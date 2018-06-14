June 13, 2018

World Cup Pick 'Em Contest: Win a World Cup Match Ball: The World Cup begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. Eastern when host nation Russia faces Saudi Arabia. Enter our contest by picking the teams to survive each group, a goal scorer in each group and 3 props. In the knockout stage pick each winner and a scorer. The winner will receive an official Adidas Telstar 18 match ball (value $130).
A: URUGUAY, RUSSIA; L.SUAREZ
B: SPAIN, PORTUGAL; C.RONALDO
C: FRANCE, DENMARK; C.ERIKSEN
D: ARGENTINA, NIGERIA; L.MESSI
E: BRAZIL, COSTA RICA; NEYMAR
F: GERMANY, MEXICO; T.MULLER
G: BELGIUM, ENGLAND; M.BATSHUAYI
H: POLAND, COLUMBIA; R.LEWANDOWSKI
GROUP GOALS: BRAZIL
LEAST GOALS: GERMANY
RED CARDS FOR TOURNAMENT: 3
0-0 SCORES (ROUND 1): 4
GOAL IN EACH MATCH: GERMANY
posted by cixelsyd at 07:03 PM on June 13
A: Uruguay, Russia; Cavani
B: Spain, Portugal; Ronaldo
C: France, Denmark; Griezmann
D: Argentina, Croatia; Messi
E: Brazil, Switzerland; Neymar
F: Germany, Mexico; Werner
G: Belgium, England; Kane
H: Colombia, Poland; Lewandowski
Score Most Goals: Portugal
Conceded Fewest Goals: Germany
Red Cards: 5
0-0 Scores: 3
Goal in each match: Brazil
posted by geneparmesan at 08:20 PM on June 13
Group A: Russia, Uruguay, scorer Edinson Cavani
Group B: Portugal, Spain, scorer Cristiano Ronaldo
Group C: France, Peru, scorer Antoine Griezmann
Group D: Argentina, Croatia, scorer Lionel Messi
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, scorer Neymar
Group F: Germany, Mexico, scorer Timo Werner
Group G: Belgium, England, scorer Romelu Lukaku
Group H: Poland, Colombia, scorer Radamel Falcao
Most goals: Brazil
Least goals allowed: Germany
Red cards: 9
0-0 scores: 5
Goal every match: Colombia
posted by rcade at 09:10 PM on June 13
1. Pick the two teams that will advance out of each group (5 points each).
Group A: Russia, Uruguay
Group B: Portugal, Spain
Group C: France, Denmark
Group D: Argentina, Croatia
Group E: Brazil, Serbia
Group F: Germany, Mexico
Group G: Belgium, England
Group H: Poland, Colombia
2. Pick a player in each group and get 1 point for each goal he scores.
Group A player: Suarez (Uruguay)
Group B player: Ronaldo (Portugal)
Group C player: Griezmann (France)
Group D player: Messi (Argentina)
Group E player: Milivojevic (Serbia)
Group F player: Muller (Germany)
Group G player: Kane (England)
Group H player: Bacca (Columbia)
3. Pick the team that will score the most goals in the group stage (5 points) : Germany
4. Pick the team that will allow the least goals in the group stage (5 points) : Spain
5. Pick the total number of red cards in the tournament (closest 3 get 5, 3 and 1 points, respectively) : 4
6. Pick the total number of 0-0 scores in regulation in the tournament (closest 3 get 5, 3 and 1 points, respectively): 7
7. Pick a team that will score a goal in every match they play (penalty kicks excluded) (5 points) : Germany
Post your picks in this discussion.
posted by grum@work at 09:25 PM on June 13
Group A: Uruguay, Egypt. SALAH.
Group B: Portugal, Morocco. RONALDO.
Group C: France, Peru. K. MBAPPE.
Group D: Argentina, Iceland. MESSI.
Group E: Brazil, Serbia. G JESUS.
Group F: Germany, Mexico. CHICHARITO.
Group G: Belgium, England. KANE.
Group H: Colombia, Poland. J. RODRIGUEZ
3. Germany.
4. Belgium.
5. Number of red cards: 4.
6. Number of 0-0 draws (including group stage): 6.
7. Brazil.
posted by Goyoucolts at 09:42 PM on June 13
Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Suarez
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Ronaldo
Group C: France, Denmark, Pogba
Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Messi
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Paulinho
Group F: Germany, Sweden, Muller
Group G: England, Belgium, De Bruyne
Group H: Colombia, Poland, Falcao
3. Brazil
4. Germany
5. 7
6. 7
7. Brazil
posted by Hooli at 10:45 PM on June 13
1. and 2.
Group A: Uruguay, Egypt, Salah
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Ronaldo
Group C: France, Denmark, Griezmann
Group D: Argentina, Nigeria, Messi
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Nehmar
Group F: Germany, Mexico, Werner
Group G: Belgium, England, Lukaku
Group H: Colombia, Senegal, James
3. GROUP GOALS: Brazil
4. LEAST GOALS: France
5. RED CARDS FOR TOURNAMENT: 6
6. 0-0 SCORES (ROUND 1): 3
7. GOAL IN EACH MATCH: Brazil
posted by wduchene at 10:58 PM on June 13
Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Edinson Cavani
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo
Group C: France, Peru, Antoine Griezmann
Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Lionel Messi
Group E: Brazil, Costa Rica, Fred
Group F: Germany, Mexico, Mario Gomez
Group G: Belgium, England, Eden Hazard
Group H: Poland, Colombia, James Rodriguez
3. Most Goals: Belgium
4. Allow Least Goals: Poland
5. Red Cards: 11
6. 0-0 Scores: 9
7. Goal in Every Match: Portugal
posted by bender at 11:38 PM on June 13
posted by holden at 11:41 PM on June 13
Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Salah
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Costa
Group C: France, Peru, Mbappe
Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Messi
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Jesus
Group F: Germany, Sweden, Muller
Group G: Belgium, England, Kane
Group H: Colombia, Poland, Lewandowski
GROUP GOALS: Brazil
LEAST GOALS: Uruguay
RED CARDS FOR TOURNAMENT: 4
0-0 SCORES (ROUND 1): 1
GOAL IN EACH MATCH: Germany
posted by HopeD at 11:48 PM on June 13
Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Luis Suarez
Group B: Portugal, Spain, David Silva
Group C: France, Denmark, Florian Thauvin
Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Sergio Agero
Group E: Brazil, Serbia, Neymar
Group F: Germany, Mexico, Thomas Muller
Group G: Belgium, England, Romelu Lukaku
Group H: Poland, Colombia, James Rodriguez
3. Most Goals: Brazil
4. Allow Least Goals: Peru
5. Red Cards: 15
6. 0-0 Scores: 7
7. Goal in Every Match: Brazil
posted by prof at 12:39 AM on June 14
