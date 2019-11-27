November 26, 2019

NBA Pick 'Em Week 6: Turkey Week Edition: Thanksgiving is a slim week for national NBA TV games. There are two ESPN games Wednesday night and four NBA TV games to predict from Friday to Monday. In the Pace Mannion, Ufez Jones keeps first with NoMich 25 back and Scooby10672 wins the week with an impressive 61. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Brooklyn at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans on ESPN (Wednesday)

New Orleans at Oklahoma City on NBA TV (Friday)

Washington at L.A. Lakers on NBA TV (Friday)

Indiana at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Saturday)

Utah at Philadelphia on NBA TV (Monday)



Teams playing more than once: New Orleans, L.A. Lakers, Philadelphia.

Last Week's Results

Milwaukee 137, Portland 129 (6 < 8 < 10)

New Orleans 124, Phoenix 121 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 104 (8 < 11 < 14)

L.A. Clippers 122, Houston 119 (2 < 3 < 4)

Utah 128, New Orleans 120 (6 < 8 < 10)

Milwaukee 122, Utah 118 (3 < 4 < 5)



Player Scores

Howard_T's picks Milwaukee by 14 [lock], 10 points

Phoenix by 8, 0 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points

Utah by 14, 5 points

Milwaukee by 10 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Milwaukee by 4 [lock], 10 points

Phoenix by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 15 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Clippers by 6, 5 points

Utah by 9, 8 points

Milwaukee by 11 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Milwaukee by 10 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 4, 8 points

scooby10672's picks Milwaukee by 13 [lock], 10 points

Phoenix by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 3, 10 points

Utah by 8 [lock], 20 points

Milwaukee by 8, 5 points

Ufez Jones's picks Milwaukee by 17 [lock], 10 points

Phoenix by 12 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Clippers by 9, 5 points

Utah by 6, 8 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 159 29 NoMich 134 43 Howard_T 122 40 rcade 91 24 scooby10672 74 61 Goyoucolts 62 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

