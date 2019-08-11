November 07, 2019

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Semi-Finals Edition: The first snowplow of the season has been ferried to Pelee Island, which is a sure sign that CFL playoff games are about to get underway. Missed your chance at picking the regular season? Looking for Costanza revenge? Now's your chance. Grab your tuque and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:45 PM - 4 comments
The first few inches of snow is falling in the notches of the New Hampshire White Mountains. I have to head up there tomorrow for the Diocesan Convention at Waterville Valley. Just a few inches predicted, so we have no worries. We're hoping that Canada sends us some good football to watch, but will keep all the cold air to herself.
Cold fits the aboriginals well, and the little birdies should have migrated south long ago. Edmonton by 14
The color blue will be suitable for the Bombers. Not because they're the Blue Bombers but because they're freezing and turning blue. Calgary by 7
Kicker thing: Medlock
Total Score: Under
posted by Howard_T at 11:44 PM on November 07
The regular season win means nothing, it's all about the playing for that post season trophy/lol.
Montreal by 3
Calgary by 6
Paredes (Calgary)
Under
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:54 AM on November 08
posted by ForeverFiances at 01:36 AM on November 08
Edmonton (8-10) @ Montreal (10-8) (Sunday, November 10, 1:00pm ET)
One of the more intriguing crossover matchups in recent history: you could argue that Edmonton has underperformed this year, but in the much tougher division, and (former Argo) Trevor Harris can pile up points in a hurry. But don't count out the Alouettes, who have rebounded from complete disarray to become surprisingly entertaining. Where the heck did Vernon Adams Jr. come from? No snow in the forecast yet, but if that front moves through and the temperature drops, things could get slippery on the Molson turf.
CFL.ca Eastern Semi-Final Preview »
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) @ Calgary Stampeders (12-6) (Sunday, November 10, 4:30pm ET)
No fresh faces, this will be the third time in four games these two teams match up. Winnipeg slipped out of first place thanks in part to QB chaos, with injuries first to Matty Nichols and then Chris Streveler; but they picked up (former Argo) Zach Collaros at the trade deadline, and he led them to a nailbiting victory over these Stamps two weeks ago in his Bomber debut. Calgary, on the other hand, missed first place by inches, but they've made three straight Grey Cups and you have to believe they're firing on all cylinders. Note the weather forecast: game time high of -10 Celsius in Cowtown.
CFL.ca Western Semi-Final Preview »
Swayze Waters Memorial (Take 2) River Salmon Bonus
Pick the kicker who will score the most points this weekend. That includes place-kick field goals, drop-kick field goals, PATs, singles, fake field goals thrown for touchdowns, and wacky safeties. If the kicker's name is next to it, it counts.
2019 Kicking Stats »
Las Vegas Posse Memorial Bonus
The combined over/under on total points scored for both games is 100.5. Will the actual number of points scored this weekend be OVER or UNDER that total?
Example pick: Edmonton by 1, Winnipeg by 21, Medlock, Over.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:45 PM on November 07