November 07, 2019

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Semi-Finals Edition: The first snowplow of the season has been ferried to Pelee Island, which is a sure sign that CFL playoff games are about to get underway. Missed your chance at picking the regular season? Looking for Costanza revenge? Now's your chance. Grab your tuque and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 10:45 PM - 4 comments