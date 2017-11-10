October 10, 2017

Saints Trade Adrian Peterson to Cardinals: The Arizona Cardinals have addressed their rushing woes since David Johnson's injury by trading a conditional pick to the New Orleans Saints for Adrian Peterson. AP had 27 carries for 81 yards this season, his first since leaving the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson signing with the team that had possibly the worst style fit for him for less money than the Vikings were offering will always be one of life's great mysteries. Either he is far less intelligent than I've given him credit for in the past or he was determined to cut his nose off to spite his face after perceived slights by Minnesota.
Either way, it was always going to be a short marriage with the Saints. Happy he's got a new home.
posted by Goyoucolts at 03:37 PM on October 10
You thought the Saints were the worst style fit for AP? He's now on the team with the highest pass attempts in the NFL this year. And AP is very well known for his inability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He will see just as much playing time going forward as he saw before.
AP is done. As much as he may have the desire to keep playing, it is clear his body and the game have both moved on. Few teams have a place for a back with his style of running, not being a receiver and his little skill as a blocking back. He should retire while he still has some respectability. If he tries to play the whole year and finds himself seeing so little time on the field (as I would expect in both NO and Arizona), he will be embarrassed.
He had a great career in MN on a team that was built around him. He should leave it at that and move on. Hell, even MN has moved on already. They've replaced their O line with guys that block well for Dalvin Cook. They even cut a guy from their O line, being paid a lot of money, because he was a blocker for AP.
AP, it's time to retire.
posted by jjohn24680 at 12:41 AM on October 11
I like the trade. I feel like AP still has something in the tank.
posted by rcade at 03:17 PM on October 10