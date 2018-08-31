August 28, 2018

CFL Pick 'Em Week Twelve: It's Labour Day weekend, which means rivalries galore! Grab your union card and make your picks inside. (Dr.J is away this week but will have your updated standings in Week 13. In the meantime, here's what you need to know to make your Week 12 picks!) Week 11 action saw three games decided by three points or less. Hamilton completes the comeback at home to top the Eskimos by 1 in Steeltown while Montreal gets it done against Toronto for their first win at home in 2018. Out west, Calgary returns to form with a 13-point win over the Bombers while Saskatchewan's defence comes up big against the Lions.

posted by Reever to fantasy at 09:47 PM - 12 comments

More from Reever for Dr. J:

WEEK 12

Montreal @ Ottawa (Friday, August 31)
The Als are coming off their first home win of the season and look to build some hard-to-come-by momentum in the nation's capital against a tops-in-the-East Redblacks team.

Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 2)
Winnipeg showed signs of weakness last week in Calgary, and a resurgent Rider team playing at home is never a good place to regain your footing.

Edmonton @ Calgary (Sunday, September 2)
Edmonton lost a tough one in Hamilton in Week 11, and Calgary is a good football club. Maybe don't bet the farm on the Eskimos this week?

Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, September 3)
Toronto signed one of the most explosive receivers in the CFL this week in Duron Carter who could make his Argo debut against the Cats this week. Is it enough to pull out a win in hostile territory?

Good luck!

posted by rcade at 11:09 PM on August 28

Ottawa by 20

Saskatchewan by 10

Calgary by 15

Toronto by 3 (Note: Duron Carter not expected to play this week or next)

posted by tommytrump at 08:35 AM on August 29

Ottawa by 13

Sask by 10

Calgary by 9

Hamilton by 9

posted by cixelsyd at 10:16 AM on August 29

Ottawa by 12

Saskatchewan by 3

Calgary by 17

Hamilton by 7

posted by ic23b at 02:24 PM on August 29

Thanks Reever! Standings will be posted in the next couple days.

Ottawa by 21
Saskatchewan by 7
Calgary by 12
Hamilton by 6

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:54 AM on August 30

Ottawa by 6.

Saskatchewan by 8

Calgary by 15

Argos by 3

posted by tahoemoj at 06:14 PM on August 30

Ottawa by 15

Saskatchewan by four

Calgary by eight

hammy by nine

posted by argoal at 08:19 PM on August 30

Ottawa by 17

Saskatchewan by 6

Calgary by 10

Hamilton by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 11:21 PM on August 30

Montreal by 16
Saskatchewan by 14
Calgary by 1
Hamilton by 15

posted by bender at 11:46 PM on August 30

Ottawa by 4

Sask by 7

Calgary by 10

Hamilton by 3

posted by scooby10672 at 07:22 PM on August 31

Ham by 4; Ott by 5; ssk by 3; cal by 3.

posted by JPR at 08:53 PM on August 31

Thanks for the formatting assist rcade.

Ottawa by 14

Winnipeg by 2

Calgary by 10

Hamilton by 3

posted by Reever at 08:55 PM on August 31

