < 4 < 5)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Miami by 2, 0 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
Cincinnati by 13, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 15 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 5 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Cleveland by 8 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 2, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
bender's picks
L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 5, 5 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9 [lock], -10 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 3, 10 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points
FLsportsman's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
New England by 3 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 10 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Denver by 7, 0 points
grum@work's picks
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
Houston by 11, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 9, 5 points
Oakland by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 8, 0 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
L.A. Rams by 8, 8 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 10, 5 points
Dallas by 14, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 20 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 8, 5 points
New England by 4, 5 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 19, 5 points
Arizona by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 21 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
L.A. Rams by 10, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17, 0 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
New England by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 23, 8 points
Oakland by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 12, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Green Bay by 10, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points
New England by 14 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 17 [lock], 16 points
Oakland by 4, 8 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
NoMich's picks
L.A. Rams by 11 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Chicago by 8, 5 points
Detroit by 5, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
New England by 5, 5 points
Jacksonville by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 5, 5 points
Seattle by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 11 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 5, 8 points
rcade's picks
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 10 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
tahoemoj's picks
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 8, 0 points
Miami by 13, 0 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], 16 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 14, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Minnesota by 11, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 14, 5 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
New England by 17, 5 points
Jacksonville by 14, 8 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 17, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 17, 5 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Kansas City by 17, 5 points
tron7's picks
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
New England by 3, 5 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 8 points
truthhurts's picks
L.A. Rams by 7, 10 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Chicago by 8, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 10, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 8, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|268
|86
|rcade
|245
|70
|truthhurts
|240
|75
|jagsnumberone
|222
|94
|ic23b
|222
|68
|bender
|221
|45
|cixelsyd
|216
|75
|Howard_T
|209
|70
|NoMich
|196
|73
|tahoemoj
|187
|71
|grum@work
|164
|71
|holden
|158
|0
|tommytrump
|157
|48
|9mmHeater
|136
|31
|FLsportsman
|128
|56
|Boaz
|80
|0
|Goyoucolts
|78
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
NE by 14 LOCK
posted by truthhurts at 03:09 PM on October 04
Patriots are becoming whole again; Colts' injury report is grim. Belichick loves to beat on the Colts. It could be ugly. New England by 18 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 03:38 PM on October 04
NE by 13 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 03:56 PM on October 04
The Capt. Andrew Luck twit page is not predicting glorious victory in the upcoming battle. Or even combat readiness.
posted by beaverboard at 04:47 PM on October 04
New England by 7 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 05:41 PM on October 04
New England by 16 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 05:47 PM on October 04
NE by 12
posted by NoMich at 06:08 PM on October 04
NE by 13 (lock)
posted by grum@work at 06:15 PM on October 04
New England by 10 <-- lock
posted by rcade at 06:40 PM on October 04
New England by 24
posted by tommytrump at 07:08 PM on October 04
Indy by 3
posted by 9mmHeater at 07:43 PM on October 04
Pats by 10
posted by holden at 07:49 PM on October 04
New England by 17
posted by ic23b at 08:13 PM on October 04
I'm not sure if the game has started yet or not, but I'll put in a pick anyway.
LOCK New England by 14 LOCK
posted by bender at 08:34 PM on October 04
Buffalo by 4
Cincinnati by 15
Cleveland by 4
Green Bay by 1
Kansas City by 9
Denver by 8
Atlanta by 12
Carolina by 5
Oakland by 7
Minnesota by 13
San Francisco by 2
L.A. Rams by 15
Houston by 13
New Orleans by 9
posted by tommytrump at 09:05 PM on October 04
Tennessee by 6
Cincinnati by 11
Baltimore by 9
Green Bay by 13
Kansas City by 13
Denver by 6
Pittsburgh by 6
Carolina by 9
L.A. Chargers by 8
Philadelphia by 3
Arizona by 7
L.A. Rams by 14
Dallas by 3
New Orleans by 12
posted by grum@work at 09:43 PM on October 04
Now the rest of my picks:
Tennessee by 14
Cincinnati by by 12
Baltimore by 3
My poor Detroit Lions by 3
Kansas City by 6
Denver by 17
Pittsburgh by 4
Carolina by 7
L.A.Chargers by 12
Philadelphia by 2
San Francisco by 10
L.A. Rams by 6
Houston by 14
New Orleans by 12
posted by ic23b at 09:48 PM on October 04
For the NFL pick 'em. New England by 17 and LOCK it
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:26 PM on October 04