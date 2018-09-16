September 12, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 2: Undefeated Browns Edition: Week 2 of the NFL season begins Thursday night when the Ravens visit the Bengals. In our NFL Pick 'Em, ic23b leads with 87 points, followed by tron7 at 77 and cixelsyd at 76. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati on NFL (Thursday)
Carolina at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Cleveland at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)
Kansas City at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Washington on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Detroit at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
New England at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Chicago on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12 (4 < 6 < 8)
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21 (tie)
Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23 (8 < 11 < 14)
Miami 27, Tennessee 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16 (6 < 8 < 10)
New England 27, Houston 20 (5 < 7 < 9)
Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40 (6 < 8 < 10)
Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15 (3 < 5 < 7)
Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3 (31 < 44 < 57)
Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28 (7 < 10 < 13)
Denver 27, Seattle 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Washington 24, Arizona 6 (13 < 18 < 23)
Carolina 16, Dallas 8 (6 < 8 < 10)
Green Bay 24, Chicago 23 (1 < 1 < 1)
N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17 (22 < 31 < 40)
L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13 (14 < 20 < 26)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 5, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 2, 5 points
N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Houston by 5, 0 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Denver by 11, 5 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 13 [lock], 0 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 2, 0 points
bender's picks
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 0 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 8, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Denver by 5, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Boaz's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 13, 0 points
New England by 17, 5 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points
cixelsyd's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Tennessee by 8, 0 points
Minnesota by 6, 8 points
New England by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 8 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
Carolina by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
FLsportsman's picks
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
New England by 7 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 12, 8 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Washington by 7, 5 points
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14, 8 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Atlanta by 3 [lock], 0 points
Cleveland by 1, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 14, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Denver by 13, 5 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
grum@work's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 0 points
Indianapolis by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
San Francisco by 13, 0 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Jacksonville by 13, 5 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Washington by 6, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 17, 8 points
holden's picks
Atlanta by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 10, 8 points
New England by 13, 5 points
New Orleans by 17, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 8 points
Baltimore by 13, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 8, 10 points
Green Bay by 13, 5 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Philadelphia by 9, 0 points
San Francisco by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 10, 8 points
Baltimore by 8, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
Jacksonville by 11, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 0 points
New England by 6, 8 points
Miami by 12, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points
Arizona by 15 [lock], 0 points
Denver by 12, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 9, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 16 [lock], 16 points
ic23b's picks
Philadelphia by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points
New England by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 10, 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 8 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 12, 8 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Washington by 12, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 16 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 0 points
Cincinnati by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 3, 5 points
New England by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 11 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 2, 0 points
Washington by 5, 5 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Atlanta by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points
Cincinnati by 5, 5 points
Tennessee by 5, 0 points
Minnesota by 4, 5 points
New England by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points
Denver by 4, 8 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Green Bay by 6, 5 points
Detroit by 12 [lock], 0 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
New England by 10 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 0 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Philadelphia by 14, 0 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 6, 8 points
New Orleans by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 0 points
Arizona by 10, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Atlanta by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 0 points
Cincinnati by 4, 5 points
Tennessee by 10, 0 points
Minnesota by 13, 5 points
Houston by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 8 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Green Bay by 9, 5 points
Detroit by 7, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 13, 5 points
tommytrump's picks
Atlanta by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points
Cincinnati by 6, 5 points
Miami by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 11, 0 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 14, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points
Seattle by 14, 0 points
Washington by 4, 5 points
Carolina by 21, 5 points
Green Bay by 21, 5 points
Detroit by 8, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points
tron7's picks
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 0 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points
New England by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 6, 8 points
Baltimore by 10, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Denver by 3, 10 points
Washington by 3, 5 points
Carolina by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 6, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 11, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Philadelphia by 6, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 0 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 0 points
Jacksonville by 7, 8 points
Baltimore by 8, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Carolina by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 14 [lock], 0 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|ic23b
|87
|87
|tron7
|77
|77
|cixelsyd
|76
|76
|FLsportsman
|72
|72
|truthhurts
|70
|70
|rcade
|64
|64
|Howard_T
|62
|62
|NoMich
|61
|61
|jagsnumberone
|55
|55
|holden
|51
|51
|Goyoucolts
|50
|50
|tahoemoj
|48
|48
|bender
|46
|46
|grum@work
|43
|43
|Boaz
|41
|41
|9mmHeater
|40
|40
|tommytrump
|35
|35
|rumple
|33
|33
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Cincinnati by 5
posted by tommytrump at 10:07 PM on September 12
Baltimore by 6
Atlanta by 3
L.A. Chargers by 13
Green Bay by 3
Houston by 4
New Orleans by 17
N.Y. Jets by 6
Pittsburgh by 9
Philadelphia by 10
Indianapolis by 5
L.A. Rams by 14
San Francisco by 8
Oakland by 7
New England by 11
Dallas by 3
Seattle by 7
posted by grum@work at 10:11 PM on September 12
Just a quick confirmation....if you pick a team to win and lock it, and that team loses, you are supposed to lose points for that pick, right?
It doesn't look like people that picked New Orleans to win and locked it lost any points for that pick.
What happens if you pick a team to win and lock it, and the game is a tie? Is it zero points (neither a win nor a loss)?
I am one of those people in that situation.
posted by grum@work at 10:16 PM on September 12
looks like no one got points for the philly falcons game either
posted by truthhurts at 10:30 PM on September 12
Baltimore by 7
Atlanta by 4
L.A. Chargers by 10 LOCK
Minnesota by 6
Houston by 3
New Orleans by 3
N.Y. Jets by 3
Pittsburgh by 7
Philadelphia by 4
Washington by 5
L.A. Rams by 17 LOCK
San Francisco by 10 LOCK
Denver by 6
Jacksonville by 7
N.Y. Giants by 4
Seattle by 6
posted by cixelsyd at 10:31 PM on September 12
if you pick a team to win and lock it, and that team loses, you are supposed to lose points for that pick...
I thought so as well
posted by FLsportsman at 11:11 PM on September 12
My Philadelphia by 7 lock should have gotten me 16 more points. This may have been missed because I made most of my picks after the Thursday game, but I made that pick before the game. Speaking of which:
LOCK Cincinnati by 13 LOCK
posted by bender at 09:58 AM on September 13
Bengals by 7
posted by truthhurts at 10:57 AM on September 13
I'll let the above questions get addressed and won't add to the confusion, but I think I dodged -10 busted lock points, too.
Cincinnati by 2
Atlanta by 6 (all field goals, of course)
L.A. Chargers by 30 LOCK
Minnesota by 6
Houston by 6
Cleveland by 8 (that's right, bettin' the Clowns!)
Miami by 7
Kansas City by 3
Philadelphia by 10
Washington by 4
L.A. Rams by 17 LOCK
San Francisco by 12
Denver by 6
Jacksonville by 4
N.Y. Giants by 10
Chicago by 10
posted by tahoemoj at 11:51 AM on September 13
What happens if you pick a team to win and lock it, and the game is a tie? Is it zero points (neither a win nor a loss)?
A tie results in 0 points for everybody, no matter the team picked or whether it was locked.
The other problems are bugs. I must have broken something when I added code for ties. I'll fix them today.
posted by rcade at 11:51 AM on September 13
rcade, I'm going to raise my hand as another person who wasn't penalized for my busted locks. Right, into this week's picks:
Baltimore by 4 (lock)
Atlanta by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 21 (lock)
Minnesota by 4 (lock)
Houston by 6 (lock)
New Orleans by 4 (lock)
N.Y. Jets by 10 (lock)
Kansas City by 7 (lock)
Philadelphia by 4 (lock)
Atlanta by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 21 (lock)
Minnesota by 4 (lock)
Houston by 6 (lock)
New Orleans by 4 (lock)
N.Y. Jets by 10 (lock)
Kansas City by 7 (lock)
Philadelphia by 4 (lock)
Washington by 3 (lock)
L.A. Rams by 7 (lock)
San Francisco by 10 (lock)
Denver by 6 (lock)
Jacksonville by 12 (lock)
N.Y. Giants by 3 (lock)
Seattle by 3 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:37 PM on September 13
Ooh, ooh, maybe he won't notice how I snuck by without deduction for busted locks. If I put in my picks very quietly, I can get by. OH RATS! It didn't work. I guess I will have to do better.
Bye bye blackbirds? Some are saying that the Cincinnati pack will get them. Baltimore by 6
Last week was a mirage for both teams. New Orleans by 22 LOCK
Chargers had a voltage drop, but will put up a hefty electric bill Los Angeles (American Conference) by 23 LOCK
The tribal leaders fooled me once. Not again. Kansas City by 6
Native Americans ride horses. Washington by 14
Sam Darnold in the Hall of Fame? Not yet, but... New York (American Conference) by 10
Pirates have parrots, and a larger bird could hurt them. Philadelphia by 17 LOCK
Another cat vs bird thing. Atlanta by 9
Brought to you by the letter T, with a subplot of former player vs his former offensive and defensive coordinators. Houston by 6
Game of the week? Minnesota by 3
Billy Goats Gruff (Kids' book; one of my old girlfriends used to make me read it to her before "intimacy")Los Angeles (National Conference) by 12
Second chance for Jimmy G, but against a coach who knows him well. San Francisco by 10
Jaguars want revenge for last year's AFC championship game. Jacksonville by 6
Angry murmurs coming from the Black Hole will persist. Denver by 10
The ground game for both sides could be featured. New York (National Conference) by 9
Ursine creatures in their natural habitat will prevail. Chicago by 15 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 04:50 PM on September 13
Cincinnati by 3
Atlanta by 3
L.A. Chargers by 17 - LOCK
Minnesota by 6
Houston by 6
New Orleans by 13 - LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 6
Pittsburgh by 7
Philadelphia by 6
Washington by 7
L.A. Rams by 17 - LOCK
San Francisco by 3
Denver by 10
Jacksonville by 3
Dallas by 3
Seattle by 6
posted by tron7 at 05:07 PM on September 13
Billy Goats Gruff (Kids' book; one of my old girlfriends used to make me read it to her before "intimacy")
Wait, wait, wait. You can't just drop a bombshell like that and move on seamlessly to the next thing. We don't necessarily need you to be un-gentlemanly by telling all, but the teaser is brutal.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:41 PM on September 13
Baltimore by 3
posted by rcade at 07:18 PM on September 13
Atlanta by 14
L.A. Chargers by 28
Minnesota by 5
Houston by 8
Cleveland by 19
Miami by 7
Pittsburgh by 11
Philadelphia by 10
Indianapolis by 3
L.A. Rams by 12
San Francisco by 14
Denver by 5
New England by 9
N.Y. Giants by 5
Seattle by 13
posted by tommytrump at 08:00 PM on September 13
Wait, wait, wait.
This happened over 50 years ago, the lady in question would be over 75 (if she indeed is still alive, I lost contact with her when my job began to take me to strange and distant places), and her identity will be kept secret. Suffice it to say that she was a kindergarten teacher who had a lot of kids books and somehow saw me as a father figure. It was a complicated relationship to say the least.
posted by Howard_T at 09:27 PM on September 13
Cincinnati by 11 LOCK (kidding)
Atlanta by 6
L.A. Chargers by 7
Green Bay by 3
Houston by 8
New Orleans by 13 LOCK
N.Y. Jets by 3
Pittsburgh by 6
Philadelphia by 7
Washington by 6
L.A. Rams by 20 LOCK
San Francisco by 10
Denver by 7
Jacksonville by 7
N.Y. Giants by 6
Chicago by 7
posted by holden at 10:52 AM on September 14
Redskins by 2
Carolina by 3
Packers by 4
Chargers by 4
Texans by 6
Steelers by 11 Lock
Jets by 5
Bucs by 3
Saints by 5 Lock
Rams by 8
Lions by 4
Patriots by 10
Broncos by 2
Cowboys by 6
Bears by 5
posted by 9mmHeater at 05:56 PM on September 14
Cincy/Baltimore too late (which sucks because I was going to pick the Gals/oh well)
Atlanta by 10
LA Chargers by 14 LOCK
Minnesota by 7 LOCK
Houston by 3
New Orleans by 10 LOCK
Jets by 3
Kansas City by 6
Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Washington by 7 LOCK
LA Rams by 22 LOCK
San Fran by 10
Oakland by 7
Jacksonville by 4 LOCK (that's right I said LOCK it, baby!!! Duuuuuvvvvallllllll!!!!)
Dallas by 3
Chicago by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:55 AM on September 15
--Missed out on Thursday's game :( --
Carolina by 7
L.A.Chargers by 7
Green Bay by 3
Houston by 9
Cleveland by 3 (!!!)
N.Y.Jets by 10
Pittsburgh by 7
Philadelphia by 14
Washington by 7 (LOCK)
L.A. RAMS by 14
San Francisco by 7
Oakland by 7
New England by 7 (LOCK)
Dallas by 7
Chicago by 3
posted by FLsportsman at 03:57 PM on September 15
Carolina at Atlanta Falcons by 7
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo Chargers by 17 LOCK
Minnesota at Green Bay Vikings by 3
Houston at Tennessee Titans by 3
Cleveland at New Orleans Saints by 10 LOCK
Miami at N.Y. Jets Jets by 10
Kansas City at Pittsburgh Steelers by 10 LOCK
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Eagles by 6
Indianapolis at Washington Redskins by 8 LOCK
Arizona at L.A. Rams Rams by 10 LOCK
Detroit at San Francisco San Fran by 4
Oakland at Denver Broncos by 6
New England at Jacksonville jaguars by 3
N.Y. Giants at Dallas Giants by 10
Seattle at Chicago Seahawks by 3
posted by truthhurts at 07:22 PM on September 15
LOCK Cincinnati by 13 LOCK
Atlanta by 7
Buffalo by 3
Minnesota by 6
Tennessee by 3
New Orleans by 4
LOCK N.Y. Jets by 10 LOCK
Kansas City by 5
Tampa Bay by 7
Indianapolis by 4
L.A. Rams by 3
San Francisco by 8
LOCK Denver by 9 LOCK
Jacksonville by 3
Dallas by 4
Seattle by 3
posted by bender at 09:57 PM on September 15
Baltimore by 7
Atlanta by 4
L.A.Chargers by 10
Minnesota by 3
Houston by 9
New Orleans by 17 (LOCK)
N.Y.Jets by 10
Pittsburgh by 6
Philadelphia by 12 (LOCK)
Washington by 17 (LOCK)
L.A. RAMS by 23 (LOCK)
San Francisco by 4
Denver by 3
New England by 3
Dallas by 2
Chicago by 3
posted by ic23b at 10:02 PM on September 12