September 20, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 3: FitzMagic Stay Humble Edition: Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with the New York Jets visiting the feisty but winless Cleveland Browns. In the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em, bender leads with 149 (after a week-high score of 87) followed by tron7 at 140 and rcade and cixelsyd at 135. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland on NFL (Thursday)
New Orleans at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
San Francisco at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Miami on CBS (Sunday)
Buffalo at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Cincinnati at Carolina on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Houston on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Arizona on Fox (Sunday)
Dallas at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Detroit on NBC (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23 (8 < 11 < 14)
Atlanta 31, Carolina 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20 (8 < 11 < 14)
Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29 (tie)
Tennessee 20, Houston 17 (2 < 3 < 4)
New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18 (2 < 3 < 4)
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12 (6 < 8 < 10)
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37 (3 < 5 < 7)
Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21 (4 < 6 < 8)
Indianapolis 21, Washington 9 (8 < 12 < 16)
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0 (24 < 34 < 44)
San Francisco 30, Detroit 27 (2 < 3 < 4)
Denver 20, Oakland 19 (1 < 1 < 1)
Jacksonville 31, New England 20 (8 < 11 < 14)
Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Chicago 24, Seattle 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Washington by 2, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 5 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 5 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 8, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
New England by 10, 0 points
Denver by 2, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 8 points
Chicago by 5, 8 points
bender's picks
Cincinnati by 13 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 7, 10 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 4, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 5, 10 points
Tampa Bay by 7, 8 points
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 8, 5 points
Denver by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 3, 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Washington by 5, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
FLsportsman's picks
Carolina by 7, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14, 0 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 14, 5 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 7, 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Baltimore by 4 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 7 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 21 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 4 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Jets by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 3 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 12 [lock], 16 points
N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points
grum@work's picks
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 8, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
New England by 11 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
holden's picks
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 20 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Denver by 7, 5 points
Jacksonville by 7, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
Chicago by 7, 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Baltimore by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 22 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 23 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Washington by 14, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 9, 8 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Denver by 10, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 0 points
Chicago by 15 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Baltimore by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 4, 8 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 2, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 22 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
Buffalo by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 5, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 5, 10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
Dallas by 4, 5 points
Chicago by 10 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Baltimore by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 4, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 7, 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Cincinnati by 2, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 30 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 8, 0 points
Miami by 7, 8 points
Kansas City by 3, 8 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
Washington by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 12, 5 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 4, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Chicago by 10, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Cincinnati by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 14, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 28, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Cleveland by 19, 0 points
Miami by 7, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 11, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 12, 5 points
San Francisco by 14, 5 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
New England by 9, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 13, 0 points
tron7's picks
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Houston by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 10 points
Denver by 10, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
truthhurts's picks
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Jets by 10, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Washington by 8 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 4, 8 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|bender
|149
|87
|tron7
|140
|65
|rcade
|135
|73
|cixelsyd
|135
|61
|ic23b
|128
|36
|Howard_T
|118
|61
|truthhurts
|113
|53
|holden
|109
|58
|tahoemoj
|107
|69
|jagsnumberone
|99
|54
|grum@work
|97
|46
|NoMich
|89
|48
|tommytrump
|78
|43
|9mmHeater
|74
|36
|FLsportsman
|72
|10
|Goyoucolts
|68
|38
|Boaz
|49
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
I'm going with Cleveland by 4, but please do not lock that one. Please
(hmmm...bold from previous reply not closed out yet)
posted by NoMich at 10:15 AM on September 20
Whatever my actual score is so far, I'm 2-0 on Thursday Night Lox (TM)--both inside the margin--so send a tray of bagels to Cleveland and give me
LOCK Cleveland by 7 LOCK
Let's open those victory fridges!
posted by bender at 10:40 AM on September 20
The very first Monday Night Football game was Jets vs. Browns in 1970. In Cleveland. On Sept 21st no less. I remember watching it as an impressionable high school boy.
I think Meredith and Cosell were both well oiled by game time (they had an able straight man in Keith Jackson). Meredith was doing OK until he discovered that the Browns had a receiver named Fair Hooker. That blew the lid off the sugar jar.
posted by beaverboard at 10:58 AM on September 20
SpoFi is now operating on Michael Avenatti autobold. I could get used to that...if I had the right clientele.
posted by beaverboard at 10:59 AM on September 20
Jets by 6
posted by truthhurts at 01:08 PM on September 20
Jets by 10
Not locked.
Weird.
posted by cixelsyd at 01:27 PM on September 20
Cleveland by 11 no lock.
posted by tommytrump at 01:34 PM on September 20
Jets by 3
Not locked!
Edit: I think I fixed it!
posted by grum@work at 02:09 PM on September 20
Scoring should be fixed on locked games.
posted by rcade at 02:35 PM on September 20
I'm not sure why you think KC is playing twice, but it's Tampa Bay in the Monday Night game.
N.Y. Jets by 3
Atlanta by 6
Kansas City by 3
Oakland by 7
Minnesota by 14
Philadelphia by 3
Green Bay by 13
Cincinnati by 6
Jacksonville by 9
Denver by 6
Houston by 7
L.A. Rams by 9
Chicago by 9
Dallas b3
New England by 14
Kansas City Tampa Bay by 7
posted by grum@work at 02:35 PM on September 20
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland on NFL (Thursday) Jets by 20
New Orleans at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday) Atlanta by 14
San Francisco at Kansas City on Fox (Sunday) KC by 14
Oakland at Miami on CBS (Sunday) Miami by 7
Buffalo at Minnesota on CBS (Sunday) Minnesota by 10
Indianapolis at Philadelphia on Fox (Sunday) Philly by 17
Green Bay at Washington on Fox (Sunday) Green Bay by 7
Cincinnati at Carolina on CBS (Sunday) Cincinnati by 10
Tennessee at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday) JacksonVille by 13
Denver at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday) Denver by 14
N.Y. Giants at Houston on Fox (Sunday) Houston by 3
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams on CBS (Sunday) Rams by 21
Chicago at Arizona on Fox (Sunday) Chicago by 7
Dallas at Seattle on Fox (Sunday)
New England at Detroit on NBC (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City on ESPN (Monday)
posted by Boaz at 02:41 PM on September 20
Umm, pretty sure Jacksonville won (I locked them and got minus 10).
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:56 PM on September 20
Just noticed, it has the Jax/NE game wrong all together.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:59 PM on September 20
Cleveland by 2
Atlanta by 6
Kansas City by 10
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 17 LOCK
Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 4
Cincinnati by 3
Jacksonville by 10 LOCK DOWN Records (the revenge tour continues)
Denver by 5
Houston by 7
LA Rams by 10
Chicago by 4
Dallas by 3
New England by 7
Pittsburgh by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:04 PM on September 20
Jacksonville result and Tampa Bay Monday night game fixed.
posted by rcade at 03:24 PM on September 20
Oh crap. The bold was my fault. I think I missed the closing > symbol. Don't let old people try anything sophisticated.
posted by Howard_T at 03:24 PM on September 20
From the Huddle, New York (American Conference) by 11 I will check twice to make sure I have not left everything on bold.
posted by Howard_T at 03:29 PM on September 20
rcade - please deduct 10 points from my score for last week. I posted my picks on Friday, which is why I picked Cincinnati by exactly 11 and then subsequently wrote "(kidding)." Sorry for screwing around there. (Although will note that you didn't double my picks for the lock.)
Cleveland by 3
New Orleans by 7
Kansas City by 14
Miami by 6
Minnesota by 20 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7
Green Bay by 4
Carolina by 7
Jacksonville by 14 LOCK
Baltimore by 10
Houston by 7
L.A. Rams by 6
Chicago by 7
Seattle by 10 LOCK
New England by 14 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 7
posted by holden at 03:34 PM on September 20
N.Y. Jets by 7
Atlanta by 4
Kansas City by 7
Miami by 4
Minnesota by 13 LOCK
Philadelphia by 7 LOCK
Green Bay by 7 LOCK
Cincinnati by 3
Jacksonville by 4
Denver by 6
Houston by 10 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 9 LOCK
Chicago by 8 LOCK
Dallas by 3
New England by 7 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 6
posted by cixelsyd at 03:48 PM on September 20
Cleveland by 7
Atlanta by 13
Kansas City by 10
Miami by 6
Minnesota by 17
Philadelphia by 8
Green Bay by 3
Cincinnati by 7
Jacksonville by 13
Baltimore by 6
Houston by 8
L.A. Rams by 13
Chicago by 14
Dallas by 12
New England by 17
Tampa Bay by 8
posted by tahoemoj at 04:29 PM on September 20
Cleveland by 3
Atlanta by 4
Kansas City by 7
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 14 - LOCK
Philadelphia by 6
Green Bay by 3
Carolina by 6
Jacksonville by 7 - LOCK
Denver by 3
Houston by 7
L.A. Rams by 10 - LOCK
Chicago by 3
Seattle by 4
New England by 6
Pittsburgh by 6
posted by tron7 at 04:47 PM on September 20
(Although will note that you didn't double my picks for the lock.)
I thought you were kidding about the lock, not about the entire pick. I will remove that pick.
posted by rcade at 05:26 PM on September 20
Cleveland by 7
New Orleans by 3
Kansas City by 7 <-- lock
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 13 <-- lock
Philadelphia by 7 <-- lock
Green Bay by 3
Cincinnati by 3
Jacksonville by 4
Baltimore by 3
Houston by 7 <-- lock
L.A. Rams by 7
Arizona by 3
Seattle by 6
New England by 7
Pittsburgh by 3
posted by rcade at 05:27 PM on September 20
To late for Thursday
Atlanta by 6
Kansas City by 28 (LOCK)
Miami by 3
Minnesota by 21 (LOCK)
Philadelphia by 17 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 3
Carolina by 7
Jacksonville by 12 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 4
Houston by 3
L.A.Rams by 8
Chicago by 10
Seattle by 6
New England by 17 (LOCK). My Lions SUCK.
Tampa Bay by 3
posted by ic23b at 10:05 PM on September 20
LOCK Cleveland by 7 LOCK
Atlanta by 6
LOCK Kansas City by 10 LOCK
Miami by 3
LOCK Minnesota by 17 LOCK
Indianapolis by 3
Green Bay by 4
Carolina by 7
Jacksonville by 7
Baltimore by 2
LOCK Houston by 11 LOCK
L.A. Rams by 4
Chicago by 3
Dallas by 6
New England by 5
LOCK Tampa Bay by 12 LOCK
posted by bender at 10:01 AM on September 21
We are in Denver for the annual conference of the Vergers Guild of the Episcopal Church. Today was the business meeting, so we have the afternoon to ourselves. If you have ever been to Denver, you know what a hidden gem it is. If you get the chance, visit.
Here are the rest of my picks. I can't believe I let the dog-ass Jets fool me again. You just can't trust them.
My Uber driver to the hotel in Denver is a Saints fan. Good enough for me. New Orleans by 10
Jimmy G. isn't bad, but Chiefs are going well. Kansas City by 8
Gruden's Grinders get grounded Miami by 12
Bills are useful only on aquatic birds. Minnesota by 18 LOCK
The Ponies fooled me last week, but the big birds will prevail. Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
The Packers do not go to DC to drain the swamp, just to play football. Green Bay by 11
When 2 cats fight, the home cat wins. Carolina by 10
Titans aren't big enough. Jacksonville by 9
I'm here in Denver, but the Broncos are not. Baltimore by 6
Houston by 3
The Los Angeles derby. National Conference by 10
Dallas by 7
Pupil against the teacher. New England by 16 LOCK
The steel begins to corrode. Tampa Bay by 17 LOCK
Time to get dressed for the cocktail hour and banquet.
posted by Howard_T at 07:35 PM on September 22
New Orleans at Atlanta Falcons by 7
San Francisco at Kansas City Chiefs by 10 LOCK
Oakland at Miami Dolphins by 10
Buffalo at Minnesota Vikings by 14 LOCK
Indianapolis at Philadelphia Eagles by 10 LOCK
Green Bay at Washington Packers by 17
Cincinnati at Carolina Panthers by 10
Tennessee at Jacksonville Jaguars by 14 LOCK
Denver at Baltimore Ravens by 7
N.Y. Giants at Houston Giants by 10
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams Rams by 7 LOCK
Chicago at Arizona Bears by 3
Dallas at Seattle Seahawks by 3
New England at Detroit Patriots by 10 LOCK
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay Steelers by 7
posted by truthhurts at 07:53 PM on September 22
Philly by 12 LOCK
Bengals by 4
Jags by 3
Falcons by 6
Broncos by 2
Texans by 13 LOCK
Miami by 3
Packers by 4
Vikings by 7 Lock
KC by 11 LOCK
Rams by 9 Lock
Cards by 4
Cowgirls by 5
Pats by 1
Bucs by 4
posted by 9mmHeater at 09:45 PM on September 22
Atlanta by 6
San Francisco by 5
Miami by 2
Minnesota by 17
Philadelphia by 7
Green Bay by 7
Cincinnati by 5
Jacksonville by 18
Denver by 1
Houston by 10
L.A. Chargers by 4
Chicago by 1
Seattle by 8
New England by 15
Tampa Bay by 21
posted by tommytrump at 09:55 AM on September 23
Cleveland by 4 (see above)
Atlanta by 6
Kansas City by 8
Oakland at Miami
Minnesota by 12
Philadelphia by 6
Washington by 4
Cincinnati by 4
Jacksonville by 6
Denver by 4
Houston by 8
L.A. Rams by 7
Chicago by 6
Seattle by 12
New England by 12
Tampa Bay by 6
posted by NoMich at 10:40 AM on September 23
Guess I missed the boat this week. I'll take the Steelers by 7 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:42 AM on September 24
I'll take the Steelers by 7 (lock)
And just like that, Goyoucolts wins the week!
posted by tahoemoj at 12:05 PM on September 25
If rcade gets the pick 'em going, put me down for New York (American Conference) by 11 Please don't mess me up again, Dog Ass Jets.
posted by Howard_T at 10:02 AM on September 20