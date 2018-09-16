September 12, 2018

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Week 2: Undefeated Browns Edition: Week 2 of the NFL season begins Thursday night when the Ravens visit the Bengals. In our NFL Pick 'Em, ic23b leads with 87 points, followed by tron7 at 77 and cixelsyd at 76. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati on NFL (Thursday)

Carolina at Atlanta on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Cleveland at New Orleans on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at N.Y. Jets on CBS (Sunday)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Washington on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

Detroit at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

New England at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at Chicago on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12 (4 < 6 < 8)

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21 (tie)

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23 (8 < 11 < 14)

Miami 27, Tennessee 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16 (6 < 8 < 10)

New England 27, Houston 20 (5 < 7 < 9)

Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40 (6 < 8 < 10)

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15 (3 < 5 < 7)

Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3 (31 < 44 < 57)

Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28 (7 < 10 < 13)

Denver 27, Seattle 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Washington 24, Arizona 6 (13 < 18 < 23)

Carolina 16, Dallas 8 (6 < 8 < 10)

Green Bay 24, Chicago 23 (1 < 1 < 1)

N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17 (22 < 31 < 40)

L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13 (14 < 20 < 26)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 2, 5 points

N.Y. Giants by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

Denver by 11, 5 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 13 [lock], 0 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 2, 0 points



bender's picks Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Denver by 5, 5 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points



Boaz's picks Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 0 points

Indianapolis by 9, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 13, 0 points

New England by 17, 5 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 13, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points



cixelsyd's picks Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Tennessee by 8, 0 points

Minnesota by 6, 8 points

New England by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 8 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Denver by 3, 10 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

Carolina by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points



FLsportsman's picks Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

New England by 7 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 0 points

Jacksonville by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 12, 8 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Washington by 7, 5 points

Dallas by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 14, 8 points



Goyoucolts's picks Atlanta by 3 [lock], 0 points

Cleveland by 1, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 0 points

Jacksonville by 14, 5 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Denver by 13, 5 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 1, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points



grum@work's picks Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 0 points

Indianapolis by 9, 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 13, 0 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Jacksonville by 13, 5 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Washington by 6, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 17, 8 points



holden's picks Atlanta by 3, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 10, 8 points

New England by 13, 5 points

New Orleans by 17, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 8 points

Baltimore by 13, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 8, 10 points

Green Bay by 13, 5 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 13, 5 points



Howard_T's picks Philadelphia by 9, 0 points

San Francisco by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10, 8 points

Baltimore by 8, 5 points

New Orleans by 4, 0 points

Jacksonville by 11, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 0 points

New England by 6, 8 points

Miami by 12, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 13, 0 points

Arizona by 15 [lock], 0 points

Denver by 12, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 9, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 16 [lock], 16 points



ic23b's picks Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 10 points

New England by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 10, 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 8 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 12, 8 points

Denver by 3, 10 points

Washington by 12, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 21 [lock], 16 points



jagsnumberone's picks Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4 [lock], 0 points

Cincinnati by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 3, 5 points

New England by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 0 points

Jacksonville by 11 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 2, 0 points

Washington by 5, 5 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points



NoMich's picks Atlanta by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points

Cincinnati by 5, 5 points

Tennessee by 5, 0 points

Minnesota by 4, 5 points

New England by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 12 [lock], 0 points

Jacksonville by 7, 8 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 5, 0 points

Denver by 4, 8 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 5, 0 points

Green Bay by 6, 5 points

Detroit by 12 [lock], 0 points

L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 10 points



rcade's picks Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

New England by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 7 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 0 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Carolina by 3, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 10 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Philadelphia by 14, 0 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 6, 8 points

New Orleans by 10, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 0 points

Arizona by 10, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points



tahoemoj's picks Atlanta by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 0 points

Cincinnati by 4, 5 points

Tennessee by 10, 0 points

Minnesota by 13, 5 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 8 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 0 points

Denver by 3, 10 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Dallas by 6, 0 points

Green Bay by 9, 5 points

Detroit by 7, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 13, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Atlanta by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 12, 0 points

Cincinnati by 6, 5 points

Miami by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 11, 0 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 14, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 0 points

Baltimore by 11, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points

Seattle by 14, 0 points

Washington by 4, 5 points

Carolina by 21, 5 points

Green Bay by 21, 5 points

Detroit by 8, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 9, 5 points



tron7's picks Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 0 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], 16 points

New England by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 0 points

Jacksonville by 6, 8 points

Baltimore by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Denver by 3, 10 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Carolina by 6, 8 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 11, 5 points

