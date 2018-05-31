May 31, 2018

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The Finals: The NBA Finals begin tonight when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors. (Where have I heard that before?) In the SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pick 'Em, NoMich scores 7 out of a possible 8 points and takes sole possession of first, with grum@work in second and Goyoucolts in third. Pick the NBA champion and the number of games played, plus eight bonus categories. The winner receives a notebook cover made out of NBA basketball leather.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:00 AM - 4 comments