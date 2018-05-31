May 31, 2018

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The Finals: The NBA Finals begin tonight when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors. (Where have I heard that before?) In the SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pick 'Em, NoMich scores 7 out of a possible 8 points and takes sole possession of first, with grum@work in second and Goyoucolts in third. Pick the NBA champion and the number of games played, plus eight bonus categories. The winner receives a notebook cover made out of NBA basketball leather.
Winning Team: Golden State
Games: 5
Leading Scorer: L. James (CLE)
MVP: K. Durant (GSW)
Rebounds: D. Green (GSW)
Least Points: J. Calderon (CLE)
Points Game: L. James (CLE)
Margin: 23
Highest Score: 128
The 'experts' for NBA.com are picking Golden State, most in 5, one in 4. On paper they are correct, but I have this nagging feeling that a way will be found somehow to extend the series. The amount of money available for the players' salaries within the salary cap depends upon the amount of money from the TV contracts. Last year there were too many series that were short, 4 or 5 games, and that caused the cap to be lower than had been expected. Thus I expect a longer than anticipated series. Conspiracy theories aside, I will still go with the chalk.
Golden State in 5
Leading scorer LeBron James
MVP S. Curry
Rebounds D Green GSW
Fewest points. Osman CLE
Most points per game LeBron James
Highest single game margin. 18
Highest single game score (1 team) 118
Winning Team: Golden State
Games: 5
Leading Scorer: L. James (CLE)
MVP: K. Durant (GSW)
Rebounds: D. Green (GSW)
Least Points: J. Bell (GSW)
Points Game: L. James (CLE)
Margin: 19
Highest Score: 132
Results
Cleveland in 7, top scorer LeBron James with 235 (everybody), bottom scorer Guerschon Yabusele of Boston with 1 (GoYouColts).
Golden State in 7, top scorer Kevin Durant with 213 (Howard_T, GoYouColts, grum@work, NoMich, Ufez Jones, bottom scorer Ryan Anderson of Houston with 0 (grum@work, NoMich).
Standings
1. Winner: Cleveland or Golden State (4 points)
2. Number of games that team will require (4 points)
3. MVP (1 point)
4. Player to score the most points in the series (1 point)
5 .Player to collect the most rebounds in the series (1 point)
6. Player to score the least points in the series with at least 10 minutes played: 1 point
7. Player to score the most points in a game: 1 point
8. Largest margin of victory in a game (come within +/- 5 points): 1 point
Tiebreaker: Highest single-team score in a game. Closest to actual value wins, and if two players pick the same tiebreaker, the one who posted it first wins.
