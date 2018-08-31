August 28, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em Week Twelve: It's Labour Day weekend, which means rivalries galore! Grab your union card and make your picks inside. (Dr.J is away this week but will have your updated standings in Week 13. In the meantime, here's what you need to know to make your Week 12 picks!) Week 11 action saw three games decided by three points or less. Hamilton completes the comeback at home to top the Eskimos by 1 in Steeltown while Montreal gets it done against Toronto for their first win at home in 2018. Out west, Calgary returns to form with a 13-point win over the Bombers while Saskatchewan's defence comes up big against the Lions.
Ottawa by 20
Saskatchewan by 10
Calgary by 15
Toronto by 3 (Note: Duron Carter not expected to play this week or next)
posted by tommytrump at 08:35 AM on August 29
Ottawa by 13
Sask by 10
Calgary by 9
Hamilton by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 10:16 AM on August 29
Ottawa by 12
Saskatchewan by 3
Calgary by 17
Hamilton by 7
posted by ic23b at 02:24 PM on August 29
Thanks Reever! Standings will be posted in the next couple days.
Ottawa by 21
Saskatchewan by 7
Calgary by 12
Hamilton by 6
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:54 AM on August 30
Ottawa by 6.
Saskatchewan by 8
Calgary by 15
Argos by 3
posted by tahoemoj at 06:14 PM on August 30
Ottawa by 15
Saskatchewan by four
Calgary by eight
hammy by nine
posted by argoal at 08:19 PM on August 30
Ottawa by 17
Saskatchewan by 6
Calgary by 10
Hamilton by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:21 PM on August 30
Montreal by 16
Saskatchewan by 14
Calgary by 1
Hamilton by 15
posted by bender at 11:46 PM on August 30
Ottawa by 4
Sask by 7
Calgary by 10
Hamilton by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 07:22 PM on August 31
Ham by 4; Ott by 5; ssk by 3; cal by 3.
posted by JPR at 08:53 PM on August 31
Thanks for the formatting assist rcade.
Ottawa by 14
Winnipeg by 2
Calgary by 10
Hamilton by 3
posted by Reever at 08:55 PM on August 31
More from Reever for Dr. J:
WEEK 12
Montreal @ Ottawa (Friday, August 31)
The Als are coming off their first home win of the season and look to build some hard-to-come-by momentum in the nation's capital against a tops-in-the-East Redblacks team.
Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 2)
Winnipeg showed signs of weakness last week in Calgary, and a resurgent Rider team playing at home is never a good place to regain your footing.
Edmonton @ Calgary (Sunday, September 2)
Edmonton lost a tough one in Hamilton in Week 11, and Calgary is a good football club. Maybe don't bet the farm on the Eskimos this week?
Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, September 3)
Toronto signed one of the most explosive receivers in the CFL this week in Duron Carter who could make his Argo debut against the Cats this week. Is it enough to pull out a win in hostile territory?
Good luck!
posted by rcade at 11:09 PM on August 28