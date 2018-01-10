September 27, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 4: Buffalo Did What Edition: Week 4 begins with a doozy of a Thursday night game in Vikings/Rams. In our pick 'em contest Tron7 takes the lead with 182, Bender drops to second with 176 and I hold onto third at 175. Truthhurt wins the week with 52. Make your picks and have a good thought for Old Man Gruden.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at L.A. Rams on Fox (Thursday)

Cincinnati at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)

Cleveland at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)

Kansas City at Denver on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17 (3 < 4 < 5)

New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37 (4 < 6 < 8)

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27 (8 < 11 < 14)

Miami 28, Oakland 20 (6 < 8 < 10)

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6 (15 < 21 < 27)

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16 (3 < 4 < 5)

Washington 31, Green Bay 17 (10 < 14 < 18)

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21 (7 < 10 < 13)

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6 (2 < 3 < 4)

Baltimore 27, Denver 14 (9 < 13 < 17)

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22 (3 < 5 < 7)

L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23 (8 < 12 < 16)

Chicago 16, Arizona 14 (1 < 2 < 3)

Seattle 24, Dallas 13 (8 < 11 < 14)

Detroit 26, New England 10 (11 < 16 < 21)

Pittsburgh 30, Tampa Bay 27 (2 < 3 < 4)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Denver by 2, 0 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 11 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

New England by 1, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points



bender's picks Cleveland by 7 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 7, 0 points

Baltimore by 2, 5 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

New England by 5, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 12 [lock], -10 points



Boaz's picks N.Y. Jets by 20, 0 points

Atlanta by 14, 0 points

Kansas City by 14, 8 points

Miami by 7, 8 points

Minnesota by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 17, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10, 0 points

Jacksonville by 13, 0 points

Denver by 14, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 21, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points



cixelsyd's picks N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Miami by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points



Goyoucolts's picks Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 8 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 9, 0 points

Denver by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 8 points

Chicago by 9, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points



holden's picks Cleveland by 3, 8 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 14, 8 points

Miami by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 20 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 10, 8 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points



Howard_T's picks N.Y. Jets by 11 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10, 5 points

Kansas City by 8, 8 points

Miami by 12, 5 points

Minnesota by 18 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 11, 0 points

Carolina by 10, 10 points

Jacksonville by 9, 0 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 8 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

New England by 16 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 17, 0 points



ic23b's picks Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 28 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 21 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 7, 8 points

Jacksonville by 12 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 8 points

Chicago by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks Cleveland by 2, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 8 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 8 points

Chicago by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points



NoMich's picks Cleveland by 4, 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 8, 8 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Cincinnati by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Denver by 4, 0 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 16 points

New England by 12 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points



rcade's picks Cleveland by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 5 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 10 points



tahoemoj's picks Cleveland by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 13, 0 points

Kansas City by 10, 8 points

Miami by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 13, 8 points

Chicago by 14, 5 points

Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points



tommytrump's picks Cleveland by 11, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 0 points

San Francisco by 5, 0 points

Miami by 2, 5 points

Minnesota by 17, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

Cincinnati by 5, 0 points

Jacksonville by 18, 0 points

Denver by 1, 0 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Chicago by 1, 8 points

Seattle by 8, 8 points

New England by 15, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 21, 0 points



tron7's picks Cleveland by 3, 8 points

Atlanta by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 3, 8 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

New England by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points

