November 26, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 6: Turkey Week Edition: Thanksgiving is a slim week for national NBA TV games. There are two ESPN games Wednesday night and four NBA TV games to predict from Friday to Monday. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones keeps first with NoMich 25 back and Scooby10672 wins the week with an impressive 61. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Brooklyn at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans on ESPN (Wednesday)
New Orleans at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Friday)
Washington at L.A. Lakers on NBA TV (Friday)
Indiana at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Saturday)
Utah at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Monday)
Teams playing more than once: New Orleans, L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia.
Last Week's Results
Milwaukee 137, Portland 129 (6 < 8 < 10)
New Orleans 124, Phoenix 121 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 104 (8 < 11 < 14)
L.A. Clippers 122, Houston 119 (2 < 3 < 4)
Utah 128, New Orleans 120 (6 < 8 < 10)
Milwaukee 122, Utah 118 (3 < 4 < 5)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 10 points
Phoenix by 8, 0 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points
Utah by 14, 5 points
Milwaukee by 10 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Milwaukee by 4 [lock], 10 points
Phoenix by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points
Utah by 9, 8 points
Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Milwaukee by 10 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 4, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 10 points
Phoenix by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 3, 10 points
Utah by 8 [lock], 20 points
Milwaukee by 8, 5 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Milwaukee by 17 [lock], 10 points
Phoenix by 12 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points
Utah by 6, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|159
|29
|NoMich
|134
|43
|Howard_T
|122
|40
|rcade
|91
|24
|scooby10672
|74
|61
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:19 AM - 4 comments
Cataract surgery went well yesterday, work got checked today, and all is well so far. We'll get the final verdict in another week. It won't stop me from being at Celtics vs Nets tomorrow night. Here are my choices for this coming week.
Wednesday, Nov. 27:
Kyrie Irving doesn't want anything to do with Boston, so he's staying home. Boston by 8 SLAM
Lakers at Pelicans, but there's been some uniform mixups here. This one could get nasty, with alumni from each team facing their old mates. Los Angeles (purple) by 11
Friday, Nov. 29:
Pelicans are not the bird of choice for Thursday, so they should do much better against the muted Thunder on Friday. New Orleans by 14
Defense? Is that something we're supposed to do? So say the Wizards. In the meantime, additional cooling is being installed in the Staples Center scoreboards. Lakers (gold) by 17 SLAM
Saturday, Nov. 30:
76ers slip on occasion, while Pacers want to prove they belong in the playoff picture. Philadelphia by 7
Monday, Dec. 2:
The Advent Wreath will be raised in church, and the 25-day countdown will have begun. Jazz and 76ers both hope for goodies under the tree. Jazz will have to wait for a while. Philadelphia by 11
posted by Howard_T at 12:47 PM on November 26
Wednesday
Boston by 8 SLAM LA Lakers by 5
Friday
Oklahoma City by 3 SLAM LA Lakers by 13
Saturday
Philadelphia by 4 SLAM
Monday
Philadelphia by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 07:07 PM on November 26
WEDNESDAY
Boston by 8
L.A. Lakers by 7
FRIDAY
Oklahoma City by 7
L.A. Lakers by 15
SATURDAY
Philadelphia by 8
MONDAY
Philadelphia by 7
posted by NoMich at 09:52 PM on November 26
Holy smokes, scooby! Way to Roger Maris the week.
posted by NoMich at 09:48 AM on November 26