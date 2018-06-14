June 13, 2018

World Cup Pick 'Em Contest: Win a World Cup Match Ball: The World Cup begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. Eastern when host nation Russia faces Saudi Arabia. Enter our contest by picking the teams to survive each group, a goal scorer in each group and 3 props. In the knockout stage pick each winner and a scorer. The winner will receive an official Adidas Telstar 18 match ball (value $130).

posted by rcade to soccer at 06:25 PM - 12 comments