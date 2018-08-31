August 28, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em Week Twelve: It's Labour Day weekend, which means rivalries galore! Grab your union card and make your picks inside. (Dr.J is away this week but will have your updated standings in Week 13. In the meantime, here's what you need to know to make your Week 12 picks!) Week 11 action saw three games decided by three points or less. Hamilton completes the comeback at home to top the Eskimos by 1 in Steeltown while Montreal gets it done against Toronto for their first win at home in 2018. Out west, Calgary returns to form with a 13-point win over the Bombers while Saskatchewan's defence comes up big against the Lions.

posted by Reever to fantasy at 09:47 PM - 12 comments