September 20, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 3: FitzMagic Stay Humble Edition: Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with the New York Jets visiting the feisty but winless Cleveland Browns. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, bender leads with 149 (after a week-high score of 87) followed by tron7 at 140 and rcade and cixelsyd at 135. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland on NFL (Thursday)

New Orleans at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

San Francisco at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Miami on CBS (Sunday)

Buffalo at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Cincinnati at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Houston on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)

Dallas at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)

New England at Detroit on NBC (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23 (8 < 11 < 14)

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20 (8 < 11 < 14)

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29 (tie)

Tennessee 20, Houston 17 (2 < 3 < 4)

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18 (2 < 3 < 4)

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12 (6 < 8 < 10)

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37 (3 < 5 < 7)

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21 (4 < 6 < 8)

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9 (8 < 12 < 16)

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0 (24 < 34 < 44)

San Francisco 30, Detroit 27 (2 < 3 < 4)

Denver 20, Oakland 19 (1 < 1 < 1)

Jacksonville 31, New England 20 (8 < 11 < 14)

Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13 (5 < 7 < 9)

Chicago 24, Seattle 17 (5 < 7 < 9)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Washington by 2, 0 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 5 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

New England by 10, 0 points

Denver by 2, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 8 points

Chicago by 5, 8 points



bender's picks Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 7, 10 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 4, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 5, 10 points

Tampa Bay by 7, 8 points

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 8, 5 points

Denver by 9 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 3, 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Washington by 5, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points



FLsportsman's picks Carolina by 7, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14, 0 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 14, 5 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7, 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



Goyoucolts's picks Baltimore by 4 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 7 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Chargers by 21 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 4 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 12 [lock], 16 points

N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points



grum@work's picks Baltimore by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 8, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

New England by 11 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points



holden's picks Atlanta by 6, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Denver by 7, 5 points

Jacksonville by 7, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points

Chicago by 7, 10 points



Howard_T's picks Baltimore by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 22 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 23 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Washington by 14, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 9, 8 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Denver by 10, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 9, 0 points

Chicago by 15 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Baltimore by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 8 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 17 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 4, 8 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 2, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Atlanta by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 22 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points



NoMich's picks Atlanta by 6, 8 points

Buffalo by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 5, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 5, 10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 4, 5 points

Dallas by 4, 5 points

Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Baltimore by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 4, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 10 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 8 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 7, 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks Cincinnati by 2, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 30 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 8, 0 points

Miami by 7, 8 points

Kansas City by 3, 8 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 12, 5 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Jacksonville by 4, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

Chicago by 10, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Cincinnati by 5, 5 points

Atlanta by 14, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 28, 5 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Cleveland by 19, 0 points

Miami by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 11, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 12, 5 points

San Francisco by 14, 5 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

New England by 9, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 13, 0 points



tron7's picks Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Houston by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 10 points

Denver by 10, 5 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

