February 02, 2017

Frank Lampard Retires from Soccer: Legendary Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has retired. Lampard's trophy case includes four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups; one Champions League title and one Europa League title. Underestimated in his youth career, Lampard ascended to the heights of the game through a ferocious work ethic. "With his bloody‑mindedness, his dedication, the way he constantly tried to improve himself -- he made himself the ultimate pro," said former West Ham academy director Tony Carr. If you missed any of them, you can watch all 211 of his Chelsea goals (145 will shock you).
As part of a Chelsea squad that had several players that were easy to dislike, Frank Lampard always seemed to stand out as one of the real good guys.
posted by sbacharach at 12:45 PM on February 03
The "145 will shock you" is pure comedy gold.
posted by holden at 10:40 PM on February 02