September 27, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 4: Buffalo Did What Edition: Week 4 begins with a doozy of a Thursday night game in Vikings/Rams. In our pick 'em contest Tron7 takes the lead with 182, Bender drops to second with 176 and I hold onto third at 175. Truthhurt wins the week with 52. Make your picks and have a good thought for Old Man Gruden.
This Week's Games
Minnesota at L.A. Rams on Fox (Thursday)
Cincinnati at Atlanta on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Chicago on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Green Bay on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Tennessee on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Indianapolis on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville on Fox (Sunday)
Cleveland at Oakland on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)
Kansas City at Denver on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17 (3 < 4 < 5)
New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37 (4 < 6 < 8)
Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27 (8 < 11 < 14)
Miami 28, Oakland 20 (6 < 8 < 10)
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6 (15 < 21 < 27)
Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16 (3 < 4 < 5)
Washington 31, Green Bay 17 (10 < 14 < 18)
Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21 (7 < 10 < 13)
Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6 (2 < 3 < 4)
Baltimore 27, Denver 14 (9 < 13 < 17)
N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22 (3 < 5 < 7)
L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23 (8 < 12 < 16)
Chicago 16, Arizona 14 (1 < 2 < 3)
Seattle 24, Dallas 13 (8 < 11 < 14)
Detroit 26, New England 10 (11 < 16 < 21)
Pittsburgh 30, Tampa Bay 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Denver by 2, 0 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 11 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
New England by 1, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
bender's picks
Cleveland by 7 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 2, 5 points
Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
New England by 5, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 12 [lock], -10 points
Boaz's picks
N.Y. Jets by 20, 0 points
Atlanta by 14, 0 points
Kansas City by 14, 8 points
Miami by 7, 8 points
Minnesota by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 17, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13, 0 points
Denver by 14, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 21, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Miami by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 9 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 8 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 8 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
Denver by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 8 points
Chicago by 9, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
holden's picks
Cleveland by 3, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 14, 8 points
Miami by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 20 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 10, 8 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
N.Y. Jets by 11 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10, 5 points
Kansas City by 8, 8 points
Miami by 12, 5 points
Minnesota by 18 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 11, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 10 points
Jacksonville by 9, 0 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 8 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
New England by 16 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 17, 0 points
ic23b's picks
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 28 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 21 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 7, 8 points
Jacksonville by 12 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 8 points
Chicago by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Cleveland by 2, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 8 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10, 8 points
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Cleveland by 4, 10 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Kansas City by 8, 8 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Cincinnati by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 0 points
Denver by 4, 0 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 16 points
New England by 12 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
rcade's picks
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 5 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Cleveland by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 13, 0 points
Kansas City by 10, 8 points
Miami by 6, 8 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13, 8 points
Chicago by 14, 5 points
Dallas by 12 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 8, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Cleveland by 11, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
San Francisco by 5, 0 points
Miami by 2, 5 points
Minnesota by 17, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
Cincinnati by 5, 0 points
Jacksonville by 18, 0 points
Denver by 1, 0 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Chicago by 1, 8 points
Seattle by 8, 8 points
New England by 15, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 21, 0 points
tron7's picks
Cleveland by 3, 8 points
Atlanta by 4, 0 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 3, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
New England by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 16 points
Miami by 10, 8 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 17, 0 points
Carolina by 10, 10 points
Jacksonville by 14 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 8 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
New England by 10 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|182
|42
|bender
|176
|27
|rcade
|175
|40
|truthhurts
|165
|52
|holden
|158
|49
|ic23b
|154
|26
|cixelsyd
|141
|6
|Howard_T
|139
|21
|jagsnumberone
|128
|29
|NoMich
|123
|34
|tahoemoj
|116
|9
|tommytrump
|109
|31
|9mmHeater
|105
|31
|grum@work
|93
|-4
|Boaz
|80
|31
|Goyoucolts
|78
|10
|FLsportsman
|72
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
NFL pick em for tonight (as I might not be able to enter my picks if the thread comes out later than now):
Los Angeles by 13 (bold=lock, as usual)
posted by grum@work at 04:26 PM on September 27
I'm finishing the player scores and standings.
Rams by 13 <-- lock
Atlanta by 3
Chicago by 3
Dallas by 4
Green Bay by 7
Philadelphia by 7
Houston by 3
New England by 3
Jacksonville by 7
Cleveland by 3
Seattle by 7
New Orleans by 3
L.A. Chargers by 10 <-- lock
Pittsburgh by 3
Kansas City by 6
posted by rcade at 05:14 PM on September 27
LA Rams by 11
posted by NoMich at 05:17 PM on September 27
L.A. Rams by 13 LOCK
Atlanta by 4
Tampa Bay by 4
Dallas by 4
Green Bay by 7
Philadelphia by 3
Indianapolis by 6
Miami by 4
Jacksonville by 7
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 7
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
L.A. Chargers by 9 LOCK
Baltimore by 4
Kansas City by 6 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 05:34 PM on September 27
-4!
That's gotta be a record, right?
posted by grum@work at 06:22 PM on September 27
LA Rams by 3
Cincinnati by 3
Chicago by 6
Detroit by 4
Green Bay by 10
Philadelphia by 7
Houston by 6 LOCK
New England by 14 LOCK
Jacksonville by 17 LOCK
Oakland by 4
Seattle by 7 LOCK
New Orleans by 3
LA Chargers by 14 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 4
Kansas City by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:33 PM on September 27
L.A. Rams by 10
Atlanta by 3
Chicago by 4
Detroit by 3
Green Bay by 6
Philadelphia by 17
Houston by 3
New England by 6
Jacksonville by 23
Oakland by 7
Seattle by 3
New Orleans by 3
L.A.Chargers by 12
Pittsburgh by 3
Kansas City by 10
posted by ic23b at 06:40 PM on September 27
Rams by 7
posted by truthhurts at 06:43 PM on September 27
Minnesota by 11
posted by tommytrump at 06:53 PM on September 27
Did I really score 0 last week? Not questioning the scoring cause I'm not getting a migraine trying to figure it on my own, and thankful for, Rcade, doing the scoring & hosting this.
Just curious is all. I know I didn't do well but 0? Dang.
Be back to post picks.
Thx
posted by 9mmHeater at 07:09 PM on September 27
-4! That's gotta be a record, right?
I know for sure that it's a pretty badass score.
L.A. Rams by 10 LOCK
Cincinnati by 6
Tampa Bay by 4
Dallas by 4
Green Bay by 8 LOCK
Philadelphia by 6
Indianapolis by 8
Miami by 13
Jacksonville by 14 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
Arizona by 3
New Orleans by 7
L.A. Chargers by 4 LOCK
Baltimore by 3
Kansas City by 14
posted by tahoemoj at 07:20 PM on September 27
Did I really score 0 last week?
I was still compiling scores this evening. It's complete now.
posted by rcade at 07:22 PM on September 27
LOCK LA Rams by 4 LOCK
posted by bender at 07:49 PM on September 27
Let me get the Thursday pick in now, and the rest will follow later.
The horny helmets clash; goat or fierce Norseman? The goat is in its own pen, and it would be a long sail for a longboat. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 8.
posted by Howard_T at 07:51 PM on September 27
Los Angeles by 13 (made pick in yesterday's huddle)
Atlanta by 6
Tampa Bay by 7
Detroit by 9
Green Bay by 10
Philadelphia by 9
Houston by 11
New England by 17
Jacksonville by 9
Oakland by 6
Arizona by 9
New Orleans by 14
L.A. Chargers by 9
Pittsburgh by 8
Kansas City by 13
posted by grum@work at 10:42 PM on September 27
Never know if missing every Thursday game thus far meant anything. I doubt it. Okay, time for some Southern Lady Luck. If I can find one.
Fish by 2
Texans by 8
Bengals by 13
Packers by 4
Lions by 6
Jags by 15 LOCK
Bears by 5 Lock
Philly by 8 Lock
Cards by 7
Browns by 8 Lock
Chargers by 5
Giants by 2
Ravens by 7
Broncos by 3
posted by 9mmHeater at 07:23 AM on September 29
And thx, for the reply, Rcade. I'll try to be a bit more patient in the future.
posted by 9mmHeater at 07:24 AM on September 29
Atlanta by 6
Tampa Bay by 6
Detroit by 6
Green Bay by 14
Philadelphia by 6
Houston by 6
New England by 17
Jacksonville by 14
Cleveland by 4
Seattle by 17
New Orleans by 6
L.A. Chargers by 17
Baltimore by 6
Kansas City by 17
posted by tommytrump at 11:33 AM on September 29
Cincinnati at Atlanta Falcons by 4
Tampa Bay at Chicago Bears by 8
Detroit at Dallas Cowboys by 6
Buffalo at Green Bay Packers by 14 LOCK
Philadelphia at Tennessee Eagles by 6
Houston at Indianapolis Colts by 10
Miami at New England Patriots by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars by 10 LOCK
Cleveland at Oakland Browns by 4
Seattle at Arizona Seahawks by 10
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants Giants by 7
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers Chargers by 17 LOCK
Baltimore at Pittsburgh Ravens by 7
Kansas City at Denver Chiefs by 8
posted by truthhurts at 05:40 PM on September 29
LOCK L.A. Rams by 4 LOCK
Atlanta by 3
Chicago by 3
LOCK Dallas by 12 LOCK
Green Bay by 5
Philadelphia by 4
LOCK Indianapolis by 9 LOCK
New England by 6
Jacksonville by 7
Oakland by 5
Arizona by 4
New Orleans by 4
San Francisco by 5
Pittsburgh by 3
Kansas City by 7
posted by bender at 10:51 PM on September 29
Sneaking the rest of my picks in while biting my fingernails watching Penn State vs Ohio State. The Thursday pick was recorded previously, and the billy goats didn't let me down. Here are the rest.
Cincinnati by 6
Because Da Bears. Chicago by 10
Back to earth for Matt Patricia Dallas by 14
Can it happen again? Nah Green Bay by 17 LOCK
Another member of the Belichick coaching tree doesn't bud. Philadelphia by 20 LOCK
Picking Texans because I simply hate the Irsay family. Houston by 8
I have little faith in this one, but I'm going with my homies. New England by 4
Please don't do it to me again, dog-ass Jets. Jacksonville by 13 LOCK
Once per season is enough. Oakland by 19
The rainy Northwest vs the desert Southwest. I'll stay dry. Arizona by 10
Could there be a shootout in the Meadowlands? New Orleans by 6
No Jimmies on this dessert. Los Angeles (American Conference) by 13
Nothing much to say about this one. Pittsburgh by 16 LOCK
The Denver fans love their Broncos, but all that I met are not optimistic. Kansas City by 21 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 11:03 PM on September 29
LA Rams by 11 <<< nailed that one on Thursday
Atlanta by 5
Chicago by 8
Detroit by 5
Green Bay by 6
Philadelphia by 7
Indianapolis by 6
New England by 5
Jacksonville by 12
Oakland by 5
Seattle by 8
New Orleans by 6
L.A. Chargers by 11
Baltimore by 6
Kansas City by 5
posted by NoMich at 10:02 AM on September 30
Cincinnati by 3
Tampa Bay by 10 - LOCK
Dallas by 3
Green Bay by 10
Philadelphia by 7
Indianapolis by 7
New England by 3 - LOCK
Jacksonville by 7 - LOCK
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 10
New Orleans by 7
Los Angeles Chargers by 3
Pittsburgh by 7
Denver by 7
posted by FLsportsman at 11:59 AM on September 30
And thx, for the reply, Rcade. I'll try to be a bit more patient in the future.
That's alright. I need to get back to posting the weeks' update on Wednesdays.
posted by rcade at 11:59 AM on September 30
After this Bucs game I'll go back to picking against them to give them a bit of luck, or at least for me to feel better about being blown out.
(Though, Jameis Winston will be as starting QB next week!)
posted by FLsportsman at 02:42 PM on September 30
Wow... will it be Bears +40? :'(
posted by FLsportsman at 03:04 PM on September 30
NFL Pick em:
Los Angeles Rams by 10 - LOCK
Cincinnati by 3
Tampa Bay by 6
Dallas by 3
Green Bay by 10 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 7
Indianapolis by 3
New England by 3
Jacksonville by 11 - LOCK
Oakland by 3
Seattle by 10 - LOCK
New Orleans by 6
Los Angeles Chargers by 10
Pittsburgh by 3
Kansas City by 3
posted by tron7 at 02:56 PM on September 27