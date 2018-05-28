May 27, 2018

SportsFilter Has Switched to HTTPS: SportsFilter has moved to a new server and upgraded to HTTPS using a free certificate from Lets Encrypt. As part of the move we've also switched to current versions of Apache, MySQL, PHP. This required quite a bit of work to bring the code from PHP 5 to PHP 7, so if you encounter any bugs please post about them in this discussion.
Does this mean there will be some way to change our passwords? I hardly ever log in anymore because the site uses one of my old passwords and I can never remember which one. I have to go request it every time I do want to log in.
posted by Ricardo at 12:30 AM on May 28