June 13, 2018

World Cup Pick 'Em Contest: Win a World Cup Match Ball: The World Cup begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. Eastern when host nation Russia faces Saudi Arabia. Enter our contest by picking the teams to survive each group, a goal scorer in each group and 3 props. In the knockout stage pick each winner and a scorer. The winner will receive an official Adidas Telstar 18 match ball (value $130).

posted by rcade to soccer at 06:25 PM - 12 comments

Group Stage Rules

1. Pick the two teams that will advance out of each group (5 points each).

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay.

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

2. Pick a player in each group and get 1 point for each goal he scores.

Group A player:

Group B player:

Group C player:

Group D player:

Group E player:

Group F player:

Group G player:

Group H player:

3. Pick the team that will score the most goals in the group stage (5 points).

4. Pick the team that will allow the least goals in the group stage (5 points).

5. Pick the total number of red cards in the tournament (closest 3 get 5, 3 and 1 points, respectively).

6. Pick the total number of 0-0 scores in regulation in the tournament (closest 3 get 5, 3 and 1 points, respectively).

7. Pick a team that will score a goal in every match they play (penalty kicks excluded) (5 points).

Post your picks in this discussion.

posted by rcade at 06:33 PM on June 13

A: URUGUAY, RUSSIA; L.SUAREZ

B: SPAIN, PORTUGAL; C.RONALDO

C: FRANCE, DENMARK; C.ERIKSEN

D: ARGENTINA, NIGERIA; L.MESSI

E: BRAZIL, COSTA RICA; NEYMAR

F: GERMANY, MEXICO; T.MULLER

G: BELGIUM, ENGLAND; M.BATSHUAYI

H: POLAND, COLUMBIA; R.LEWANDOWSKI

GROUP GOALS: BRAZIL

LEAST GOALS: GERMANY

RED CARDS FOR TOURNAMENT: 3

0-0 SCORES (ROUND 1): 4

GOAL IN EACH MATCH: GERMANY

posted by cixelsyd at 07:03 PM on June 13

A: Uruguay, Russia; Cavani

B: Spain, Portugal; Ronaldo

C: France, Denmark; Griezmann

D: Argentina, Croatia; Messi

E: Brazil, Switzerland; Neymar

F: Germany, Mexico; Werner

G: Belgium, England; Kane

H: Colombia, Poland; Lewandowski

Score Most Goals: Portugal

Conceded Fewest Goals: Germany

Red Cards: 5

0-0 Scores: 3

Goal in each match: Brazil

posted by geneparmesan at 08:20 PM on June 13

Group A: Russia, Uruguay, scorer Edinson Cavani

Group B: Portugal, Spain, scorer Cristiano Ronaldo

Group C: France, Peru, scorer Antoine Griezmann

Group D: Argentina, Croatia, scorer Lionel Messi

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, scorer Neymar

Group F: Germany, Mexico, scorer Timo Werner

Group G: Belgium, England, scorer Romelu Lukaku

Group H: Poland, Colombia, scorer Radamel Falcao

Most goals: Brazil

Least goals allowed: Germany

Red cards: 9

0-0 scores: 5

Goal every match: Colombia

posted by rcade at 09:10 PM on June 13

posted by grum@work at 09:25 PM on June 13

Group A: Uruguay, Egypt. SALAH.

Group B: Portugal, Morocco. RONALDO.

Group C: France, Peru. K. MBAPPE.

Group D: Argentina, Iceland. MESSI.

Group E: Brazil, Serbia. G JESUS.

Group F: Germany, Mexico. CHICHARITO.

Group G: Belgium, England. KANE.

Group H: Colombia, Poland. J. RODRIGUEZ

3. Germany.

4. Belgium.

5. Number of red cards: 4.

6. Number of 0-0 draws (including group stage): 6.

7. Brazil.

posted by Goyoucolts at 09:42 PM on June 13

Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Suarez

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Ronaldo

Group C: France, Denmark, Pogba

Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Messi

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Paulinho

Group F: Germany, Sweden, Muller

Group G: England, Belgium, De Bruyne

Group H: Colombia, Poland, Falcao

3. Brazil

4. Germany

5. 7

6. 7

7. Brazil

posted by Hooli at 10:45 PM on June 13

1. and 2.

Group A: Uruguay, Egypt, Salah

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Ronaldo

Group C: France, Denmark, Griezmann

Group D: Argentina, Nigeria, Messi

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Nehmar

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Werner

Group G: Belgium, England, Lukaku

Group H: Colombia, Senegal, James

3. GROUP GOALS: Brazil

4. LEAST GOALS: France

5. RED CARDS FOR TOURNAMENT: 6

6. 0-0 SCORES (ROUND 1): 3

7. GOAL IN EACH MATCH: Brazil

posted by wduchene at 10:58 PM on June 13

Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Edinson Cavani
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo
Group C: France, Peru, Antoine Griezmann
Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Lionel Messi
Group E: Brazil, Costa Rica, Fred
Group F: Germany, Mexico, Mario Gomez
Group G: Belgium, England, Eden Hazard
Group H: Poland, Colombia, James Rodriguez

3. Most Goals: Belgium

4. Allow Least Goals: Poland

5. Red Cards: 11

6. 0-0 Scores: 9

7. Goal in Every Match: Portugal

posted by bender at 11:38 PM on June 13

1. Pick the two teams that will advance out of each group (5 points each).

Group A: Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain

Group C: France, Peru

Group D: Argentina, Croatia

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland

Group F: Germany, Mexico

Group G: Belgium, England

Group H: Poland, Colombia

2. Pick a player in each group and get 1 point for each goal he scores.

Group A player: Suarez

Group B player: Ronaldo

Group C player: Griezman

Group D player: Higuain

Group E player: Neymar

Group F player: Lozano

Group G player: Kane

Group H player: Lewandowski

3. Pick the team that will score the most goals in the group stage (5 points).

Argentina

4. Pick the team that will allow the least goals in the group stage (5 points).

Spain

5. Pick the total number of red cards in the tournament (closest 3 get 5, 3 and

Seven

6. Pick the total number of 0-0 scores in regulation in the tournament (closest 3 get 5, 3 and 1 points, respectively).

Seven

7. Pick a team that will score a goal in every match they play (penalty kicks excluded) (5 points).

Argentina

posted by holden at 11:41 PM on June 13

Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Salah

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Costa

Group C: France, Peru, Mbappe

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Messi

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Jesus

Group F: Germany, Sweden, Muller

Group G: Belgium, England, Kane

Group H: Colombia, Poland, Lewandowski

GROUP GOALS: Brazil

LEAST GOALS: Uruguay

RED CARDS FOR TOURNAMENT: 4

0-0 SCORES (ROUND 1): 1

GOAL IN EACH MATCH: Germany

posted by HopeD at 11:48 PM on June 13

Group A: Uruguay, Russia, Luis Suarez

Group B: Portugal, Spain, David Silva

Group C: France, Denmark, Florian Thauvin

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Sergio Agero

Group E: Brazil, Serbia, Neymar

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Thomas Muller

Group G: Belgium, England, Romelu Lukaku

Group H: Poland, Colombia, James Rodriguez

3. Most Goals: Brazil

4. Allow Least Goals: Peru

5. Red Cards: 15

6. 0-0 Scores: 7

7. Goal in Every Match: Brazil

posted by prof at 12:39 AM on June 14

